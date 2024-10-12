Ousmane Kromah, Georgia Bulldogs commit, showcases jaw-dropping blend of power, balance on long touchdown
Lee County (Georgia) running back Ousmane Kromah can do it all.
And the 6-foot, 205-pound ball-carrier showed off his entire arsenal in a pair of stunning runs Friday night.
Not only did Kromah deliver a 59-yard touchdown run in which he broke multiple tackles and spun off a would-be tackler while simultaneously keeping his feet for the eventual score, but he also went "Beast Mode" for another rumbling first down run.
Both plays are among the best highlights anywhere in the country Friday night:
Kromah committed to the Georgia Bulldogs less than a week ago, choosing Kirby Smart's program over fellow finalists Auburn, Florida State and Tennessee.
According to 247Sports, he marks the first major recruiting win at the running back position for coach Josh Crawford.
"Coach Crawford. He makes me feel wanted," Kromah said. "He makes a point to make sure I understand that. I'm the running back he wants. He makes sure I know he's going to be there for me through anything. Being from Lee County, that makes it that much better. He's going to take care of me. He knows people that take care of me," Kromah told Dawgs247 earlier this spring. "That man, yeah. He's a good man. He's a consistent individual. When I say consistent, I mean every-day consistent. Even if he doesn't call me, he'll send me a little text or check up on my mom. He literally went to and said, 'I want him.' And Kirby Smart pulled me in the office to talk about it. It's just Georgia."
It took less than a week for the Lee County star to prove that he'll fit right in staying close to home.