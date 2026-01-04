High School

Iowa High School Boys Basketball: Top Sophomore Players

Here are some of the top 10th-graders in Iowa high school boys basketball

Southeast Polk’s Joshua Charlotin (22) ascends to the basket during a game against Waukee Northwest on Dec. 19, 2025, at Waukee Northwest.
Southeast Polk's Joshua Charlotin (22) ascends to the basket during a game against Waukee Northwest on Dec. 19, 2025, at Waukee Northwest.

With the season reaching the holiday break, now is the perfect time to take a look at the top Iowa high school boys basketball players by grade.

These are just some of the top players in Iowa and not a complete list of all of them. Statistics are based on those uploaded to the Bound website by January 2, 2026.

Here are the top sophomore boys basketball players in Iowa high school basketball:

Owen Smith, Riceville

The young center is averaging a double-double to date, posting 24.5 points and 14.5 rebounds per game while adding two steals and over a block and an assist.

Jevyn Severson, Madrid

One of the top football prospects in the state, Jevyn Severson is averaging just under 23 points a game with 8.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and a steal.

Jaxen Christiansen, Northeast

Northeast has produced some top talent over the years, and Jaxen Christiansen appears to be the latest, averaging 25 points, 5.6 rebounds, five assists, 2.2 blocks and two steals a night.

Peyton Scott, Lamoni

Keep an eye on Lamoni and Peyton Scott, as the 10th-grader is averaging nearly 22 points with six assists and six steals per contest.

Traeshon Fields, Cedar Rapids Washington

Traeshon Fields comes into 2026 posting over 20 points with three steals, three rebounds and three assists per game.

Carter Thielen, Lewis Central

The combo guard/forward sits at just under 22 points a night with six rebounds, three assists and 2.5 steals.

Tyler Wedeking, Aplington-Parkersburg

A quick shooting guard, Tyler Wedeking is averaging 20 points per game for the Falcons with three assists, three rebounds and three steals.

Rockwell Hughes, North Iowa

Averaging nearly a double-double, Rockwell Hughes has a stat line that includes 19 points and over seven rebounds per game with two steals.

Cale Cunard, Logan-Magnolia

The sophomore is one of the top rebounders in the state, averaging 12.4 to go along with 16 points per game.

Silas Lotzow, West Burlington

As a 10th-grader, Silas Lotzow is posting a double-double per game at 15.7 points and over 10 rebounds.

Joshua Charlotin, Southeast Polk

Competing in 4A has not deterred Joshua Charlotin, as the Ram is averaging 15 points and over nine rebounds with three assists and nearly three steals per game.

Tayden Moret, Western Christian

Triple doubles are in the future for Tayden Moret, as he is averaging 13 points, seven assists and six rebounds per game with three blocks and a steal.

