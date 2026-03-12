Is Victor Wembanyama Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Nuggets vs. Spurs)

San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama has popped up on the injury report ahead of Thursday night's showdown with the Denver Nuggets.

The Defensive Player of the Year favorite is listed as questionable for tonight's game with ankle soreness as the Spurs look to win a fifth game in a row.

Victor Wembanyama (ankle) questionable for Thursday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) March 11, 2026

Wembanyama has missed 14 games this season, and he can only miss four more (since the Spurs played in the NBA Cup Final) if he wants to remain eligible for awards. The superstar big man is a candidate to win the league's MVP and is the clear favorite to win DPOY.

It's unclear if Wembanyama tweaked his ankle in the Spurs' win over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday night, but if he did, he showed no signs of slowing down in that game. Wemby finished with 39 points, 11 rebounds, three assists and a pair of blocks, shooting 8-for-15 from 3-point range.

The Spurs star also played over 36 minutes in that game.

It would be surprising to see Wembanyama miss such an important game against Denver, and oddsmakers seem to think he's going to play on Thursday. San Antonio remains a 5.5-point favorite at home in the latest odds at DraftKings.

In the 14 games that Wembanyama has missed this season, the Spurs have not missed a beat, going 10-4 while averaging 121.0 points per game.

Wemby has not missed a game since Jan. 3, and that was due to a knee injury -- not an ankle issue.

The Spurs will update the star center's status closer to game time, but for now the betting market believes that the All-Star is trending towards playing. If Wemby is ruled out, this line will likely shift a point or two towards Denver on Thursday.

