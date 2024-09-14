Catch or no catch? Watch these 2 high school football officials disagree
Washington Huskies commit Dezmen Roebuck enjoyed a record-breaking Friday night for Marana High School in Arizona.
The three-star wide receiver set the Arizona high school career record for receptions with 288, and he still has seven more games to play.
But one of his catches Friday night in a 36-28 win over defending state champ Higley didn't come without controversy (and it was the final score of the game).
Roebuck laid out to make what at first looks like an acrobatic catch in the back of the end zone, but the ball pops out at the end:
As you can see in the video, the back judge quickly signals touchdown, while the side judge in the background calls incomplete.
Shortly after seeing the back judge signal TD, the side judge switches from the incomplete signal to putting his hands on his head.
The head referee, meanwhile, standing about 35 yards away, signaled touchdown, and that's the call that stood.
Roebuck followed up the winning touchdown catch by grabbing an interception on defense a few minutes later.
He finished the game with 10 catches for 131 yards.
"No. 1 (Dezmen Roebuck) is a stud," Higley coach Eddy Zubey told Kevin Murphy of AllSportsTucson. "He made some unbelievable catches tonight.”
Washington secured Roebuck's commitment in June. The three-star athlete entered the season as the No. 7-ranked Class of 2025 prospect in Arizona.
Marana improved to 3-0 and will play the Mountain View Mountain Lions next week.
Former ALA-Gilbert North standout Brandon Phelps, who's now an Arizona Wildcat, held the previous record for career catches in the state.
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.