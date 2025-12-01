Lane Kiffin Just Torched Ole Miss and High School Athletes Will Pay the Price
Lane Kiffin didn’t just walk out on Ole Miss this week — in my opinion, he detonated his reputation, undermined his players, and reminded all of us why college football desperately needs leadership, accountability, and reform. And the most maddening part? His explanation insults the intelligence of anyone who follows this sport.
Kiffin claims he had to accept the LSU job immediately because the opening of the transfer portal left him "no choice." He needed to be in place in Baton Rouge before players could officially jump schools.
To further insult Ole Miss fans, Kiffin tried to show that he cared for his current squad by asking to remain as the Rebels' head coach through the conclusion of the 2025 season.
Why, exactly, did Lane Kiffin ask Ole Miss for permission to stay and coach the Rebels through the end of the season?
The answer is obvious, and it’s ugly.
Because he wanted time — and access — to recruit Ole Miss players to leave with him.
Ole Miss said no, as they should have. Imagine releasing your own coach to poach your locker room for a competitor. It would have been malpractice.
The mere fact tha Kiffin made the request tells you everything you need to know about how broken the college football ecosystem has become.
- This isn’t ambition.
- This isn’t business.
- This is betrayal packaged as strategy.
And players — especially high school players — are the ones paying the long-term price.
The Transfer Portal Isn’t a Safety Valve Anymore — It’s a Storm With No Adults in Charge
Let’s be clear: the transfer portal began as a good idea.
Athletes deserved mobility. They deserved opportunity. They deserved fairness.
But what we have now is not a system of fairness.
It’s free agency without rules, tampering without consequences, and coaching turnover without accountability — all wrapped in a 45-day frenzy that encourages everyone to act in their own self-interest at the expense of the sport.
Lane Kiffin jumping to LSU the second the portal opened isn’t an exception. It’s the blueprint. It’s what coaches now think they must do to keep up.
The transfer portal has become the tail wagging the dog:
- Coaches bolt earlier.
- Players transfer earlier.
- High school recruits get squeezed earlier.
No one is pacing themselves. No one is thinking long term. No one is thinking about student-athletes unless they can run a 4.4 or pick up a blitz.
The sport is chaotic because its leaders — Kiffin included — are modeling chaos.
What Kiffin’s Move Teaches High School Athletes — and It’s Not Good
The saddest part of all of this lands squarely in the world we cover: high school sports.
When a coach like Kiffin bails mid-season and tries to access his former roster for his new job, what message does that send down the pipeline?
Message No. 1: Loyalty is negotiable
High school coaches preach loyalty, accountability, and finishing what you start. Then kids turn on the TV and see a grown man walk out on a championship-caliber team because he wants a head start on transfer shopping.
Message No. 2: Development no longer matters — immediate production does
College coaches once recruited freshmen to develop them.
Now?
They recruit experienced 20- and 21-year-olds from the portal and leave high school seniors scrambling for whatever scholarships remain.
High school players — especially late bloomers — are the biggest losers in this new system.
Message No. 3: Winning the long game doesn’t matter if you can win the offseason
Kiffin spent months talking culture and connection. Then the portal opened, and suddenly culture was replaceable and connection was conditional.
Is that what we want young athletes learning?
Message No. 4: Trust your coach… but only until someone offers him more money
And remember: Kiffin’s players found out like everyone else.
High school athletes watch this. They internalize it. And they respond in kind — by entering their own portals:
- Transferring high schools
- Leaving club programs
- Changing AAU teams
- Seeking “better fits” every six months
Don’t blame the kids. They’re imitating the adults in charge.
The Ripple Effect: High School Recruits Are Being Boxed Out
Let’s talk hard data. Since the transfer portal era began:
- The number of high school signees in FBS recruiting classes is dropping drastically
- Some Power 4 programs are now signing single-digit high school recruits in a class
- Dozens of high school seniors every year lose their only FBS opportunities when a coach decides a 20-year-old portal linebacker is a safer bet
This Isn’t Just an Ole Miss Problem — It’s a College Football Problem
Lane Kiffin didn’t invent this. He just demonstrated it at its most naked, cynical level:
- Leave immediately
- Justify it with “portal timing”
- Ask to stay anyway — obviously to harvest your old roster
- Then start the cycle over again at the next school
And it’s not just coaching moves.
It’s NIL tampering. It’s boosters recruiting players under the table. It’s agents contacting athletes before they enter the portal. And, it’s roster management that treats kids like commodities.
The game is slipping away from the values that built it.
College Football Needs Real Reform — Yesterday
Here’s what real reform looks like:
- A uniform transfer timeline that does not incentivize mid-season coaching departures
- Anti-tampering rules with real teeth
- A pre-portal “quiet period” where coaches cannot contact players — including their own
- Scholarship protections that guarantee a minimum number of spots for high school recruits
- Contract obligations for coaches that prevent abandoning teams during a postseason run
If college football continues to act like the NFL without adopting the NFL’s structure, it will keep producing chaos without producing fairness.
And no one — especially high school athletes — can thrive in chaos.
Because if this is the model the adults are showing, the kids don’t stand a chance.