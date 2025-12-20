Brandon Roy Dismissed as Garfield High Basketball Coach After Championship Run in Washington
Former NBA Rookie of the Year and Portland Trail Blazers star Brandon Roy has been dismissed as head boys basketball coach at Garfield High School, ending a highly successful tenure that included three Class 3A state titles.
The decision was announced earlier this week in a letter sent to students and families by principal Tarance Hart, according to The Seattle Times.
A New Chapter for Garfield Basketball
In the letter, Hart emphasized that the school is “beginning a new chapter” as it looks to rebuild both the boys and girls programs.
“Our goal is to foster a competitive, academically supportive, and welcoming program that provides a positive experience and meaningful opportunities for all students,” Hart wrote.
Garfield also dismissed girls head coach Roydell Smiley, signaling a full program reset.
New athletic director Chris Englund, hired in May, will lead the search for both replacements.
Roy’s Legacy at Garfield: Titles and Community Impact
Roy took over the Garfield program in 2017 and immediately restored the Bulldogs to powerhouse status, winning state championships in 2018, 2020 and 2023.
A Seattle native and Garfield alum, Roy starred at the University of Washington before becoming a three-time NBA All-Star. His No. 4 jersey still hangs in the Garfield rafters.
During his coaching tenure, he also had the opportunity to coach his son BJ Roy, who went on to play for Washington just like his father.
A Standout Playing Career Cut Short
Before coaching, Roy was one of the NBA’s brightest young guards.
- 2007 NBA Rookie of the Year
- Three-time All-Star
- Two-time All-NBA selection
His career was cut short due to degenerative knee issues after six seasons, five of them with Portland.
A breakout senior year with the Huskies
During this time at the University of Washington, Roy seemed destined to play professionally, but not until his senior year did he gain the full attention of NBA franchises. As a senior, Roy achieved the following:
- Averaged 20.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists
- Led Washington to the Sweet 16
- Named Pac-10 Player of the Year
- Named Consensus First-Team All-American
That season moved him from a mid-round projection to a top-10 NBA Draft pick.
What’s Next for Garfield?
The Bulldogs remain one of Washington’s most storied basketball programs, and the coming weeks will determine the direction of both varsity teams as Englund searches for new leadership.
As for Roy, whose name still resonates deeply in Seattle basketball circles, his next step remains unknown.