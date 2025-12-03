Michigan High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 2, 2025
The 2025 Michigan boys high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from last night's slate of action.
Michigan Boys High School Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 2, 2025
Academy for Business & Tech 35, University Prep Science & Math 69
Adrian 60, Bedford 50
Airport 52, Ida 43
Allendale 44, Jenison 62
Allen Park 36, Roosevelt 46
Alma 49, Shepherd 39
Anchor Bay 39, Port Huron Northern 66
Anderson 39, Jefferson 53
Annapolis 54, Taylor Prep 19
Arbor Prep 39, Jonesville 64
Bangor 54, Saugatuck 25
Bath 46, Napoleon 39
Beaverton 52, Coleman 49
Bedford 50, Adrian 60
Beecher 60, All Saints Central 44
Belleville 50, Lincoln 51
Benton Harbor 55, Central 44
Benzie Central 55, St. Francis 66
Berrien Springs 46, St. Joseph 47
Bethany Christian 64, Faith Christian 51
Big Rapids 33, Kenowa Hills 60
Bishop Foley 49, Pontiac Academy for Excellence 58
Black River 38, Zion Christian 66
Blissfield 60, Erie-Mason 57
Bloomfield Christian School 43, FAITH HomeSchool 48
Bloomfield Hills 60, Walled Lake Western 49
Bloomingdale 69, Kellogg 55
Brandywine 64, Coloma 48
Bridgeport 72, Freeland 94
Bridgman 65, River Valley 15
Brimley 36, Harbor Light Christian 50
Bronson 64, St. Philip Catholic Central 70
Brother Rice 59, Ferndale 87
Buchanan 57, Eau Claire 22
Burr Oak 52, Camden-Frontier 21
Byron 75, CSPA 43
Byron Center 63, Covenant Christian 50
Cabrini 66, Roeper 61
Caledonia 71, Wyoming 62
Calvin Christian 48, Kalamazoo Christian 52
Calvary Baptist Academy 52, Michigan Lutheran Seminary 56
Camden-Frontier 21, Burr Oak 52
Canton 35, North Farmington 41
Cardinal Mooney Catholic 41, Our Lady of the Lakes 29
Carlson 40, Lincoln Park 51
Carman-Ainsworth 60, Swartz Creek 50
Cedar Springs 52, Grant 53
Center Line 78, Clawson 39
Central 44, Benton Harbor 55
Central Montcalm 70, Ithaca 37
Centreville 37, Sturgis 49
Charlevoix 50, Ellsworth 45
Chassell 75, Watersmeet 55
Charlotte 47, Fowlerville 37
Chavez Academy 33, Frontier International Academy 28
Cheboygan 68, Rudyard 30
Chesaning 49, Hemlock 58
Chippewa Valley 93, L'Anse Creuse 54
Christian 71, South Christian 75
Churchill 54, Garden City 40
Clarenceville 42, Everest Collegiate 61
Clarkston 77, Lake Orion 49
Clawson 39, Center Line 78
Clinton 48, Manchester 60
Clintondale 57, Mott 34
Cody 48, Oakside Prep Academy 44
Coldwater 62, Gull Lake 67
Coleman 49, Beaverton 52
Coloma 48, Brandywine 64
Columbia Central 55, Hillsdale 48
Communication Media Arts 28, University Prep Art & Design 66
Comstock Park 55, Orchard View 40
Constantine 39, Three Rivers 69
Coopersville 42, Grand Haven 65
Corunna 44, Pinckney 50
Cousino 53, L'Anse Creuse North 42
Covenant Christian 50, Byron Center 63
Crestwood 57, Huron 38
CSPA 43, Byron 75
Dakota 75, Sterling Heights Stevenson 29
Davis Aerospace Tech 63, Hope Christian Academy 33
Dearborn 66, Howell 70
Decatur 35, Gobles 52
Detroit Cristo Rey 39, Oakland International Academy 59
Detroit Country Day 83, Inter-City Baptist 76
Detroit Leadership Academy 36, Star International Academy 54
Dexter 39, Williamston 43
Divine Child 56, Loyola 62
Dowagiac 29, Vicksburg 64
Eaton Rapids 67, Potterville 70
Eau Claire 22, Buchanan 57
Ecorse 50, Osborn 47
Edsel Ford 63, Trenton 71
Elk Rapids 64, Glen Lake 44
Ellsworth 45, Charlevoix 50
Erie-Mason 57, Blissfield 60
Escanaba 35, Negaunee 54
Etowah 50, Norcross 43
Evart 22, Sacred Heart Academy 48
Everest Collegiate 61, Clarenceville 42
Everett 71, Traverse City Central 67
Ewen-Trout Creek 52, Lake Linden-Hubbell 59
Faith Christian 51, Bethany Christian 64
FAITH HomeSchool 48, Bloomfield Christian School 43
Fenton 39, Saline 72
Ferndale 87, Brother Rice 59
FJA 58, Landmark Academy 22
Flat Rock 54, Salem 75
Fordson 49, Riverview 57
Forest Hills Central 61, Holland 56
Forest Hills Northern 34, Rockford 69
Fowlerville 37, Charlotte 47
Franklin 73, Melvindale 38
