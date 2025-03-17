High School On SI Top 25 national girls flag football rankings (3/17/2025)
The spring brings upon several sports and one of them that is highlighted heavily down in the Sunshine State is high school girls flag football.
One the only sports that practically takes place in different seasons around the country is girls flag football, as it's become the fastest growing sports on the high school scene.
With flag football seasons from the fall now concluded and spring well underway, we release our third set of national girls flag football rankings heading into the latter part of March, as we see it.
HIGH SCHOOL ON SI TOP 25 GIRLS FLAG FOOTBALL RANKINGS
March 17, 2025 (Fall/Winter/Spring)
1. Robinson (Florida) (8-1)
We put the 9-time state champion Knights at the top of our overall national rankings as they're coming off winning the 1st Tampa Bay Buccaneers' She Is Football tournament. Robinson defeated a tough Lennard bunch to claim the tourney title. Lone loss of the season came against Alonso.
2. Alonso (Florida) (8-1)
Whenever you see a Matt Hernandez-coached team, you can expect to be in for a battle and his ball club dropped a close one to Lennard last weekend. The Ravens bounced back with an impressive 28-18 win over Steinbrenner.
3. Orange Lutheran (California) (23-2)
It was a historic first for Orange Lutheran this past season as they rolled to a 20-18 win over Newport Harbor for the inaugural Southern Section Division 1 championship game. We tab them the top team coming out of California from the fall.
4. McEachern (Georgia) (28-0)
Undefeated season is what you always strive for and the Indians were able to do so in dominating fashion. McEachern dominated Lambert, 28-0, for the Division 4 state championship, capping a stellar season. Easily the Peach State's best team of 2024.
5. Steinbrenner (Florida) (6-4)
Stop judging the four losses the Warriors have and we give you some reasons why. Each of them have come against Robinson (No. 1) or Alonso (No. 3) this season and Steinbrenner has probably the best sophomore quarterback in the nation in KK Ramsey. She's that good, but just happens to be up against the likes of the Knights and Ravens, respectively.
6. Lennard (10-2)
No way we couldn't have the Longhorns anywhere too far from Robinson, especially only falling by a touchdown in last weekend's She Is Football tournament at One Buc Place in Tampa. Lennard just fell 25-7 to Western last week.
7. Phenix City Central (Alabama) (19-0)
The Red Devils' defense was simply dominant all throughout the season. How good would you say? How about shutting out 13 of your 19 opponents good. Oh yeah, then they won a state championship in dominating fashion, 55-7 over Spain Park.
8. Newport Harbor (California) (25-3)
There's definitely an argument to be made that Newport Harbor could be right behind Orange Lutheran for the second spot. Coming up just short in the Southern Section's Division I championship game has then landing inside of the top 5.
9. Greenbrier (Georgia) (21-1)
It was back-to-back Division 2 state championships for Evans when they soundly defeated Oconee, 18-0, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium last month. Lone loss came to Allatoona to start the season.
10. Ponderosa (California) (25-0)
Winning the Southern Section's Division 2 championship was the Bruins, who ended up shutting out 12 of their 25 opponents on the season. A very impressive season for Ponderosa.
11. Mountain Vista (Colorado) (19-0)
Junior quarterback Ariana Akey had one of the best overall seasons of any quarterback in the country this past 2024 campaign. Akey accounted for 5,678 all-purpose yards and 95 total touchdowns.
12. Del Oro (California) (22-2)
Delaney Osborne was the catalyst for the Golden Eagles' offense as she threw for 4,228 yards and 67 touchdowns.
13. Southeast Bulloch (Georgia) (20-1)
The Yellow Jackets only yielded 61 points through 21 games played en route to winning the Division 1 state championship over Columbus.
14. Choctawhatchee (Florida) (9-0)
Coming off a huge win over Pace recently, 21-14, the Indians are rocking and rolling out of the Florida Panhandle. Choctawhatchee has a rematch with Pace at the end of the season on April 9th that looms large.
15. Classical Academy (California) (25-4)
No passer may have had better numbers through the air than Moore, who threw for 6,823 yards and 121 touchdowns. You read that right.
16. Pope (Georgia) (26-2)
Pope comes just outside of the top 10 after defeating Pace Academy, 19-6, for the Division 3 state championship.
17. Pace (Florida) (7-1)
Up until the beginning of this week, the Patriots had been putting up some gaudy numbers offensively. Pace dropped its first game of the season against Choctawhatchee, 21-14. Amaya Pablo has been stellar for the Patriots, throwing for 1,467 yards, 30 touchdowns and just a mere two picks.
18. Maine South (Illinois) (24-3)
The Hawks are the first team out of Illinois in our rankings after their quarterback Aribella Spandiary threw for over 5,300 yards and 70 touchdowns.
19. Huntington Beach (California) (21-8)
Roxie Shaia was one of the country's top quarterbacks after completing 638 passes for 7,465 yards and 99 touchdowns.
20. Miami Edison (Florida) (8-0)
What really opened up our eyes to the Red Raiders was an early season victory over the 2024 Class 2A state champion Miami Palmetto Panthers, 20-19. That win lifted Miami Palmetto up the charts in Florida. Nonetheless, the Red Raiders are South Florida's top team right now.
21. Northwood (California) (19-6)
The Timberwolves finished the season on a 9-game winning streak, including a Division 2 championship.
22. Columbus (Georgia) (22-7)
Breaking in at 15 is the Blue Devils, who fell 13-6 to Southeast Bulloch in the Division 1 state championship.
23. Montgomery Catholic (Alabama) (18-5)
The Knights shutout seven of their last 10 opponents en route to defeating Moody, 14-7, for a state championship.
24. Canyon (California) (18-3)
The Comanches could be higher on this list as their final loss of the season was a 19-6 decision against No. 3-ranked Orange Lutheran.
25. Hamilton (Arizona) (17-0)
Sneaking in and taking the final spot is the Huskies out of Arizona after finishing the season undefeated. Freshman Marlie Phillips impressed with 4,785 yards and 69 touchdowns.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi