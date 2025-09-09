Montana High School Football Top 10 State Rankings - Sept. 8, 2025
Defending Class A champion Billings Central Catholic defeated a second consecutive High School on SI Montana top-10 opponent last week. They’ll get a third straight team in the top 10 this week.
Here is the complete list of this week’s High School on SI Montana top 10 rankings:
1. Billings Central Catholic Rams (2-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. No. 10 Havre 42-7
Next up: vs. No. 9 Frenchtown, Sept. 12
Senior QB Howie Martin was solid again for the Rams, going 5-of-7 for 105 yards and three touchdowns.
2. Fergus Golden Eagles (2-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Custer County 48-14
Next up: at Dawson County, Sept. 12
The Golden Eagles picked off sophomore QB Warren Venable twice and held the Cowboys to just 43 yards rushing.
3. Laurel Locomotives (2-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Sidney 34-6
Next up: vs. Lockwood, Sept. 12
Senior Curtis Fox ran for 136 yards and two touchdowns, and Isaiah Burt caught four passes for 99 yards and a score.
4. Malta/Whitewater/Saco/Dotson Mustangs (2-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Shepherd 40-6
Next up: vs. Conrad, Sept. 12
Sophomore QB Kazner Oxarart threw for 189 yards and two touchdowns, Landon Retan ran for two touchdowns, and Dawson Hammond scored three times on a touchdown catch, kickoff return and a pick-six.
5. Capital Bruins (1-1)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. Belgrade 35-20
Next up: vs. Big Sky, Sept. 12
Montana State commit Britt Lindler ran for 211 yards and three touchdowns, and the Bruins rolled up 404 total yards en route to victory.
6. Glacier Wolfpack (2-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Bozeman 62-21
Next up: at Butte, Sept. 12
The Wolfpack raced to a 28-0 lead after one quarter, with senior QB Jackson Presley throwing for 199 yards and three touchdowns as they amassed 411 total yards.
7. Gallatin Raptors (2-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Helena 42-13
Next up: vs. Skyview, Sept. 12
Senior Samuel Litzen threw for 266 yards and four touchdowns while running for another score, and the Raptors held Helena to 140 total yards.
8. Frenchtown Broncs (2-0)
Previous ranking: NR
Last week: Def. Columbia Falls 37-6
Next up: at No. 1 Billings Central Catholic, Sept. 12
The Broncs enter the rankings thanks to a dominant performance by junior QB Dawson Rodoni, who threw for 171 yards and four touchdowns. Now, they’ll face a stiff challenge heading to Billings to face the top-ranked Rams.
9. Lincoln County Lions (1-0)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Idle
Next up: vs. Powell County, Sept. 12
The Lions had a bye following their opening-week victory.
10. Havre Blue Ponies (0-1)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Lost 42-7 to No. 1 Billings Central Catholic
Next up: vs. Custer County, Sept. 12
Senior RB Logan Kinsella was one of the bright spots for the Blue Ponies, rushing for a game-high 81 yards on 11 carries.
Dropped out
10. Beaverhead County