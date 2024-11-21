High School

High school boys basketball National Player of the Year watchlist for 2024-25

High School on SI will name a National Player of the Year in boys basketball at the end of the 2024-25 season. Here is a list of names vying for the honor.

Tarek Fattal

Prolific Prep senior combo guard Darryn Peterson dunks home two of his game-high 33 points on Tuesday night in a 66-54 win over Columbus (Miami) at Florida Atlantic University on Nov. 19, 2024.
High School on SI, a collaboration between SBLive Sports and Sports Illustrated, will name a National Player of the Year in high school basketball after the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.

A player will be selected for boys' and girls'.

High School on SI has already released National Top 25 rankings, along with a preseason All-American team known as the 'SI Six'.

Here is a preseason watchlist for the 2025 National Player of the Year award. This is not a candidate list, which means a player not listed could win the award ... but only time will tell.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR WATCHLIST

(Names are listed in alphabetical order by last name)

1. Darius Acuff Jr., IMG Academy (FL), Sr.

high school basketball
Darius Acuff Jr. of IMG Academy takes a shot against Richmond Heights in the City of Palms Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2023, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. / Amanda Inscore/The News-Press USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Arkansas commit plays exactly how you'd think coach John Calipari likes his guards: athletic, competitive and fast. Acuff is the No. 1 point guard in the country for the 2025 class.

2. Alijah Arenas, Chatsworth (CA), Jr.

alijah arenas; chatsworth; gilbert arenas; high school basketball
Chatsworth guard Alijah Arenas led the Chancellors to a CIF State Division IV final last year. / Greg Jungferman

Arenas almost single-handedly took Chatsworth to a CIF State championship final after averaging more than 30 points per game. He's grown to 6-foot-6 and score just like his dad, Agent Zero.

3. Nate Ament, Highland School (VA), Sr.

Ament is noted as one of the best long-term prospects in the country, according to 24Sports' Adam Finkelstein. Ament is 6-foot-9 and a 5-star prospect that's rated No. 1 in Virgina.

4. Kiyan Anthony, Long Island Lutheran (NY), Sr.

high school basketball
Kiyan Anthony of Long Island Lutheran drives toward the basket against Westminster Academy in the City of Palms Classic on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers. / Amanda Inscore/The News-Press USA Today Network-Florida / USA TODAY NETWORK

Anthony isn't just the son of Carmelo Anthony, he's the No. 1-ranked player in New York -- committed to Syracuse.

5. Cameron Boozer, Columbus (FL), Sr.

Columbus (Florida) forward Cameron Boozer looks on during the 2023 Les Schwab Invitational in Oregon. Boozer is one of, if no
Boozer is headed to Duke after averaging 22 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks per game as a junior. The 6-foot-9 forward has a strong presence around the rim - like his father - and can make an impact off the dribble, too.

6. Toni Bryant, North Tampa Christian (FL), Jr.

Bryant is ranked No. 11 nationally and the No. 1 prospect in Florida for the 2026 class. Listed at 6-foot-9, 200 pounds, Bryant has offers from Florida State, Georgia and Clemson.

7. Brayden Burries, Roosevelt (CA), Sr.

high school basketball; brayden burries; eastvale roosevelt; california
Roosevelt's Brayden Burries is one of the most coveted high school basketball players in the country for the class of 2025. / Tarek Fattal

Burries is California's No. 2 prospect and a Top 10 prospect nationally. He's got a strong body and efficient game. He led Roosevelt to the CIF Southern Section Open Division final as a junior after averaging 24.8 points, 7.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.7 steals per game last season.

8. Chris Cenac, Link Academy (MO), Sr.

The's the nation's No. 1 rated — and perhaps most sought after — center. Cenac starred at Isadore Newman in Louisiana, where he won a LHSAA state championship. He also helped Team USA's U-17 team win the FIBA World Cup. -Andy Buhler

9. Aj Dybantsa, Utah Prep, Sr.

He's the consensus nation's No. 1 rated prospect with a NIL price tag reportedly as high as $4.5 million for a reason. Dybantsa averaged 21.2 points, 9.4 boards and 3.5 assists for nationally ranked Prolific Prep last season. Now at Utah Prep, Dybantsa has his eyes set for the 2027 NBA Draft. -Andy Buhler

10. Jalen Haralson, La Lumiere (IN), Sr.

high school basketbal
La Lumiere junior Jalen Haralson (32) puts up a shot during an open practice Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023, at the La Porte Civic Auditorium. / Austin Hough / South Bend Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK

Haralson is a dynamic wing ranked the top prospect out of Indiana. The Notre Dame commit is 6-foot-7, 210 pounds of ball player. He can playmaker for himself and others, especially when attacking the basket.

