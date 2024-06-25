Cody Williams' high school basketball state championship highlights with Perry Pumas (Arizona)
It took just one year playing college basketball with the Colorado Buffaloes to make NBA scouts fall in love with Cody Williams.
But the 6-foot-8 slasher with a 7-foot-1 wingspan has had the basketball world on notice since his high school days playing for the Perry Pumas in Gilbert, Arizona.
Williams and future lottery pick Koa Peat combined to lead Perry to the 2022 6A state championship, followed by an Open Division state title in 2023.
Reed Sheppard has risen to become the college basketball player most mock drafts have going first (after two Frenchmen) in the NBA Draft on Wednesday, June 26.
But Williams isn't far behind, with a popular destination being No. 8 overall to the San Antonio Spurs to play alongside the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, Victor Wembanyama.
He's highly unlikely to fall out of the lottery, and when it comes to family bragging rights, he'll probably be picked higher than his older brother, Jalen Williams. The Oklahoma City Thunder forward went No. 12 overall in 2022 out of Santa Clara.
Check out the video below to watch highlights of Cody Williams and Koa Peat pairing up to help Perry beat Sunnyslope in the 2023 Arizona Open Division state championship game:
Williams shows off his length and athleticism early in the video, blocking a shot at one end, then running the floor, driving the lane and dunking over a host of Sunnyslope Vikings.
Peat, who still has one more year of high school basketball, is also all over the video. He's expected to follow Williams' path to the NBA lottery in 2026.
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports