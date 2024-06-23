Prediction: Washington Huskies set to land 2 of Oregon's best high school football prospects
The Washington Huskies stacked this weekend's visitor list with potential commitments, and are quickly reaping the rewards.
Rumors are swirling of somewhere between 6-10 silent commitments ready to come forward - with two having done so publicly already.
By Sunday afternoon, Jedd Fisch's program had secured public pledges from Marana (Arizona) athlete Dezmen Roebuck and Kamiak (Washington) edge-rusher Victor Sanchez Hernandez.
More are on the way.
And it sounds like two major Oregon high school fotoball prospects could soon join them.
Prediction: Washington Huskies to add 2 of Oregon's top prospects
Washington hosted a pair of Oregon's top prospects in the class of 2025 - West Linn four-star tight end Baron Naone and fast-rising Nelson three-star defensive tackle Dominic Macon - on official visits this weekend.
Entering those trips, both players were already quite high on the Huskies - with Macon naming Washington his leader even before the trip.
By all accounts, the weekend was a huge success.
Auburn-Riverside (Washington) four-star athlete Jonathan Epperson indicated there was a lot of buzz around the prospects in attendance.
"It was crazy," he said. "The energy was crazy. From the first moment in the hotel lobby... we all came downstairs and it was like, 'What are we going to do?' We came to have a good time, but it was buzzing. You could just tell something was going to happen, that it was going to pop off and be a great weekend."
That buzz is believed to have carried over to both Naone and Macon as well.
And the recruiting industry agrees.
On3 gives Washington an 89.6 percent chance of landing Naone and a 93.2 percent chance of securing Macon.
Naone, a 6-foot-3, 230-pound tight end/defensive end, is widely considered the top prospect in Oregon, while Macon has gone from realtive unkown to arguably the hottest prospect in the state.
The 6-foot-3, 300-pounder moves well for his size and just completed an undefeated (33-0) wrestling season in which he was crowned 6A heavyweight state champion.
Washington doesn't look to be slowing down any time soon - and is likely to add a pair of Oregon's best into the fold sooner rather than later.
