All-state football 2024: Oregon’s top 6A stars

Class 6A all-state teams for the 2024 Oregon high school football season  

JD Humburg, SBLive Sports

Oregon 6A football all-state teams
Oregon 6A football all-state teams /

Here are the Class 6A all-state teams for the 2024 Oregon high school football season.

All-state teams are determined by a vote of the state’s coaches, compiled by the SBLive Oregon staff, and published jointly by SBLive Oregon and The Oregonian/OregonLive. Email jd@scorebooklive.com with any questions, comments or corrections.

OREGON 6A FOOTBALL ALL-STATE TEAMS

Offensive player of the year

LaMarcus Bell, Lake Oswego

Defensive player of the year

Mana Tuioti, Sheldon

Coaches of the year

Keanon Lowe, Mountainside

AJ Robinson, Sprague

First team offense

QB Baird Gilroy, West Linn, senior

RB LaMarcus Bell, Lake Oswego, junior

RB Kenya Johnson, Sprague, senior

RB Wilson Medina, Sherwood, senior

WR Landon Kelsey, Central Catholic, senior

WR Zhaiel Smith, Tualatin, senior

WR Danny Wideman, West Linn, senior

TE Baron Naone, West Linn, senior

C Noah Uecker, Lake Oswego, senior

OL Ryan Holmes, West Linn, senior

OL Suliasi Laulaupeaalu, Sherwood, senior

OL Jaden Moore, Lake Oswego, senior

OL Jake Normoyle, West Linn, senior

OL Jagar Shean, Lake Oswego, senior

OL Zac Stascausky, Central Catholic, senior

K Rocco Graziano, Sheldon, senior

First team defense

DL Kainoa Hayes, Central Catholic, senior

DL Lusiano Lopez, Lake Oswego, senior

DL Dominic Macon, Nelson, senior

DL Noah Tishendorf, Lakeridge, junior

LB Justin Craigwell, Lake Oswego, junior

LB Will Ingle, West Linn, senior

LB Mana Tuioti, Sheldon, senior

LB Sam Vyhlidal, Mountainside, junior

DB Jalen Bauman, Lake Oswego, junior

DB Noah Boria, Nelson, senior

DB Josiah Molden, West Linn, sophomore

DB Zhaiel Smith, Tualatin, senior

P Rocco Graziano, Sheldon, senior  

Second team offense

QB Nolan Keeney, Tualatin, senior

RB Viggo Anderson, West Linn, junior

RB Ansu Sanoe, Lakeridge, junior

RB Mana Tuioti, Sheldon, senior

WR Luke Baker, Clackamas, senior

WR Cash Landau, Franklin, senior

WR Jaden Tragesser, Lakeridge, junior  

TE Brody Thomas, Sheldon, senior

TE Sam Vyhlidal, Mountainside, junior

C Tristan Brester, West Linn, senior

C John McGregor, Central Catholic, senior

OL Brody Borrevik, Sheldon, senior

OL Soren Gaston, Jesuit, senior

OL Cameron Glenn, Sheldon, senior

OL Trae Mackaravitz, Sprague, senior

K Calvin Evans, Tualatin, senior

Second team defense

DL Oliver Macy, Lake Oswego, senior

DL Austin Phillips, Newberg, senior

DL Brett Ronson, West Linn, senior

DL Tau Takau, Roosevelt, senior

LB Kilian Eddleman, Lakeridge, junior

LB Treyson Eddleman, Lakeridge, senior

LB Hudson Hardy, West Linn, senior

LB Ty Newbury, Central Catholic, senior

LB Riley Van Deusen, Lake Oswego, senior

DB Liam Davis, Lake Oswego, senior

DB Xavier Harris, West Linn, senior

DB Kellen Hicks, Mountainside, senior

DB Grant Valley, Jesuit, senior

P Calvin Evans, Tualatin, senior  

Honorable mention offense

QB Trey Cleeland, Jesuit, senior

QB Avirey Durdahl, Nelson, senior

