Ohio high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 16, 2025
The 2025 Ohio boys high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.
Academy for Urban Scholars 87, Lowellville 35
Ada 39, New Knoxville 38
Africentric Early College 60, West 25
Aiken 81, Withrow 57
Allen East 43, Elida 41
Alliance 75, Howland 58
Amanda-Clearcreek 65, Hamilton Township 25
Anderson 68, Kings 45
Anthony Wayne 67, Findlay 57
Aquinas 63, Central Christian 54
Arcanum 71, Dixie 46
Archbishop Hoban 70, Brunswick 52
Aurora 55, Tallmadge 46
Austintown-Fitch 47, Louisville 45
Avon 55, Olmsted Falls 41
Avon Lake 72, Steele 69
Badger 81, Lordstown 52
Bard Early College 82, John Hay 44
Barberton 71, Revere 46
Barnesville 75, St. Clairsville 47
Beaver Local 64, Harrison Central 43
Beavercreek 60, Bellbrook 46
Bedford 55, Brush 53
Beechcroft 50, Linden-McKinley 45
Bellaire 73, Martins Ferry 65
Belmont 67, Trotwood-Madison 41
Benedictine 56, Lake Catholic 52
Berea-Midpark 84, Midview 56
Berne Union 58, Wellington School 49
Bethel-Tate 66, Blanchester 47
Bishop Ready 64, Buckeye Valley 56
Bishop Rosecrans 66, Grove City Christian 59
Bishop Watterson 62, River Valley 42
Black River 44, Firelands 41
Blanchester 66, Felicity-Franklin 47
Bloom-Carroll 36, Logan Elm 30
Boardman 54, West Branch 49
Bowsher 54, Woodward 53
Bridgeport 69, Cameron 23
Bristol 48, Windham 39
Brookfield 64, LaBrae 53
Brookside 62, Wellington 45
Brookville 65, Valley View 60
Brunswick 70, Archbishop Hoban 52
Buchtel 54, Ellet 21
Buckeye Local 67, East Liverpool 34
Caldwell 56, River 34
Calvary Christian 69, Legacy Christian Academy 23
Cambridge 60, Union Local 47
Canfield 62, Carrollton 48
Canton Central Catholic 44, Perry 34
Cardinal 67, St. John 65
Carey 70, Willard 51
Centennial 60, Whetstone 32
Centerville 71, Wayne 51
Chalker 71, Maplewood 41
Champion 66, Southeast 46
Chardon 60, Rocky River 54
Chillicothe 56, Hillsboro 36
Clay 58, Springfield 32
Claymont 50, Sandy Valley 46
Clearview 47, Oberlin 43
Clinton-Massie 61, Western Brown 30
Collinwood 76, John Marshall 53
Colonel Crawford 68, Galion 42
Columbia 72, Keystone 50
Columbiana 84, East Palestine 60
Columbus International 70, Mifflin 45
Conotton Valley 56, Newcomerstown 53
Continental 65, Paulding 39
Copley 44, Cuyahoga Falls 38
Cornerstone Academy 61, Oakstone Academy 36
Cornerstone Christian 56, John F. Kennedy Catholic 48
Coshocton 41, Meadowbrook 38
Covington 84, Northridge 34
Crestview 52, Fort Jennings 44
Crestview 79, Newton Falls 42
Crooksville 58, New Lexington 46
CVCA 81, Holy Name 53
Danbury 92, Monroeville 48
Dayton Christian 67, Meadowdale 57
Dublin Coffman 67, Harvest Prep 62
Dublin Jerome 49, Grove City 39
Dublin Scioto 71, Westland 56
East 49, Harding 48
East Canton 66, Tuscarawas Central Catholic 37
East Liverpool 67, Buckeye Local 34
East Tech 70, Lincoln West 29
Eastern 69, Whiteoak 47
Eastern 53, South Webster 50
Eastmoor Academy 74, Walnut Ridge 40
Edgerton 47, Stryker 40
Ellet 54, Buchtel 21
Elmwood 59, North Baltimore 58
Elyria 72, North Ridgeville 53
Elyria Catholic 48, Lorain 46
Emmanuel Christian Academy 62, Yellow Springs 22
Fairbanks 70, Greeneview 52
Fairfield 62, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 21
Fairfield 58, Hamilton 54
Fairfield Christian Academy 58, Millersport 35
Felicity-Franklin 66, Blanchester 47
Fisher Catholic 45, Miller 40
Fort Loramie 41, New Bremen 40
Franklin Heights 60, Worthington Christian 39
Galion 68, Colonel Crawford 42
Gallia Academy 60, Rock Hill 53
Garaway 58, Minerva 44
Garfield 66, Liberty 53
Garrett Morgan 87, Rhodes 61
Girard 75, Poland Seminary 71
GlenOak 104, McKinley 94
Goshen 67, Wilmington 54
Green 68, Hoover 39
Greeneview 70, Fairbanks 52
Grove City Christian 66, Bishop Rosecrans 59
Hamilton Township 65, Amanda-Clearcreek 25
Harding 100, Pymatuning Valley 80
