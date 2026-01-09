Former Iowa High School QB Standout Makes Transfer Decision
A former Iowa high school football standout has found his third home at the college game.
JJ Kohl, a graduate of Ankeny High School, committed to Florida International out of the transfer portal on Thursday. Kohl started his college career at Iowa State before playing at Appalachian State this past fall.
The 6-foot-7 Kohl also made a recruiting visit to Nevada, but ultimately decided on joining Florida International.
In his first two seasons with Iowa State, Kohl saw action in four games, completing 9 of 11 passes for 23 yards. He was a Top 15 quarterback recruit coming out of high school by 247Sports and one of the top players in Iowa high school football.
JJ Kohl Had Plenty Of Success This Past Fall For Appalachian State
After it became apparent the job in Ames belonged to Rocco Becht, Kohl entered the transfer portal and committed to Appalachian State. After starting the year behind AJ Swann, he replaced Swann and threw for 1,465 yards and 12 touchdowns with just two interceptions in eight games - making six starts.
Kohl did not play in the bowl game for Appalachian State. He will have two seasons of eligbility remaining to play.
In high school, Kohl threw for over 4,00 yards and 42 touchdowns in two seasons with six rushing scores. His father, Jamie Kohl, was a standout kicker for Iowa State and runs the Kohl’s Professional Camps for kickers, punters and long snappers.
Florida International Won Seven Games Last Season
Florida International went 7-5 this past season under Willie Simmons. Keyone Jenkins threw for 1,742 yards and nine touchdowns while Joe Pesansky had over 1,000 yards and 11 scores at quarterback.
Jenkins was a junior this past season and Pesansky a senior graduate transfer.