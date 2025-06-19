2025 NBA Mock Draft: What if high school prospects were eligible?
It’s been 20 years since the NBA last drafted a prospect out of high school. It was 2005, and Martell Webster, Andrew Bynum and Gerald Green all highlighted the high school to NBA pipeline.
Since, the NBA created rules that forced high school prospects into college basketball, international basketball or the now defunct G League Ignite. High School On SI is looking at what the upcoming 2025 NBA Draft might look like if high school prospects from the class of 2025 were available for teams to select.
In 2022, The Athletic reported the NBA and NBPA agreed to lower the draft age back to 18 from 19, which would allow NBA teams to draft high school prospects, but it did not come to fruition in the 2023 collective bargaining agreement.
It’s hard to know how teams today would value high school prospects. The Minnesota Timberwolves drafted Kevin Garnett No. 5 overall in 1995, and the number of high school prospects drafted each year rose until reaching the high-point in 2005 when nine were drafted.
In 2004, the NBA drafted eight high schoolers, and they were all chosen in the first 20 picks. Dwight Howard was the No. 1 overall pick, and Shaun Livingston was the No. 4 overall pick.
Other notable players drafted from high school include: LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Amar’e Stoudemire, Kwame Brown, Tyson Chandler, Al Harrington, Rashard Lewis, Tracy McGrady and Jermaine O’Neal.
2025 NBA Mock Draft with High School Prospects
1. Dallas Mavericks — Cooper Flagg, F, Duke
2. San Antonio Spurs — AJ Dybantsa, F, Utah Prep High School (UT)
In this hypothetical, the Spurs bypass backcourt playmaker Dylan Harper for upside. Dybantsa, who reclassified from the class of 2026, would be 18 years old entering the season, and while the Spurs are entering win-now mode with Victor Wembanyama, Dybantsa's talent ceiling is too high to pass.
Dybantsa athleticism stood out in the McDonald’s All-American game. He is a fluid athlete at 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot wingspan. He is a score-first forward who could develop into a quality defender in the NBA, but even if he isn’t perfect, Wembanyama can cover a lot of defensive mistakes. The Spurs don’t pass on elite scoring potential here.
He is signed to BYU.
3. Philadelphia 76ers — Dylan Harper, G, Rutgers
4. Charlotte Hornets — V.J. Edgecombe, G, Baylor
5. Utah Jazz — Tre Johnson, G, Texas
6. Washington Wizards — Kon Knueppel, F, Duke
7. New Orleans Pelicans — Ace Bailey, F, Rutgers
8. Brooklyn Nets — Darryn Peterson, G, Prolific Prep High School (CA)
Peterson has the potential to be the top player taken in the 2026 NBA draft if he has a productive freshman season at Kansas. He is a combo-guard who has court-vision and an advanced ability to spearhead an offense. He doesn’t possess the elite athleticism you expect from many top prospects drafted out of high school, so faith in Peterson comes from his ability to drive and finish at the rim.
The Nets don’t have long-term options at point guard, and they are also looking at a multi-year rebuild, so let Peterson make the mistakes of a young ball handler and hope he improves his skills in time to compete again soon.
9. Toronto Raptors — Danny Wolf, C, Michigan
10. Houston Rockets — Kasparas Jakucionis, PG, Illinois
11. Portland Trail Blazers — Cameron Boozer, F, Columbus High School (FL)
Boozer could develop into a dream power forward for any team. He would fit with any ball-dominant guard, and Portland already has players in its backcourt it wants to develop. His strongest asset is his post scoring, so he could punish smaller defenders switched onto him or any slow-footed big man. He also sets quality screens and has shown proficiency as a shooter.
Defensively, he has no clear shortcomings. He could fit with other Trail Blazers such as Toumani Camara and Donovan Klingan if they wanted to put some formidable defensive lineups on the floor in the future.
He is signed to Duke.
12. Chicago Bulls — Khaman Maluach, C, Duke
13. Atlanta Hawks — Derik Queen, F, Maryland
14. San Antonio Spurs — Carter Bryant, F, Arizona
15. Oklahoma City — Nate Ament, F, Highland School (VA)
Oklahoma City is a finals team with a top-15 pick, so it’s in position to make a selection without expecting immediate impact. It’s possible Ament could spend time in the G-League because the Thunder might not have roster room for their picks.
What also makes sense is Oklahoma City drafting a 6-foot-10, skinny power forward. Ament needs time to develop, but he’s shown the ability to shoot from 3-point range, and he will have little trouble getting a shot off. He will need time to work on his interior offense and build strength, but if any team can give him time, it’s the Thunder.
He is signed to Tennessee.
16. Memphis — Nique Clifford, G, Colorado State
17. Minnesota — Thomas Sorber, C, Georgetown
18. Washington — Cedric Coward, G, Washington State
19. Brooklyn — Liam McNeeley, SF, UConn
20. Miami — Egor Demin, F, BYU
21. Utah — Maxime Raynaud, C, Stanford
22. Atlanta — Chris Cenac Jr., C, Link Academy (MO)
If the Hawks are going to stay in the Trea Young business, then getting another lob-threat is paramount. Cenac Jr. has a standing reach of 9-foot-1, and he’s already 233 pounds as a senior in high school. If paired with a quality passing guard such as Young, he could make an immediate impact straight out of high school.
He is signed to Houston.
23. New Orleans — Nolan Traore, PG, Saint-Quentin (France)
24. Oklahoma City — Ben Saraf, G, Ratiopharm Ulm (Germany)
25. Orlando — Jase Richardson, G, Michigan State
26. Brooklyn — Asa Newell, C, Georgia
27. Brooklyn — Caleb Wilson, F, Holy Innocents Episcopal School (GA)
This is the Nets second high schooler selected in the draft, but Wilson has major intangibles for a player in the late first round. He might not develop into a major scorer, but he can be a top defender. He’s 6-foot-9, 205 pounds and can guard multiple positions. He’ll fill the stat sheet.
He is committed to North Carolina.
28. Boston — Will Riley, SG/SF, Illinois
29. Phoenix — Ryan Kalkbrenner, C, Creighton
30. LA Clippers — Noah Penda, F, Le Mans Sarthe Basket (France)
High schoolers who could go in the 2nd round
Darius Acuff, G, IMG Academy (FL)
Acuff is a 6-foot-2 guard with long arms who can finish in traffic. He would fit on any team that needs an assertive guard and possible 3-level scorer.
Acuff is signed to Arkansas.
Koa Peat, F, Perry (AZ)
Peat is a player who could get a double-double every game. He bullies opposing players with his strength, but his high basketball IQ is what would make him enticing to NBA teams.
Peat is signed to Arizona.
Alijah Arenas, G, Chatsworth (CA)
Alijah Arenas is recovering from a car accident, but he had no major injuries from it. The son of former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas, Alijah could grow into a versatile scorer.
Arenas is signed to USC.
