Hudson Hardy’s comeback season was one for the storybooks: ‘I didn’t know if I was going to run again’
Fourteen months ago, Hudson Hardy looked like he’d be West Linn’s breakthrough running back.
The junior had a sensational first game as the starter for the Lions against Nelson, rushing for 80 yards and a touchdown in his debut.
The following week was a rematch of the 2022 Class 6A final against Sheldon — another chance for Hardy to burnish his profile. But on the opening drive, he tore an ACL, and just like that, his season was over.
The ensuing months after his surgery meant arduous rehab and nagging doubts whether he’d ever make it back on the field — all of which made the OSAA Class 6A Open state championship game against Lake Oswego all the more special for Hardy.
No, he was no longer the star running back — junior Viggo Anderson had seized that role during the offseason and showed why with his 204-yard, two-touchdown performance in the 44-30 victory.
Instead, Hardy had become an integral part of the Lions defense at outside linebacker, where he was a first-team all-Three Rivers League and second-team all-state selection.
He made six tackles in the championship game and was a critical part of West Linn’s effort to keep Lakers junior running back LaMarcus Bell in check.
“The second I got hurt, I was just coming for this trophy,” Hardy said. “I knew I was going to be back and, you know, this is the end result. We made it.”
Lions coach Jon Eagle appreciated not only the effort Hardy put forth to make it back in the lineup this season but also how Hardy handled being asked to forego being the star back and instead focus on defense.
“We’re so excited for him,” Eagle said. “He’s such a big part of our defense, and we got him more involved in the offense. For a kid to lose his entire junior season and then come out, he’s pretty teary-eyed right now.”
While Anderson and Bell were the marquee running backs in the title game, it was Hardy who scored the first touchdown, barging to the end zone on a 5-yard run.
“That was very special,” Hardy said. “I’d scored a touchdown earlier in the season, but having to not score for over a year because I’ve been hurt, this was definitely a big deal for me.”
He finished the season with 55 tackles (seven for loss) and 74 yards rushing — 19 in the championship game.
But this year wasn’t about numbers for Hardy, and as he celebrated the moment with family and teammates in the northeast corner of Hillsboro Stadium, he took time to appreciate the journey and reflect on everything that transpired since that September evening in Eugene.
“When you get hurt, you don’t trust your body the same,” he said. “I didn’t know if I was going to run again. It’s a weird feeling that you’ve got to trust your body again.
“Just getting back on the field, it’s just been a blessing. There’s always a risk of injury, but I made it to the end of the season in one piece, and this is obviously the best result. Winning it with my team, being able to play the whole season, I’m very grateful for that.”
