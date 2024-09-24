Top 10 San Diego Section high school football rankings (9/23/24)
Lincoln and Cathedral Catholic, the top two ranked teams in the San Diego Section, both lost to out-of-section opponents on Friday night. The Hornets and Dons were able to hang onto their spots in the latest San Diego Section Top 10 football rankings, but have several teams closing in.
Here are the latest rankings as of September 16, 2024 (rankings released every Monday)
TOP 10 CIF-SDS RANKINGS
1. Lincoln (2-2)
Last week: 1
Results: Idle
Next: Friday at Sacramento Grant
2. Cathedral Catholic (4-1)
Last week: 2
Results: Beat Helix, 28-0
Next: Oct. 4 at St. Augustine
3. Granite Hills (3-1)
Last week: 3
Results: Idle
Next: Friday at Madison
4. Mission Hills (4-1)
Last week: 5
Results: Beat San Marcos, 17-14
Next: Oct. 4 at Carlsbad
5. La Costa Canyon (5-0)
Last week: 6
Results: Beat Fallbrook, 49-0
Next: Oct. 4 at Poway
6. San Marcos (4-1)
Last week: 4
Results: Lost to Mission Hills, 17-14
Next: Oct. 4 vs. Fallbrook
7. Carlsbad (4-1)
Last week: 7
Results: Beat Ramona, 41-0
Next: Oct. 4 vs. Mission Hills
8. Mount Miguel (4-0)
Last week: 8
Results: Idle
Next: Friday vs. Los Angeles Loyola
9. El Camino (3-1)
Last week: 9
Results: Beat Mt. Carmel, 22-9
Next: Friday at Oceanside
10. Torrey PInes (2-3)
Last week: HM
Results: Beat Rancho Bernardo, 3-0
Next: Oct. 4 vs. El Camino
Five others to watch: La Jolla, Poway, Brawley, Oceanside, Rancho Bernardo
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before. For more information, visit si.com/high-school.