Oklahoma high school football wideout makes an insane one-handed grab
They'll be talking about this catch for quite some time to come.
Jenks (Oklahmoma) junior Malikai Dillard made one of those catches that will not only lead his school's end of season highlight video, it will receive strong consideration as the national play of the year.
Ever since NFL star Odell Beckham made one of the greatest catches in NFL history, a tumbling one-hand touchdown reception for the New York Giants in a 2014 Sunday Night contest against the Dallas Cowboys, receivers of all levels have perfected their ability to make the one-handed catch.
Dillard's catch on Friday, however, garnered nearly the same degree of difficulty as the catch that launched Beckham's NFL stardom. Running an out pattern towards the right sideline, Dillard left his feet in an effort to reach a high throw from quarterback Owen Jones. At the height of his leap, Dillard was able to snare the ball with his right arm, before tumbling to the turf and converting a first down, just inside the red zone.
Dillard has just two offers at the moment. One from North Texas and the other from the University of Miami,
Jenks, seeking to even its season record at 3-3, leads Mustang High, 45-0, in the fourth quarter.