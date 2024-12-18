Nike Tournament of Champions girls basketball primer: 8 of Top 25 teams in country featured in Phoenix clash
While Major League Baseball and the PGA rule the spring in Phoenix, girls basketball is the sport that largely dominates the sporting scene regionally just around the winter time.
Generally regarded as the sport's most prestigious tournament, the Nike Tournament of Champions starts Wednesday and last four days at eight different venues. With 124 teams, the tournament is not only massive but features many of the nation's top teams, including eight from SBLive's/High School on SI's most current Top 25 rankings.
TOP TEAMS AT NIKE TOC
- No. 3 Ontario Christian (9-0)
- No. 5 Bishop MacNamara (3-0)
- No. 6 Mitty (4-0)
- No. 9 IMG Academy (6-2)
- No. 14 Westtown (Pa.) (5-0)
- No. 15 Purcell Marian (5-1)
- No. 16 Mater Dei (9-1)
- No. 23 Legion Prep (13-5)
In the top 16-team Vincent Canizzaro Division, Ontario Christian appears the favorite after the Knights open the season with 11 straight victories, including the championship of the Troy Classic.
Ontario Christian is led by preseason All-American Kaleena Smith, the SBLive Freshman of the Year in 2023-24, but she got two big reinforcements from last season in freshmen Sydney Douglas, a 6-6 post, and 5-11 wing Tatianna Griffin.
It was Griffin, who earned Tournament MVP at Troy, not Douglas or Smith, who has transitioned into more of a facilitator than a sheer scorer as she was a freshman when she averaged 34.9 points per game.
She's still the team's leading scorer at 22.3 per night, but she's averaging 8.4 assists to go along with 4.3 steals per game. That's allowed Douglas (16.8 ppg, 8.9 rpg) and Griffin (17.5, 8.7) to find their footing earlier than expected.
Smith is just one of a handful of girls who are on the SBLive National Player of the Year Watchlist. Among others:
G/F Darianna "Dee" Alexander, Purcell Marian — The 6-1 wing is a 5-star prospect who averaged 18.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.5 steals last season.
C Sienna Betts, Grandview (Aurora, Colo.) — The 6-4 UCLA signee is averaging 23.5 points, 18.0 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.5 steals and 4.5 blocks in the early going for the 4-0 Wolves.
F Jazzy Davidson, Clackamas (Ore.) — The 6-1 senior southpaw is a USC commit whoe averages 26.4 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.8 steals and 2.6 assists per game.
G Emilee Skinner, Ridgeline (Millville, Utah) — Ranked the No. 7 senior in the country, the 6-foot-point guard led Ridgeline squad to a second concecutive state title by averaging 24.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.6 steals per game last season. She has the Riverhawks off to an 8-0 start.
PG Kaleena Smith, Ontario Christian (Calif.) — The SBLive Freshman of the Year in 2023-24 is much more than a scorer. One of the most exciting players not only in this tournament, but the country, 24-7.
Olivia Vukosa, Christi the King (NY) — The 6-4 junior is college-ready after leading the Royals to a 29-3 season last year while averaging 17.5 points, 18.8 rebounds and 3.6 blocks per game.
McKenna Woliczko, Archbishop Mitty (San Jose, Calif.) — The SBLive Freshman and Sophomore of the Year, the last two years, the 6-2 junior leads the No. 6 team in the country after she won MVP honors at the La Jolla Country Day Sweet 16 tournament. Has turned herself into a legitimate 3-level scorer.