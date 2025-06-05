High School NIL in All 50 States: Permitted, Prohibited or Under Consideration?
Texas just passed a bill for NIL for ages 17 and up, but still hasn't approved high school athletes to profit.
The Lone Star State is one of seven states that still has not approved NIL, but nearly 40 have already passed into law some sort of Name, Image and Likeness guidelines to all high school school athletes to profit.
Texas Approves NIL Deals for 17-Year-Old Athletes—With Major Restrictions
Interactive map showing the status of NIL in every state
Here's where all 50 states (and one district) stand on allowing NIL at the high school level, divided into three categories whether it's permitted, prohibited or under consideration, according to Eccker Sports' website for tracking states.
Permitted (39)
Alaska
Arkansas
Arizona
California
Colorado
Connecticut
Delaware
Florida
Georgia
Idaho
Illinois
Iowa
Kansas
Kentucky
Louisiana
Maine
Maryland
Massachusetts
Minnesota
Mississippi
Missouri
Nebraska
Nevada
New Hampshire
New Jersey
New Mexico
New York
North Carolina
North Dakota
Oklahoma
Oregon
Pennsylvania
Rhode Island
South Carolina
Tennessee
Utah
Vermont
Virginia
Washington
District of Columbia
Prohibited (7)
Alabama
Hawaii
Texas
West Virginia
Wisconsin
Wyoming
Under consideration (4)
Indiana
Michigan
Montana
Ohio
