Blooper of the year in high school football?
Cue the cartoon music for this one.
One-handed catches and Beast Mode runs worthy of SportsCenter happened all over the country Friday night in high school football, but one play in Kansas offered entertainment of another sort.
Jefferson West vs. Perry-Lecompton in Kansas produced a play just before halftime that included a wounded-duck completion, an excellent post-catch run, an ill-advised lateral and finally a fumble.
The net yardage-wise for Jefferson West was a really good punt.
Here's the play, with Tigers quarterback Brody Thelen floating a pass that found its way into the hands of Corbin Mayer, who jukes a DB but maybe was thinking SportsCenter on the ensuing lateral:
A touchdown would have cut the Jefferson West deficit to single digits before halftime, and Perry-Lecompton would go on to win 43-14.
It's fitting that the team on the better end of the play would involve one of the most cartoony high school mascots in the country — the Kaws.
Perry-Lecompton improved to 2-4 with the win, while Jefferson West fell to 0-6.
But everybody wins by getting to experience "absolute cinema."
