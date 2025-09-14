Dillon Gabriel Connects on First NFL Touchdown Pass
Dillon Gabriel ended his career as the NCAA FBS recordholder for career touchdowns responsible for and career points responsible for while also finishing tied for the most career touchdown passes.
Gabriel, who shined at Mililani High School in Hawaii where he threw for 105 career touchdowns, completed his first NFL touchdown pass Sunday for the Cleveland Browns.
Selected in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Browns, Gabriel, and not Shedeur Sanders, was inserted into the Cleveland offense Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens with just under five minutes to play.
The former UCF and Oregon standout hit fellow rookie Dylan Sampson from Tennessee on an eight-yard strike that resulted in the first touchdown catch of Sampson’s career as well. The Browns would fall to their AFC North rivals, 41-17.
Gabriel concluded his first NFL action 3-for-3 for 20 yards with the touchdown pass.
Dillon Gabriel Produced 260 Career Touchdown Passes Before NFL
All total, Gabriel racked up 260 career touchdown passes between high school and college. He was the 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year in Hawaii when he threw for 3,754 yards and 38 TD passes.
As a prep, Gabriel finished with 9,948 yards and 105 touchdowns before committing to UCF. He had an exceptional career with the Knights before suffering a shoulder injury on the final play of a game vs Louisville in 2021.
From there, Gabriel enrolled at Oklahoma where he would play two seasons, earning Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year honors. He concluded his career at Oregon, scoring first team All-American status along with Big Ten Most Valuable Player, Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year and Big Ten Quarterback of the Year.
Between his six-year college career, Gabriel played in 64 games, going 46-17 overall with 18,722 yards and 155 passing touchdowns. He also ran for 1,209 yards and 33 more TDs.