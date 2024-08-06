High School

Arizona high school football: Class of 2025 top football prospects

Check out the top 10 Class of 2025 Arizona high school football recruits

Sam Brown

Desert Edge cornerback Jamar Beal-Goines (0) is the No. 1 ranked Arizona high school football recruit in the Class of 2025.
Desert Edge cornerback Jamar Beal-Goines (0) is the No. 1 ranked Arizona high school football recruit in the Class of 2025. / Alex Gould/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Arizona is a state rich in football talent, producing recent big-name NFL players such as Brock Purdy, Mark Andrews, Christian Kirk and Taylor Lewan.

With the 2024 Arizona high school football season just a few weeks away, now is a good time to talk about some players to watch this season who could be the next NFL stars hailing from the Grand Canyon State.

Here is a look at the top 10 recruits in Arizona's Class of 2025:

Arizona's Top 10 Class of 2025 high school football prospects

1. Jamar Beal-Goines - Cornerback

  • High school: Desert Edge
  • Height: 6'0"
  • Weight: 170 pounds
  • National ranking: 184
  • Position ranking: 22
  • College: Committed to Texas A&M

2. Logan Powell - Offensive tackle

  • High school: Brophy College Preparatory
  • Height: 6'4"
  • Weight: 280 pounds
  • National ranking: 234
  • Position ranking: 25
  • College: Committed to Wisconsin

3. Cooper Perry - Wide receiver

  • High school: Notre Dame Prep
  • Height: 6'1"
  • Weight: 185 pounds
  • National ranking: N/A
  • Position ranking: 32
  • College: Committed to Oregon

4. Cree Thomas - Cornerback

  • High school: Brophy College Preparatory
  • Height: 6'1"
  • Weight: 180 pounds
  • National ranking: N/A
  • Position ranking: 39
  • College: Committed to Notre Dame

5. Rylon Dillard-Allen - Safety

  • High school: Mountain Pointe
  • Height: 5'11"
  • Weight: 175 pounds
  • National ranking: N/A
  • Position ranking: 37
  • College: Committed to Washington

6. Dajon Hinton - Cornerback

  • High school: Hamilton
  • Height: 5'10"
  • Weight: 175 pounds
  • National ranking: N/A
  • Position ranking: 71
  • College: Committed to Arizona

7. Dezmen Roebuck - Athlete

  • High school: Marana
  • Height: 5'10"
  • Weight: 170 pounds
  • National ranking: N/A
  • Position ranking: 62
  • College: Committed to Washington

8. Garrett Martin - Edge

  • High school: Saguaro
  • Height: 6'4"
  • Weight: 245 pounds
  • National ranking: N/A
  • Position ranking: 53
  • College: Committed to Kansas

9. Luke Haugo - Quarterback

  • High school: Higley
  • Height: 6'5"
  • Weight: 200 pounds
  • National ranking: N/A
  • Position ranking: 63
  • College: Committed to Arizona

10. Dylan Sims - Tight end

  • High school: Queen Creek
  • Height: 6'5"
  • Weight: 215 pounds
  • National ranking: N/A
  • Position ranking: 59
  • College: Committed to UCLA

Check out High School on SI for more of the latest high school football coverage.

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

-- Sam Brown | sam@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports

Published
Sam Brown

SAM BROWN

Home/Arizona