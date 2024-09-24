High School

Top 10 San Diego Section high school football rankings (9/23/24)

Mission Hills move up to No. 4 after big win over previous No. 4 San Marcos; 3 teams coming off byes hope to use energy reserve to roll to big wins this week, including top-ranked Lincoln

Mitch Stephens

Cathedral Catholic takes the field just before its Sept. 6, 2024 game with Mountain Pointe in the 2024 Honor Bowl.
Cathedral Catholic takes the field just before its Sept. 6, 2024 game with Mountain Pointe in the 2024 Honor Bowl. / Photo: Steve Silva

Lincoln and Cathedral Catholic, the top two ranked teams in the San Diego Section, both lost to out-of-section opponents on Friday night. The Hornets and Dons were able to hang onto their spots in the latest San Diego Section Top 10 football rankings, but have several teams closing in.

Here are the latest rankings as of September 16, 2024 (rankings released every Monday)

TOP 10 CIF-SDS RANKINGS

1. Lincoln (2-2)

Football photo
Lincoln senior WR Ty Olsen has 24 catches for 462 yards and six touchdowns in 2024, giving him 210 catches for 3,678 yards and 45 TDs for his four-year prep career. / Photo: Rudy Schmoke

Last week: 1
Results: Idle
Next: Friday at Sacramento Grant

2. Cathedral Catholic (4-1)

Last week: 2
Results: Beat Helix, 28-0
Next: Oct. 4 at St. Augustine

3. Granite Hills (3-1)

Last week: 3
Results: Idle
Next: Friday at Madison

4. Mission Hills (4-1)

Last week: 5
Results: Beat San Marcos, 17-14
Next: Oct. 4 at Carlsbad

5. La Costa Canyon (5-0)

Last week: 6
Results: Beat Fallbrook, 49-0
Next: Oct. 4 at Poway

6. San Marcos (4-1)

Last week: 4
Results: Lost to Mission Hills, 17-14
Next: Oct. 4 vs. Fallbrook

7. Carlsbad (4-1)

Last week: 7
Results: Beat Ramona, 41-0
Next: Oct. 4 vs. Mission Hills

8. Mount Miguel (4-0)

Last week: 8
Results: Idle
Next: Friday vs. Los Angeles Loyola

9. El Camino (3-1)

Last week: 9
Results: Beat Mt. Carmel, 22-9
Next: Friday at Oceanside

10. Torrey PInes (2-3)

Last week: HM
Results: Beat Rancho Bernardo, 3-0
Next: Oct. 4 vs. El Camino

Five others to watch: La Jolla, Poway, Brawley, Oceanside, Rancho Bernardo