11. Shelton Henderson, Bellaire (TX), Sr.

Duke commit has a pro body already at 6-foot-6, 220 pounds. Henderson is the No. 1 player out of Texas with a 6-foot-10 wingspan.

12. Caleb Holt, Grayson (GA), Jr.

Holt is the No. 1 player out of Georgia and ranked the No. 1 shooting guard in the 2026 class. Holt, a 6-foot-5 guard, helped Grayson go 30-2 last season.

13. Nikolas Khamenia, Harvard-Westlake (CA), Sr.

Harvard-Westlake boys basketball Nik Khamenia
Harvard-Westlake forward Nik Khamenia scores against Salesian in the 2024 CIF State Open Division final on March 8, 2024 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. / Greg Jungferman

Khamenia does it all at 6-foot-9 and nearly notched a triple double with 19 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists in three quarters of the Wolverines' season opener. Khamenia is a two-time defending CIF State Open Division champion committed to Duke.

14. Trey McKenney, St. Mary's (MI), Sr.

Michigan commit is the No. 1-ranked prospect in the state of Michigan. Combo guard is 6-foot-4, 225 pounds.

15. Malachi Moreno, Great Crossing (KY), Sr.

Kentucky commit is listed at 6-foot-11, 230 pounds and is a Top 25 prospect nationally. Moreno is Kentucky's No. 1-ranked player in the 2025 class.

16. Braylon Mullins, Greenfield-Central, Sr.

The UConn commit is a protypical shooting guard at 6-foot-5, 190 pounds. Mullins is regarded as one of the best 3-point shooters in the country, and what Dan Hurley loves most about Mullins is his ability to defend.

17. Miikka Muurinen, Compass Prep (AZ), Jr.

Muurien is a 5-star prospect at 6-foot-10 with offers to Kentucky, Arkansas, Michigan and Alabama.

18. Brandon McCoy, St. John Bosco (CA), Jr.

high school basketball
St. John Bosco's (Calif.) Brandon McCoy Jr. dunks the ball as the Braves take on the Central Bulldogs during the 39th Annual Bass Pro Shops Tournament of Champions at Great Southern Bank Arena on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024. / Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK

McCoy is the No. 2-ranked prospect for the 2026 class and the top guard in the class after leading the Braves to a CIF State Division I title as a sophomore. McCoy is a smooth slasher to the rim and an elite on-ball defender.

19. Babatunde Oladotun, James Hubert Blake (MD), So.

Oladotun will be a name we all hear about in the next two years. Known by many as the No. 1 prospect in the 2027 class, Oladotun draws comparisons to Brandon Ingram with his length and ball skills.

20. Koa Peat, Perry (AZ), Sr.

Peat is an uncommitted senior at 6-foot-8, 235 pounds with offers to Arizona, Baylor, Houston and Arkansas. Peat is a walking double-double that dominates the high school level due to his skill and length. He's the No. 1 prospect out of Arizona.

21. Darryn Peterson, Prolific Prep (CA), Sr.

high school basketball, California, Florida basketball
Prolific Prep senior guard Darryn Peterson scored 33 points and added eight rebounds and four assists in a 66-54 victory over national No. 1 Columbus (Miami, Fla.) Friday night. This is from earlier in the season as the Crew improved to 7-0. / Photo: Rick Manahan

Peterson put the nation on notice when he went for 33 plus to help Prolific Prep take down No. 1 Columbus in Miami. He transferred to the California Prep after averaging 24 points, 6 boards and 4 assists per game as a junior at Huntington Expression Academy.

22. Tyran Stokes, Notre Dame/SO (CA), Jr.

high school basketball; california; notre dame; tyran stokes
Notre Dame/Sherman Oaks junior Tyran Stokes answers questions during 2024 Mission League media day. / Greg Stein

Stokes is 'the guy' in the 2026 class, ranked No. 1 regardless of position at 6-foot-7, 240 pounds already. Stokes is projected to be an NBA lottery pick in two years.

23. Jordan Smith, Paul VI (VA), Jr.

Smith is the top player in Virginia as a junior and one of 2026's top guards nationally. Smith is 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds as a junior. That size and strength at the point guard position has garnered offers from Duke and Louisville.

24. Anthony Thompson, Western Reserve Academy (OH), Jr.

Ohio's No. 1-ranked prospect at 6-foot-7 in the 2026 class. Thompson has offers from Alabama, Auburn, Cincinnati, Kentucky and UCLA.

25. Caleb Wilson, Holy Innocents (GA), Sr.

Uncommitted big man with options, delving through offers from North Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee and Ohio State. Wilson is 6-foot-9 with a 7-foot wingspan that impacts the game on defense at a high level.

