Bronny James can't get away from the noise — even without an invitation
Bronny James is back in the news and that always seems to peak gobs of interest.
Even if the oldest son of LeBron James did nothing to warrant/demand/wish for the mass attention, which is par for his life course.
Yahoo’s Rusty Weiss published a story Thursday rehashing the feud between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith, whose interview with The Rolling Stone broke this week.
The story of the story — I guess that makes this the story cubed — centers around Smith’s comment about LeBron hiding “behind his son, tried to make something out of nothing, as if I was dogging his son, which I was not,” the ESPN columnist said “The real issue was we don’t like each other. And he used that as an excuse to confront me. I got it.”
We get it.
It’s more unnecessary drama around a kid, and we do mean a kid (he won’t be 21 until October), who just wants to play some basketball, and get better at it.
The 6-foot-2 guard certainly did this last season in the G-League, averaging 21.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.4 assists per his 11 games. He shot 81.5% from the line and 38% on 3-pointers.
As a two-way player, those dwarfed the 27 games he played with the Lakers at 2.3 points and less than 1 rebound, assists or steal per his 6.7 minutes per game averages. The one game he got considerable time, a blowout loss to Milwaukee on March 20, he had 17 points, five assists, four rebounds, three assists, two three-pointers and a block.
His G-League numbers trended well North of his four-year career at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth (Calif.), which ended just two years ago. Bronny was no superstar as a prep, but he flashed signs of greatness.
He primarily proved himself a very solid, smart, unselfish player for one of the nation’s most followed programs. Bronny averaged 14.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game as a senior, which was by far his most productive season.
JAMES ERA CLOSED | Bryce James, Sierra Canyon win state title with LeBron in building
More than his picture-perfect shooting form, his excellent passing and defense, what struck many was his friendly and calm demeanor, his ability to deflect the massive attention and his genuine focus on teammates, rooting for them heartily from the bench.
The gyms were jammed every night, largely to get a glimpse of The King’s offspring, to either pick apart his every turnover or praise his smallest success. It seemed never in between. The spotlight was ultra heated and glaring. Especially when dad would come to watch.
Yet, young James made it through.
He never appeared damaged, over-wrought or bloated by all the blogs, opinions or stardom placed upon him. He’s always appeared normal, well-liked, but not particularly outgoing. He just seemed comfortable in his own skin, a massive accomplishment for any teen.
Maybe more so for any parent.
Then again, it was hard to tell what Bronny was thinking or feeling because he never spoke to the media throughout his days at Sierra Canyon. It was a rule, reportedly, set by his parents.
As much as that frustrated some prep media — myself included — they apparently knew best.
Which, after surviving a cardiac attack during an otherwise uneventful freshman season at USC, led him to the NBA Draft, the Lakers’ signing, and a very productive season split between the G-League and NBA.
Still a center point, fans chanted Bronny’s name late in every blowout game last season, the octave raised each time he touched the ball, and they cheered wildly at his every bucket, block or steal. Way louder than any other late-game sub.
Good for him.
Good for him to block out all the noise.
Even that as loud and opinionated as from Smith, or as booming and protective as from his dad.