High School NIL in All 50 States: Permitted, Prohibited or Under Consideration?

Despite new NIL allowances for 17-year-olds, Texas remains one of just seven states still prohibiting high school athletes from profiting off name, image and likeness

Andy Villamarzo

The state of Alabama could be in line to have NIL if House Bill 48 gets passed
The state of Alabama could be in line to have NIL if House Bill 48 gets passed / SBLive Sports

Texas just passed a bill for NIL for ages 17 and up, but still hasn't approved high school athletes to profit.

The Lone Star State is one of seven states that still has not approved NIL, but nearly 40 have already passed into law some sort of Name, Image and Likeness guidelines to all high school school athletes to profit.

Texas Approves NIL Deals for 17-Year-Old Athletes—With Major Restrictions

Interactive map showing the status of NIL in every state 

Here's where all 50 states (and one district) stand on allowing NIL at the high school level, divided into three categories whether it's permitted, prohibited or under consideration, according to Eccker Sports' website for tracking states.

Permitted (39)

Alaska

Arkansas

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Delaware

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Illinois

Iowa

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Mississippi

Missouri

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Oregon

Pennsylvania

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Utah

Vermont

Virginia

Washington

District of Columbia

Prohibited (7)

Alabama

Hawaii

South Carolina

Texas

West Virginia

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Under consideration (4)

Indiana

Michigan

Montana

Ohio

Published
