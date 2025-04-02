High School

Chipotle Nationals 2025: Dynamic Prep (Texas) vs Montverde Academy (Florida) live updates

The 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals get underway on Wednesday night with two games starting with the 10-seed Dynamic Prep School (Texas) taking on the 7-seed Montverde Academy Eagles. The winner of this game will face 2-seed Link Academy (Missouri) in the quarterfinals on Thursday afternoon. High School on SI will be providing live updates throughout the game.

Dynamic Prep (Texas) (31-4) is making their first appearance at the Chipotle Nationals where they will come into Wednesday's game on a 10-game winning streak dating back to January 24 when they lost to IMG Academy at the Ascender Classic.

Montverde Academy (Florida) (19-7) is making their 14th appearance at the Chipotle Nationals where they are seeking to extend a national-record and win their seventh national championship in program history. The Eagles are looking to snap a two-game losing streak where they lost to IMG Academy back on February 22 and Bella Vista Prep (Arizona) on March 6 at the Nike EYBL Scholastic Conference Tournament to end the regular season.

PREGAME

The opening game of the 16th Annual Chipotle Nationals between Dynamic Prep (Texas) and Montverde Academy (Florida) will tip-off at 6:15 p.m. Eastern Time

