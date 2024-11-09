Mt. Tahoma leads Mt. Spokane: Live score, updates of Washington high school football state play-in week (11/9/2024)
Two Class 3A programs that were in the WIAA playoffs in 2023 face off Saturday afternoon for a spot in this year's 16-team field.
Mount Spokane, which rallied from a slow start in the Greater Spokane League, will ride Ryder Tweedy's arm against Mount Tahoma, which knocked off previously-unbeaten Lakes a week ago.
The two teams meet at 2 p.m. Pacific time in Tacoma. A live feed is available on Eli Sports (subscription only).
2Q: MOUNT TAHOMA 21, MOUNT SPOKANE 7
SECOND QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN, Mount Tahoma - Thunderbirds pick perfect time to go deep - Cordero to Durr in middle of field for 73 yards. (Mount Tahoma, 21-7, 1:18).
FIRST QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN, Mount Tahoma - Durr goes HIGH for grab in back right corner of end zone on fourth down for 6-yard score to answer Wildcats' series. (7-7, 1:45).
TOUCHDOWN, Mount Spokane - What a drive to begin the game - 12 plays, 90 yards. Tweedy to Franklin finishes it off from 18 yards out. (Mount Spokane, 7-0, 6:56).
About Mount Spokane
Key players— OL/DL Lance Airey, RB/LB Brayten Ayers, ATH/DB Rock Franklin, PK Hunter McKee, QB Ryker Tweedy, ,
About Mount Tahoma
Key players— RB Jonny Comoza, QB Mikkah Cordero, RB/LB Felix Diaz, WR/DB Elijah Durr, TE/LB Shan Jones,
