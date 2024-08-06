Arizona high school football: Class of 2025 top football prospects
Check out the top 10 Class of 2025 Arizona high school football recruits
Arizona is a state rich in football talent, producing recent big-name NFL players such as Brock Purdy, Mark Andrews, Christian Kirk and Taylor Lewan.
With the 2024 Arizona high school football season just a few weeks away, now is a good time to talk about some players to watch this season who could be the next NFL stars hailing from the Grand Canyon State.
Here is a look at the top 10 recruits in Arizona's Class of 2025:
Arizona's Top 10 Class of 2025 high school football prospects
1. Jamar Beal-Goines - Cornerback
- High school: Desert Edge
- Height: 6'0"
- Weight: 170 pounds
- National ranking: 184
- Position ranking: 22
- College: Committed to Texas A&M
2. Logan Powell - Offensive tackle
- High school: Brophy College Preparatory
- Height: 6'4"
- Weight: 280 pounds
- National ranking: 234
- Position ranking: 25
- College: Committed to Wisconsin
3. Cooper Perry - Wide receiver
- High school: Notre Dame Prep
- Height: 6'1"
- Weight: 185 pounds
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 32
- College: Committed to Oregon
4. Cree Thomas - Cornerback
- High school: Brophy College Preparatory
- Height: 6'1"
- Weight: 180 pounds
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 39
- College: Committed to Notre Dame
5. Rylon Dillard-Allen - Safety
- High school: Mountain Pointe
- Height: 5'11"
- Weight: 175 pounds
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 37
- College: Committed to Washington
6. Dajon Hinton - Cornerback
- High school: Hamilton
- Height: 5'10"
- Weight: 175 pounds
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 71
- College: Committed to Arizona
7. Dezmen Roebuck - Athlete
- High school: Marana
- Height: 5'10"
- Weight: 170 pounds
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 62
- College: Committed to Washington
8. Garrett Martin - Edge
- High school: Saguaro
- Height: 6'4"
- Weight: 245 pounds
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 53
- College: Committed to Kansas
9. Luke Haugo - Quarterback
- High school: Higley
- Height: 6'5"
- Weight: 200 pounds
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 63
- College: Committed to Arizona
10. Dylan Sims - Tight end
- High school: Queen Creek
- Height: 6'5"
- Weight: 215 pounds
- National ranking: N/A
- Position ranking: 59
- College: Committed to UCLA
Check out High School on SI for more of the latest high school football coverage.
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports
Published