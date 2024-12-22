Day 4: Archbishop Mitty defends Nike TOC title with convincing win over Ontario Christian
Go ahead - just press rewind.
Because the best girls basketball team from California heading into the New Year is the same one at this time one year ago.
The sixth-ranked Archbishop Mitty Monarchs.
Handling No. 3 Ontario Christian's 84 feet of fullcourt terror with ease, the Monarchs turned the much-anticipated Nike Tournament of Champions (TOC) championship showdown into an unexpected laugher with a 59-34 victory Saturday night at Skyline Prep High School in Phoenix Arizona.
Archbishop Mitty became the first repeat Nike TOC champion since Mater Dei won three in a row from 2012-14.
Junior forward McKenna Woliczko had a game-high 25 points (12-of-19 shooting), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals, and was named tournament most valuable player for a second consecutive season.
It was clear from the beginning two developments were going to carry this outcome far: One, the Monarchs were not going to allow Ontarion Christian's breakneck tempo dictate the action; and two, Woliczko was going to be the center of the team's offense throughout.
The five-star 2026 prospect scored four field goals in the first three minutes in giving Archbishop Mitty an 8-7 lead, and the Monarchs never trailed again.
And the reigning national runner-up kept Ontario Christian's guards, notably super-sophomore Kaleena Smith, from getting out in transition. The Knights were limited to six fastbreak points, all off turnovers.
Playing in the halfcourt, the Knights never found any offensive rhythm: They made just 12 of 49 field-goal attempts. Smith was held to 11 points on 2-of-10 shooting.
Trailing 33-18 at halftime, if Ontario Christian had any hopes of getting back into the game, they all but vanished in the first few minutes of the second half.
Devin Cosgriff triggered a half-opening 9-0 run with a 3-pointer. Woliczko added a turnaround jumper over touted 6-foot-6 ninth grader Sydney Douglas. And Emma Cook tallied the next seven points, capped by a 3-pointer - and the Monarchs were in control, 45-20.
---
- NIKE TOC | Schedules, scores, venues
- NIKE TOC | Tournament preview
- TOP 25 | National rankings
- TOP 25 | POY Watchlist
NIKE TOC TOP DIVISION DAY 4 SCORES
Championship
No. 6 Archbishop Mitty 59, No. 3 Ontario Christian 34
Consolation games
Bishop McNamara 65, Grandview 27
Mount Zion 63, Christ the King 49
Archbishop Wood 55, Princeton 44
Clackamas 64, Purcell Marian 46
Mater Dei 72, Bullis 57
---