LeBron James attends son’s final high school game at state championships in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — One last epic entrance for LeBron James.
The Lakers superstar, who is currently monitoring a groin injury, made the trip to the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento to watch his youngest son, Bryce James, compete in the CIF State Division I final Friday night.
Bryce James plays for Sierra Canyon, which is making the program’s fourth CIF State final appearance, and is set to face Lincoln High of Stockton at 8 p.m.
Bryce James is a senior committed to Arizona averaging 8.0 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. His career high is 18 points, which he set in the Trailblazers’ 78-53 win over Mission League foe Alemany on January 30.
For the last six years, from when Bronny James was a freshman in 2019-20 to Bryce James’ senior season here in 2024-25, LeBron’s appearance to games have added an extra spectacle for reasons that don’t need to be explained.
But given the magnitude of Friday night’s game — and that Bronny nor Bryce have won a CIF State title so far — it made sense for LeBron to make an appearance for what will be the last high school basketball game either son will ever play.
However, it might not be the last time LeBron attends a high school athletic event. His youngest child, Zuri, his 10-year-old daughter, plays volleyball.
Over the years, LeBron has made some great entrances to Sierra Canyon basketball games. Here are some of the most notable caught on video from Senior Reporter Tarek Fattal over the years …
LeBRON GRAND ENTRANCES
(chronological order)
Sierra Canyon traveled to Ohio to play LeBron’s alma mater, St. Vincent-St. Mary, when Bronny was a freshman. There were 14,000 people at Nationwide Arena that night …
Bronny’s first Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass. — LeBron James happened to be playing against the Boston Celtics that same weekend …
LeBron pulled up with Drake …
LeBron and Drake pull up during COVID …
