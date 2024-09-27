How to watch Oregon Ducks commit Akili Smith Jr.: San Diego Lincoln vs. Sacramento Grant
The San Diego Lincoln high school football team heads eight hours north Friday night to take on Sacramento Grant in a Southern vs. North California battle.
Lincoln features one of the top-ranked quarterbacks in the country in four-star Oregon Ducks commit Akili Smith Jr., who got off to a hot start in Week 1 of his senior season but has tailed off since.
After throwing for a career-high 371 yards in the season opener with four touchdown passes, he has just two TD passes, three interceptions and 596 yards combined in his past three games.
The 6-foot-5, 200-pound son of former Duck great Akili Smith will try to get back on track in Sacramento on Friday, Sept. 27.
How to watch San Diego Lincoln vs. Sacramento Grant football live stream
What: San Diego Lincoln Hornets at Sacramento Grant Pacers high school football game
When: 7:15 p.m. PT on Friday, September 27
Where: Grant High School | Sacramento, California
How to watch the live stream online: You can watch San Diego Lincoln vs. Sacramento Grant live on the NFHS Network
San Diego Lincoln Hornets
Akili Smith Jr. is the headliner, but Lincoln is far from a one-man team.
The Hornets also feature three-star athletes Isaiah Grant, CJ Williams and Cammeron Purnell (all uncommitted), plus three-star senior receiver Ty Olsen (San Jose State commit).
Lincoln (2-2) had last week off and enters the game ranked No. 1 in the SBLive/SI San Diego Section Top 10.
Grant Pacers
Grant counters at QB with 6-foot senior Luke Alexander, who doesn't have the recruiting profile of Smith but certainly has the production.
He's coming off a junior season where he threw for 3,105 yards with 43 touchdowns and just nine interceptions.
The Pacers' top-rated senior recruits are three-star athlete Ezekiel Castex (uncommitted) and three-star edge Jeremiah Tuiileila (San Diego State commit).
Grant (4-2) beat Destiny Christian last week and is No. 3 in the SBLive/SI Sac-Joaquin Section Top 15.
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports
