Ohio high school boys basketball final scores, results — December 16, 2025

See every Ohio boys high school basketball final score from December 16, 2025

Brady Twombly

Mason's Jacob Lupinski (23) drives to the basket during the Comets' win over Kettering Fairmont at the Ohio Valley Hoops Classic Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. / Tony Tribble for The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 2025 Ohio boys high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from tonight’s slate of action.

Academy for Urban Scholars 87, Lowellville 35

Ada 39, New Knoxville 38

Africentric Early College 60, West 25

Aiken 81, Withrow 57

Allen East 43, Elida 41

Alliance 75, Howland 58

Amanda-Clearcreek 65, Hamilton Township 25

Anderson 68, Kings 45

Anthony Wayne 67, Findlay 57

Aquinas 63, Central Christian 54

Arcanum 71, Dixie 46

Archbishop Hoban 70, Brunswick 52

Aurora 55, Tallmadge 46

Austintown-Fitch 47, Louisville 45

Avon 55, Olmsted Falls 41

Avon Lake 72, Steele 69

Badger 81, Lordstown 52

Bard Early College 82, John Hay 44

Barberton 71, Revere 46

Barnesville 75, St. Clairsville 47

Beaver Local 64, Harrison Central 43

Beavercreek 60, Bellbrook 46

Bedford 55, Brush 53

Beechcroft 50, Linden-McKinley 45

Bellaire 73, Martins Ferry 65

Belmont 67, Trotwood-Madison 41

Benedictine 56, Lake Catholic 52

Berea-Midpark 84, Midview 56

Berne Union 58, Wellington School 49

Bethel-Tate 66, Blanchester 47

Bishop Ready 64, Buckeye Valley 56

Bishop Rosecrans 66, Grove City Christian 59

Bishop Watterson 62, River Valley 42

Black River 44, Firelands 41

Blanchester 66, Felicity-Franklin 47

Bloom-Carroll 36, Logan Elm 30

Boardman 54, West Branch 49

Bowsher 54, Woodward 53

Bridgeport 69, Cameron 23

Bristol 48, Windham 39

Brookfield 64, LaBrae 53

Brookside 62, Wellington 45

Brookville 65, Valley View 60

Brunswick 70, Archbishop Hoban 52

Buchtel 54, Ellet 21

Buckeye Local 67, East Liverpool 34

Caldwell 56, River 34

Calvary Christian 69, Legacy Christian Academy 23

Cambridge 60, Union Local 47

Canfield 62, Carrollton 48

Canton Central Catholic 44, Perry 34

Cardinal 67, St. John 65

Carey 70, Willard 51

Centennial 60, Whetstone 32

Centerville 71, Wayne 51

Chalker 71, Maplewood 41

Champion 66, Southeast 46

Chardon 60, Rocky River 54

Chillicothe 56, Hillsboro 36

Clay 58, Springfield 32

Claymont 50, Sandy Valley 46

Clearview 47, Oberlin 43

Clinton-Massie 61, Western Brown 30

Collinwood 76, John Marshall 53

Colonel Crawford 68, Galion 42

Columbia 72, Keystone 50

Columbiana 84, East Palestine 60

Columbus International 70, Mifflin 45

Conotton Valley 56, Newcomerstown 53

Continental 65, Paulding 39

Copley 44, Cuyahoga Falls 38

Cornerstone Academy 61, Oakstone Academy 36

Cornerstone Christian 56, John F. Kennedy Catholic 48

Coshocton 41, Meadowbrook 38

Covington 84, Northridge 34

Crestview 52, Fort Jennings 44

Crestview 79, Newton Falls 42

Crooksville 58, New Lexington 46

CVCA 81, Holy Name 53

Danbury 92, Monroeville 48

Dayton Christian 67, Meadowdale 57

Dublin Coffman 67, Harvest Prep 62

Dublin Jerome 49, Grove City 39

Dublin Scioto 71, Westland 56

East 49, Harding 48

East Canton 66, Tuscarawas Central Catholic 37

East Liverpool 67, Buckeye Local 34

East Tech 70, Lincoln West 29

Eastern 69, Whiteoak 47

Eastern 53, South Webster 50

Eastmoor Academy 74, Walnut Ridge 40

Edgerton 47, Stryker 40

Ellet 54, Buchtel 21

Elmwood 59, North Baltimore 58

Elyria 72, North Ridgeville 53

Elyria Catholic 48, Lorain 46

Emmanuel Christian Academy 62, Yellow Springs 22

Fairbanks 70, Greeneview 52

Fairfield 62, Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington 21

Fairfield 58, Hamilton 54

Fairfield Christian Academy 58, Millersport 35

Felicity-Franklin 66, Blanchester 47

Fisher Catholic 45, Miller 40

Fort Loramie 41, New Bremen 40

Franklin Heights 60, Worthington Christian 39

Galion 68, Colonel Crawford 42

Gallia Academy 60, Rock Hill 53

Garaway 58, Minerva 44

Garfield 66, Liberty 53

Garrett Morgan 87, Rhodes 61

Girard 75, Poland Seminary 71

GlenOak 104, McKinley 94

Goshen 67, Wilmington 54

Green 68, Hoover 39

Greeneview 70, Fairbanks 52

Grove City Christian 66, Bishop Rosecrans 59

Hamilton Township 65, Amanda-Clearcreek 25

Harding 100, Pymatuning Valley 80

Harrison 61, Talawanda 26

Harvest Prep 67, Dublin Coffman 62

Hayes 59, Worthington Kilbourne 49

Heartland Christian 80, Salem 69

Highland 56, Roosevelt 52

Hiland 65, Tuscarawas Valley 27

Hilliard Darby 67, Upper Arlington 38

Hilliard Davidson 58, Olentangy 43

Horizon Science Academy 87, KIPP Columbus 63

Hughes 89, Taft 69

Indian Lake 53, Jonathan Alder 51

Ironton 53, Minford 42

Jackson 58, Lake 55

Jackson-Milton 63, McDonald 22

John Glenn 59, Tri-Valley 45

John Marshall 76, Oak Glen 59

Keystone 72, Columbia 50

Kings 68, Anderson 45

LaBrae 64, Brookfield 53

Lake Catholic 56, Benedictine 52

Lakota East 62, Princeton 37

Lakota West 72, Sycamore 44

Lancaster 63, Pickerington Central 43

Legacy Christian Academy 69, Calvary Christian 23

Leetonia 73, Southern 69

Lexington 63, Mansfield Senior 61

Liberty Union 67, Patriot Prep Academy 37

Lima Senior 75, Rogers 36

Logan 80, Reynoldsburg 46

Louisville 47, Austintown-Fitch 45

Loveland 47, Milford 42

Lynchburg-Clay 61, Peebles 54

Malvern 55, Strasburg-Franklin 34

Manchester 72, Orrville 70

Manchester 59, North Adams 54

Maplewood 71, Chalker 41

Mars Hill Academy 75, RACP 12

Mason 34, Oak Hills 32

Mayfield 84, Maple Heights 69

Maysville 79, Morgan 42

McClain 59, Washington 35

McKinley 53, Struthers 44

Memorial 44, Mineral Ridge 39

Miami East 50, Milton-Union 46

Mifflin 70, Columbus International 45

Milford Christian 34, Varsity Opponent 32

Millersport 58, Fairfield Christian Academy 35

Minster 54, Russia 49

Mogadore 77, Smithville 54

Mohican Young Star Academy 58, Ohio School for the Deaf 46

Monroe Central 54, Waterford 41

Napoleon 61, Southview 40

New Knoxville 39, Ada 38

New Philadelphia 62, West Holmes 47

Newton Falls 79, Crestview 42

Newton Local 77, Tri-Village 49

Nordonia 67, Wadsworth 56

North 51, Valley Forge 46

North Baltimore 59, Elmwood 58

Northeastern 52, Southeastern Local 50

Northwest 54, Norwayne 52

Northwest 46, Waverly 40

Notre Dame 78, Fairview 36

Oakstone Academy 61, Cornerstone Academy 36

Olentangy 58, Hilliard Davidson 43

Olmsted Falls 55, Avon 41

Ontario 67, Upper Sandusky 50

Open Door Christian 69, Vermilion 36

Paint Valley 62, Zane Trace 23

Paulding 65, Continental 39

Peebles 61, Lynchburg-Clay 54

Perrysburg 54, Northview 27

Philo 51, Sheridan 38

Pickerington Central 63, Lancaster 43

Pleasant 53, Ridgedale 39

Point Pleasant 61, Winfield 33

Preble Shawnee 40, Franklin Monroe 30

Princeton 62, Lakota East 37

Reimer Road Baptist Christian 39, Lawrence Upper 38

Ridgemont 61, New Riegel 59

River 56, Caldwell 34

River View 67, West Muskingum 46

Riverside 52, Springfield 40

Scott 73, Waite 43

Shadyside 65, Shenandoah 44

Sheridan 51, Philo 38

Smithville 77, Mogadore 54

Solon 60, Twinsburg 59

South Gallia 55, St. Joseph Central 39

Southeast 66, Champion 46

Southview 61, Napoleon 40

St. Clairsville 75, Barnesville 47

St. John 67, Cardinal 65

St. John's 79, Van Wert 44

St. Vincent-St. Mary 54, Lutheran West 46

Stow-Munroe Falls 66, North Royalton 54

Tallmadge 55, Aurora 46

Tippecanoe 78, West Carrollton 57

Trotwood-Madison 67, Belmont 41

Troy 55, Xenia 52

Union Local 60, Cambridge 47

University 86, Fort Hill 43

Upper Arlington 67, Hilliard Darby 38

Valley Christian 56, Wellsville 35

Valley View 65, Brookville 60

Vermilion 69, Open Door Christian 36

Walnut Hills 53, Turpin 51

Washington 59, McClain 35

Wayne 71, Centerville 51

Wellington School 58, Berne Union 49

West Clermont 73, Little Miami 58

West Holmes 62, New Philadelphia 47

West Jefferson 52, Elgin 18

Western Brown 61, Clinton-Massie 30

Western Hills 66, Woodward 63

Western Reserve 56, McKinley 7

Westerville North 80, Westerville South 51

Westlake 65, Lakewood 35

Westside Christian Academy 45, Varsity Opponent 42

Wheeling Park 69, Weir 42

Wilmington 67, Goshen 54

Worthington Kilbourne 59, Hayes 49

Zane Trace 62, Paint Valley 23

Brady Twombly
BRADY TWOMBLY

Brady Twombly grew up playing every sport he could before sticking with basketball. He played one year of college basketball at Northern Arizona University and then he transferred to Boise State University where he graduated with a degree in Business Administration. He has been covering high school sports at SBLive since the beginning of 2023, working mostly on the data operations team.

