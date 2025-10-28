High School on SI Boys Soccer Prep School Top 15 National Rankings - Oct. 28, 2025
1. Woodstock Academy [Conn.], 11-0-0
League: Prep Premier League
Notes: Woodstock Academy wrapped up a perfect regular-season showing in league play with a wild 6-4 win over Spire Academy at the Woodstock Academy Crossover event. A day earlier, Woodstock handled Kiski School 6-1. For the weekend, Richard Sarpong and Arthur Masson each scored three goals, with Sarpong's goals all coming in the win over Spire. Woodstock will enter the PPL playoffs as the No. 1 seed and will be seeking a third straight league title.
2. Northwood School [N.Y.], 9-0-0
League: Independent
Notes: Ashton Khory netted the game-winning goal, assisted by Mike Mezzetti, as Northwood edged Berkshire School 2-1 in a clash of national Top 10 teams. Will German gave Northwood a 1-0 lead before Berkshire tied the match on a goal by Penn State commit Daniel Esprit.
3. Taft School [Conn.], 14-0-1
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Taft School handled Kent School 8-1 last week. Uncommitted senior Tye Haley scored three goals, and Babson commit James Cooper had two goals and one assist.
4. Noble and Greenough [Mass.], 13-1-0
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Nobles extended its shutout streak to six with wins over Governor's School (8-0) and Lawrence Academy (6-0) last week. Nobles is in a position to wrap up the ISL regular-season title.
5. Loomis Chaffee School [Conn.], 13-2-0
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Loomis was handed its first Founders League loss of the season in a 3-1 setback to Hotchkiss last week. The loss came after a 5-0 midweek win over Westminster School. For the week, Notre Dame commit Trevor Steele scored a pair of penalty kicks and assisted in a goal.
6. Milton Academy [Mass.], 10-2-3
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Milton Academy defeated Tabor Academy 5-1 and tied Belmont Hill 3-3 to remain in second place in the ISL standings. Ethan Fine, a junior, scored three goals against Tabor Academy and scored once against Belmont Hill.
7. Choate Rosemary Hall [Conn.], 13-2-2
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Choate defeated Kingswood-Oxford 2-0 before playing to a 1-1 tie with Northfield Mount Hermon last week. Juan Delgado scored in both matches for Choate. He netted the game-winner in the victory over Kingswood-Oxford.
8. Pennington School [N.J.], 10-3-1
League: Mid-Atlantic Prep League
Notes: Pennington is one of the hottest teams in the Prep School ranks. Pennington stretched its undefeated streak to nine with a 2-1 win over previously nationally ranked South Kent School. Junior superstar Matthew Addai scored a goal and assisted a goal by Kelvin Kwarteng in the victory.
9. Berkshire School [Mass.], 8-6-1
League: NEPSAC-A
Notes: Berkshire lost a pair of one-goal outings last week, first falling to Kimball Union Academy 1-0 before losing to No. 2 Northwood School 2-1. Penn State commit Daniel Esprit scored Berkshire's lone goal last week.
10. Hoosac School [N.Y.], 9-4-2
League: Prep Premier League
Notes: Hoosac School clinched second place overall in the PPL regular season with a 4-2 win over Andrew Osborne Academy on Sunday at the Woodstock Academy Crossover event. Marcio Chaves, Edwin Velasquez, Antony Alexis, and Vukasin Ivanovic scored goals. A day earlier, Hoosac and nationally ranked Western Reserve played to a scoreless tie. Marcio Chaves, Edwin Velasquez, Antony Alexis, and Vukasin Ivanovic scored in Hoosac's
11. Brooks School [Mass.], 10-1-2
League: NEPSAC-B
Notes: Brooks stayed tied with Milton Academy for second place in the ISL following a win over Governor's and a tie with Lawrence Academy. Jax Cloutier, Fernando Rivas-Lora, and Owen Brown have been strong performers for Brooks in recent matches.
12. Mount St. Charles [R.I.], 13-0-3
League: NEPSAC-B
Notes: In a busy week, Mount St. Charles posted wins over Pomfret and a talented Vermont Academy team, but was held to a draw with High Mowing, which is currently in last place in the Prep Premier League.
13. Williston Northampton [Mass.], 9-4-1
League: NEPSAC-B
Notes: Nico Garcia scored all three goals as Williston defeated former No. 10 Suffield Academy 3-1 last week to earn its way back into the rankings. All of Williston's losses this year are to teams in the Top 10 of the SI Prep Top 15 rankings.
14. Suffield Academy [Conn.], 9-5-1
League: NEPSAC-B
Notes: Injuries are starting to take a toll, as Suffield Academy lost to Williston Northampton 3-1 last week, the team's fourth loss in its previous five matches — but its first against a non-NEPSAC A program.
15. Western Reserve Academy [Ohio], 9-4-1
League: Prep Premier League
Notes: NCAA Division I recruit Max Born scored the lone goal as Western Reserve Academy edged Darrow School 1-0 at the Woodstock Academy Crossover event. Coupled with a scoreless draw with nationally ranked Hoosac School a day earlier, WRA is in position to tie for the PPL West Division regular-season title with a win over Kiski School this weekend.
OTHERS UNDER CONSIDERATION (in alphabetical order): Avon Old Farms [Conn.], Belmont Hill [Mass.], Buckingham Browne & Nichols [Mass.], Hotchkiss School [Conn.], Kimball Union Academy [N.H.], Middlesex School [Mass.], Northfield Mount Hermon [Mass.], Phillips Exeter [N.H.], Rivers School [Mass.], Roxbury Latin [Mass.], St. George's School [R.I.], St. Sebastian's [Mass.], South Kent School [Conn.], Vermont Academy [Vt.], Worcester Academy [Mass.].