Harrison 61, Talawanda 26
Harvest Prep 67, Dublin Coffman 62
Hayes 59, Worthington Kilbourne 49
Heartland Christian 80, Salem 69
Highland 56, Roosevelt 52
Hiland 65, Tuscarawas Valley 27
Hilliard Darby 67, Upper Arlington 38
Hilliard Davidson 58, Olentangy 43
Horizon Science Academy 87, KIPP Columbus 63
Hughes 89, Taft 69
Indian Lake 53, Jonathan Alder 51
Ironton 53, Minford 42
Jackson 58, Lake 55
Jackson-Milton 63, McDonald 22
John Glenn 59, Tri-Valley 45
John Marshall 76, Oak Glen 59
Keystone 72, Columbia 50
Kings 68, Anderson 45
LaBrae 64, Brookfield 53
Lake Catholic 56, Benedictine 52
Lakota East 62, Princeton 37
Lakota West 72, Sycamore 44
Lancaster 63, Pickerington Central 43
Legacy Christian Academy 69, Calvary Christian 23
Leetonia 73, Southern 69
Lexington 63, Mansfield Senior 61
Liberty Union 67, Patriot Prep Academy 37
Lima Senior 75, Rogers 36
Logan 80, Reynoldsburg 46
Louisville 47, Austintown-Fitch 45
Loveland 47, Milford 42
Lynchburg-Clay 61, Peebles 54
Malvern 55, Strasburg-Franklin 34
Manchester 72, Orrville 70
Manchester 59, North Adams 54
Maplewood 71, Chalker 41
Mars Hill Academy 75, RACP 12
Mason 34, Oak Hills 32
Mayfield 84, Maple Heights 69
Maysville 79, Morgan 42
McClain 59, Washington 35
McKinley 53, Struthers 44
Memorial 44, Mineral Ridge 39
Miami East 50, Milton-Union 46
Mifflin 70, Columbus International 45
Milford Christian 34, Varsity Opponent 32
Millersport 58, Fairfield Christian Academy 35
Minster 54, Russia 49
Mogadore 77, Smithville 54
Mohican Young Star Academy 58, Ohio School for the Deaf 46
Monroe Central 54, Waterford 41
Napoleon 61, Southview 40
New Knoxville 39, Ada 38
New Philadelphia 62, West Holmes 47
Newton Falls 79, Crestview 42
Newton Local 77, Tri-Village 49
Nordonia 67, Wadsworth 56
North 51, Valley Forge 46
North Baltimore 59, Elmwood 58
Northeastern 52, Southeastern Local 50
Northwest 54, Norwayne 52
Northwest 46, Waverly 40
Notre Dame 78, Fairview 36
Oakstone Academy 61, Cornerstone Academy 36
Olentangy 58, Hilliard Davidson 43
Olmsted Falls 55, Avon 41
Ontario 67, Upper Sandusky 50
Open Door Christian 69, Vermilion 36
Paint Valley 62, Zane Trace 23
Paulding 65, Continental 39
Peebles 61, Lynchburg-Clay 54
Perrysburg 54, Northview 27
Philo 51, Sheridan 38
Pickerington Central 63, Lancaster 43
Pleasant 53, Ridgedale 39
Point Pleasant 61, Winfield 33
Preble Shawnee 40, Franklin Monroe 30
Princeton 62, Lakota East 37
Reimer Road Baptist Christian 39, Lawrence Upper 38
Ridgemont 61, New Riegel 59
River 56, Caldwell 34
River View 67, West Muskingum 46
Riverside 52, Springfield 40
Scott 73, Waite 43
Shadyside 65, Shenandoah 44
Sheridan 51, Philo 38
Smithville 77, Mogadore 54
Solon 60, Twinsburg 59
South Gallia 55, St. Joseph Central 39
Southeast 66, Champion 46
Southview 61, Napoleon 40
St. Clairsville 75, Barnesville 47
St. John 67, Cardinal 65
St. John's 79, Van Wert 44
St. Vincent-St. Mary 54, Lutheran West 46
Stow-Munroe Falls 66, North Royalton 54
Tallmadge 55, Aurora 46
Tippecanoe 78, West Carrollton 57
Trotwood-Madison 67, Belmont 41
Troy 55, Xenia 52
Union Local 60, Cambridge 47
University 86, Fort Hill 43
Upper Arlington 67, Hilliard Darby 38
Valley Christian 56, Wellsville 35
Valley View 65, Brookville 60
Vermilion 69, Open Door Christian 36
Walnut Hills 53, Turpin 51
Washington 59, McClain 35
Wayne 71, Centerville 51
Wellington School 58, Berne Union 49
West Clermont 73, Little Miami 58
West Holmes 62, New Philadelphia 47
West Jefferson 52, Elgin 18
Western Brown 61, Clinton-Massie 30
Western Hills 66, Woodward 63
Western Reserve 56, McKinley 7
Westerville North 80, Westerville South 51
Westlake 65, Lakewood 35
Westside Christian Academy 45, Varsity Opponent 42
Wheeling Park 69, Weir 42
Wilmington 67, Goshen 54
Worthington Kilbourne 59, Hayes 49
Zane Trace 62, Paint Valley 23