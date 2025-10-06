Montana High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Oct. 6, 2025
All remains status quo in this week’s High School on SI Montana top 10 rankings as the nine teams who played last week all won — most in impressive fashion.
1. Billings Central Catholic Rams (6-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. Lockwood 42-7
Next up: vs. Hardin, Oct. 10
The Rams rolled up 330 yards on the ground, with senior Layne Alexander leading the way with 158 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries.
2. Glacier Wolfpack (6-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Sentinel 48-14
Next up: at Helena, Oct. 10
Senior QB Jackson Presley had another big night for the Wolfpack, going 13-of-16 for 216 yards and four touchdowns while also running for a score.
3. Laurel Locomotives (5-1)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. East Helena 25-19
Next up: at Park, Oct. 10
As expected, the Locomotives faced a challenge from the resurgent Vigilantes but survived it as senior RB Curtis Fox ran for 242 yards and four touchdowns.
4. Gallatin Raptors (6-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Great Falls 42-0
Next up: at No. 9 Billings West, Oct. 9
The backfield duo of senior Carter Dahlke (185 yards, two TDs on six carries) and junior Tyson Scheel (12 carries for 114 yards and two TDs) led the Raptors to the win.
5. Fergus Golden Eagles (4-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Browning 59-16
Next up: at No. 7 Havre, Oct. 10
The Golden Eagles rebounded in a big way from last week’s defeat against Laurel thanks to a big game from sophomore QB Madden Norslien, who threw for 184 yards and three touchdowns while running for another score.
6. Malta/Whitewater/Saco/Dotson Mustangs (6-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. Killdeer (ND) 36-15
Next up: at Fairfield/Augusta, Oct. 10
The Mustangs won this high-profile interstate matchup as senior RB Landon Retan ran for 152 yards and a touchdown, while sophomore QB Kazner Oxarart threw two TD passes.
7. Havre Blue Ponies (3-1)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Park 64-7
Next up: vs. No. 5 Fergus, Oct. 10
The Blue Ponies led 46-7 at halftime, with senior RB Ty Golie running for two touchdowns and senior QB Griffin Terry tossing two touchdown passes.
8. Manhattan Tigers (5-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Idle
Next up: at Broadwater, Oct. 10
The Tigers got a week off to rest up for the homestretch push.
9. Billings West Golden Bears (5-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. Skyview 42-6
Next up: vs. No. 4 Gallatin, Oct. 9
The Golden Bears finally gave up a touchdown after posting back-to-back shutouts, but senior QB CJ Johnson came up big with two touchdown passes and a touchdown run.
10. Frenchtown Broncs (5-1)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Def. Hamilton 21-14
Next up: vs. Butte Central Catholic, Oct. 10
The Broncs escaped an upset bid on the road as junior QB Dawson Rodoni tossed two touchdown passes, while senior RB Cole Johnson ran for 182 yards and a score.
Dropped out
None