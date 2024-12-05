All-state football 2024: Oregon’s top 6A stars
Here are the Class 6A all-state teams for the 2024 Oregon high school football season.
All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any questions, comments or corrections.
OREGON 6A FOOTBALL ALL-STATE TEAMS
Offensive player of the year
LaMarcus Bell, Lake Oswego
Defensive player of the year
Mana Tuioti, Sheldon
Coaches of the year
Keanon Lowe, Mountainside
AJ Robinson, Sprague
First team offense
QB Baird Gilroy, West Linn, senior
RB LaMarcus Bell, Lake Oswego, junior
RB Kenya Johnson, Sprague, senior
RB Wilson Medina, Sherwood, senior
WR Landon Kelsey, Central Catholic, senior
WR Zhaiel Smith, Tualatin, senior
WR Danny Wideman, West Linn, senior
TE Baron Naone, West Linn, senior
C Noah Uecker, Lake Oswego, senior
OL Ryan Holmes, West Linn, senior
OL Suliasi Laulaupeaalu, Sherwood, senior
OL Jaden Moore, Lake Oswego, senior
OL Jake Normoyle, West Linn, senior
OL Jagar Shean, Lake Oswego, senior
OL Zac Stascausky, Central Catholic, senior
K Rocco Graziano, Sheldon, senior
First team defense
DL Kainoa Hayes, Central Catholic, senior
DL Lusiano Lopez, Lake Oswego, senior
DL Dominic Macon, Nelson, senior
DL Noah Tishendorf, Lakeridge, junior
LB Justin Craigwell, Lake Oswego, junior
LB Will Ingle, West Linn, senior
LB Mana Tuioti, Sheldon, senior
LB Sam Vyhlidal, Mountainside, junior
DB Jalen Bauman, Lake Oswego, junior
DB Noah Boria, Nelson, senior
DB Josiah Molden, West Linn, sophomore
DB Zhaiel Smith, Tualatin, senior
P Rocco Graziano, Sheldon, senior
Second team offense
QB Nolan Keeney, Tualatin, senior
RB Viggo Anderson, West Linn, junior
RB Ansu Sanoe, Lakeridge, junior
RB Mana Tuioti, Sheldon, senior
WR Luke Baker, Clackamas, senior
WR Cash Landau, Franklin, senior
WR Jaden Tragesser, Lakeridge, junior
TE Brody Thomas, Sheldon, senior
TE Sam Vyhlidal, Mountainside, junior
C Tristan Brester, West Linn, senior
C John McGregor, Central Catholic, senior
OL Brody Borrevik, Sheldon, senior
OL Soren Gaston, Jesuit, senior
OL Cameron Glenn, Sheldon, senior
OL Trae Mackaravitz, Sprague, senior
K Calvin Evans, Tualatin, senior
Second team defense
DL Oliver Macy, Lake Oswego, senior
DL Austin Phillips, Newberg, senior
DL Brett Ronson, West Linn, senior
DL Tau Takau, Roosevelt, senior
LB Kilian Eddleman, Lakeridge, junior
LB Treyson Eddleman, Lakeridge, senior
LB Hudson Hardy, West Linn, senior
LB Ty Newbury, Central Catholic, senior
LB Riley Van Deusen, Lake Oswego, senior
DB Liam Davis, Lake Oswego, senior
DB Xavier Harris, West Linn, senior
DB Kellen Hicks, Mountainside, senior
DB Grant Valley, Jesuit, senior
P Calvin Evans, Tualatin, senior
Honorable mention offense
QB Trey Cleeland, Jesuit, senior
QB Avirey Durdahl, Nelson, senior
QB Brave Johnson, Jefferson, senior
QB Hudson Kurland, Lake Oswego, junior
QB Robbie Long, Central Catholic, junior
QB Jordan Rossetta, Grants Pass, sophomore
QB Kelsen Sperry, Sheldon, senior
QB Dukatti Witherspoon, Sprague, senior
RB Wyatt Andler, Wells, senior
RB Tyson Davis, Central Catholic, junior
RB Jordan Hicks, Mountainside, junior
RB Mitchell Johnson, Oregon City, senior
RB Mataio Olomua, Sandy, senior
WR Noah Boria, Nelson, senior
WR Liam Davis, Lake Oswego, senior
WR Isaac Johnson, Grants Pass, senior
WR Kerek Kato, Sheldon, senior
WR Caden Knips, Tualatin, senior
WR Romyl Luster, South Salem, senior
WR Maliq Smith, Liberty, senior
WR Joe Stimpson, Jesuit, junior
TE Grady Keljo, Jesuit, senior
TE Andreas Nicolaidis, Central Catholic, junior
TE Lincoln Ross, Clackamas, senior
C Walter Dahme, Sherwood, junior
C Ashton Scott, Sheldon, senior
C Trent Williamson, Jesuit, senior
OL Hayden Aldinger, Nelson, senior
OL Kyle Eaton, Sherwood, senior
OL Gabe Hayden, Clackamas, senior
OL Brady Holland, Lincoln, senior
OL Ethan Hunt, Newberg, senior
OL Kalani Ioapo, West Linn, junior
OL Aiden Jakubauskas, Mountainside, junior
OL Connor LaGrow, Tualatin, junior
OL Aiden Lewey, Sheldon, junior
OL Carter Paul, Lakeridge, junior
OL Kysen Ramirez, West Salem, junior
OL Micah White, Sheldon, senior
K Ethan Azorr, Nelson, junior
K Max Ryusaki, Mountainside, junior
K Jaeden Thonstad, South Medford, junior
K Marco Torres, Sandy, senior
Honorable mention defense
DL Taylor Brown, Sprague, senior
DL Alexander Esuk, Sunset, junior
DL Soren Gaston, Jesuit, senior
DL Brady Holland, Lincoln, senior
DL Gunnar Huffman, West Linn, senior
DL Connor Johnston, Grants Pass, senior
DL Alex Keleher, McMinnville, senior
DL Trey Kennedy-Coleman, North Medford, senior
DL Luke Saraceno, Sheldon, senior
DL Aedan Saele, Sprague, senior
DL Brody Thomas, Sheldon, senior
DL Donnie Vercher, Central Catholic, junior
LB Max Baker, Beaverton, junior
LB Leonardo Correani, Lincoln, sophomore
LB Talen Gorretta, Sherwood, junior
LB Brady Greer, South Salem, senior
LB Kenya Johnson, Sprague, senior
LB Nick Koller, Oregon City, senior
LB Caden McMahon, Sandy, junior
LB Teagan Neron, North Medford, senior
LB Cade Vandiver, West Salem, senior
LB Duncan Wellman, Clackamas, sophomore
LB Austin Wilhelm, Newberg, junior
DB Wyatt Ferguson, Sherwood, senior
DB Zyon Floyd, Lakeridge, senior
DB Trayton Futi, Sprague, senior
DB Hudson Gasperson, Lake Oswego, junior
DB Tre Hoffert, Grant, senior
DB Chaz Katoanga, Nelson, junior
DB David Moore, Lakeridge, senior
DB Marcus Post, Lakeridge, junior
DB Joe Stimpson, Jesuit, junior
DB Cole Thomas, Central Catholic, junior
DB Jack Wilson, Sherwood, junior
DB Evan Wusstig, West Salem, junior
P Brighton Jacobsen, Barlow, senior
P Brayden Sievertsen, Sandy, senior
P Cole Thomas, Newberg, senior
All-league teams
PIL | Metro | Pacific | Mt. Hood | Three Rivers | South Central