QB Brave Johnson, Jefferson, senior

QB Hudson Kurland, Lake Oswego, junior

QB Robbie Long, Central Catholic, junior

QB Jordan Rossetta, Grants Pass, sophomore

QB Kelsen Sperry, Sheldon, senior

QB Dukatti Witherspoon, Sprague, senior

RB Wyatt Andler, Wells, senior

RB Tyson Davis, Central Catholic, junior

RB Jordan Hicks, Mountainside, junior

RB Mitchell Johnson, Oregon City, senior

RB Mataio Olomua, Sandy, senior

WR Noah Boria, Nelson, senior

WR Liam Davis, Lake Oswego, senior

WR Isaac Johnson, Grants Pass, senior

WR Kerek Kato, Sheldon, senior

WR Caden Knips, Tualatin, senior

WR Romyl Luster, South Salem, senior

WR Maliq Smith, Liberty, senior

WR Joe Stimpson, Jesuit, junior

TE Grady Keljo, Jesuit, senior

TE Andreas Nicolaidis, Central Catholic, junior

TE Lincoln Ross, Clackamas, senior

C Walter Dahme, Sherwood, junior

C Ashton Scott, Sheldon, senior

C Trent Williamson, Jesuit, senior

OL Hayden Aldinger, Nelson, senior

OL Kyle Eaton, Sherwood, senior

OL Gabe Hayden, Clackamas, senior

OL Brady Holland, Lincoln, senior

OL Ethan Hunt, Newberg, senior

OL Kalani Ioapo, West Linn, junior

OL Aiden Jakubauskas, Mountainside, junior

OL Connor LaGrow, Tualatin, junior

OL Aiden Lewey, Sheldon, junior

OL Carter Paul, Lakeridge, junior  

OL Kysen Ramirez, West Salem, junior

OL Micah White, Sheldon, senior

K Ethan Azorr, Nelson, junior

K Max Ryusaki, Mountainside, junior

K Jaeden Thonstad, South Medford, junior

K Marco Torres, Sandy, senior

Honorable mention defense

DL Taylor Brown, Sprague, senior

DL Alexander Esuk, Sunset, junior

DL Soren Gaston, Jesuit, senior

DL Brady Holland, Lincoln, senior

DL Gunnar Huffman, West Linn, senior

DL Connor Johnston, Grants Pass, senior

DL Alex Keleher, McMinnville, senior

DL Trey Kennedy-Coleman, North Medford, senior

DL Luke Saraceno, Sheldon, senior

DL Aedan Saele, Sprague, senior

DL Brody Thomas, Sheldon, senior

DL Donnie Vercher, Central Catholic, junior

LB Max Baker, Beaverton, junior

LB Leonardo Correani, Lincoln, sophomore

LB Talen Gorretta, Sherwood, junior

LB Brady Greer, South Salem, senior

LB Kenya Johnson, Sprague, senior

LB Nick Koller, Oregon City, senior

LB Caden McMahon, Sandy, junior

LB Teagan Neron, North Medford, senior

LB Cade Vandiver, West Salem, senior

LB Duncan Wellman, Clackamas, sophomore

LB Austin Wilhelm, Newberg, junior

DB Wyatt Ferguson, Sherwood, senior

DB Zyon Floyd, Lakeridge, senior

DB Trayton Futi, Sprague, senior  

DB Hudson Gasperson, Lake Oswego, junior

DB Tre Hoffert, Grant, senior

DB Chaz Katoanga, Nelson, junior

DB David Moore, Lakeridge, senior

DB Marcus Post, Lakeridge, junior

DB Joe Stimpson, Jesuit, junior

DB Cole Thomas, Central Catholic, junior

DB Jack Wilson, Sherwood, junior

DB Evan Wusstig, West Salem, junior

P Brighton Jacobsen, Barlow, senior

P Brayden Sievertsen, Sandy, senior

P Cole Thomas, Newberg, senior

All-league teams

PIL | Metro | Pacific | Mt. Hood | Three Rivers | South Central

Published |Modified
JD Humburg, SBLive Sports
JD HUMBURG, SBLIVE SPORTS

JD Humburg is a Managing Editor for SBLive Sports.