Fraser 57, St. Clair 45
Freeland 94, Bridgeport 72
Fremont 85, Shelby 47
Frontier International Academy 28, Chavez Academy 33
Fruitport 48, Western Michigan Christian 35
Fulton 60, Merrill 23
Garden City 40, Churchill 54
Garber 66, Nouvel Catholic Central 49
Gaylord 67, St. Ignace 33
Genesee Christian 54, Lake Fenton 57
Gladstone 51, Iron Mountain 38
Glen Lake 44, Elk Rapids 64
Glenn 66, Midland 46
Gobles 52, Decatur 35
Gorham Fayette 54, Hudson 51
Grand Haven 65, Coopersville 42
Grand Traverse Academy 51, TCBAA 44
Grandville 70, Lowell 54
Grant 53, Cedar Springs 52
Greenhills 58, Lutheran 37
Greenville 74, Hastings 34
Grosse Pointe North 51, Warren Woods-Tower 55
Grosse Pointe South 84, Romeo 49
Groves 53, Oxford 54
Gull Lake 67, Coldwater 62
Gwinn 37, Munising 54
Hackett Catholic Prep 71, Portage Central 74
Hamady 65, Mt. Morris 23
Hamilton 54, Wayland 58
Hancock 20, Westwood 63
Hanover-Horton 73, Onsted 75
Harbor Light Christian 50, Brimley 36
Harper Creek 42, Mattawan 72
Hart 74, Montague 41
Hartland 58, Walled Lake Central 47
Hartford 25, Lawton 69
Haslett 68, Ionia 44
Hastings 34, Greenville 74
Hazel Park 56, Eastpointe 51
Hemlock 58, Chesaning 49
Hillman 48, Oscoda 28
Hillsdale 48, Columbia Central 55
Holland 56, Forest Hills Central 61
Holly 59, Royal Oak 67
Hope Christian Academy 33, Davis Aerospace Tech 63
Howardsville Christian 40, Watervliet 51
Howell 70, Dearborn 66
Hudson 51, Gorham Fayette 54
Hudsonville 63, Mona Shores 55
Huron 38, Crestwood 57
Huron 64, Ypsilanti 21
Ida 43, Airport 52
Inter-City Baptist 76, Detroit Country Day 83
Ionia 44, Haslett 68
Iron Mountain 38, Gladstone 51
Ithaca 37, Central Montcalm 70
Jackson 58, Advanced Tech Academy 53
Jefferson 53, Anderson 39
Jenison 62, Allendale 44
Jonesville 64, Arbor Prep 39
Kalamazoo Christian 52, Calvin Christian 48
Kellogg 55, Bloomingdale 69
Kenowa Hills 60, Big Rapids 33
Kent City 52, Pine River Area 53
Kettering 63, North Branch 53
L'Anse Creuse 54, Chippewa Valley 93
L'Anse Creuse North 42, Cousino 53
Laingsburg 31, Olivet 57
Lake Fenton 57, Genesee Christian 54
Lake Linden-Hubbell 59, Ewen-Trout Creek 52
Lake Orion 49, Clarkston 77
Lake Shore 25, Utica 68
Lakeshore 59, Otsego 47
Lakeview 37, Tri County Area 73
Lakeview 39, Marshall 49
Lamphere 75, Marysville 60
Landmark Academy 22, FJA 58
Lawton 69, Hartford 25
Leland 41, Traverse City Christian 81
Lenawee Christian 42, Michigan Center 60
Lincoln 51, Belleville 50
Lincoln Park 51, Carlson 40
Linden 72, Richmond 31
Lowell 54, Grandville 70
Loyola 62, Divine Child 56
Ludington 85, Reed City 51
Lutheran 37, Greenhills 58
Lutheran North 46, Yale 53
Lutheran Northwest 76, Parkway Christian 48
Madison 53, Northwest 65
Manchester 60, Clinton 48
Manistee 45, Mason County Central 42
Marshall 49, Lakeview 39
Marshall Academy 79, Tekonsha 13
Martin 45, Parchment 54
Marysville 60, Lamphere 75
Mason County Central 42, Manistee 45
Mattawan 72, Harper Creek 42
Melvindale 38, Franklin 73
Mendon 74, Union City 61
Merrill 23, Fulton 60
Michigan Center 60, Lenawee Christian 42
Michigan Lutheran Seminary 56, Calvary Baptist Academy 52
Mid Peninsula 18, North Dickinson 57
Midland 46, Glenn 66
Milford 49, Stevenson 54
Monroe 45, Woodward 41
Mona Shores 55, Hudsonville 63
Montague 41, Hart 74
Montrose 65, SASA 32
Morenci 40, Waldron 38
Mott 34, Clintondale 57
Mott 63, Stoney Creek 53
Mt. Clemens 37, Varsity Opponent 36
Mt. Morris 23, Hamady 65
Munising 54, Gwinn 37
Napoleon 39, Bath 46
Negaunee 54, Escanaba 35
NMCA 74, Wolverine 20
Norcross 43, Etowah 50
North Branch 53, Kettering 63
North Dickinson 57, Mid Peninsula 18
North Farmington 41, Canton 35
Northville 56, Pioneer 58
Northwest 65, Madison 53
Nouvel Catholic Central 49, Garber 66
Novi 43, South Lyon East 49
Oakland International Academy 59, Detroit Cristo Rey 39
Oakside Prep Academy 44, Cody 48
Okemos 48, Portage Northern 65
Olivet 57, Laingsburg 31
Onsted 75, Hanover-Horton 73
Orchard View 40, Comstock Park 55
Oscoda 28, Hillman 48
Osborn 47, Ecorse 50
Otsego 47, Lakeshore 59
Our Lady of the Lakes 29, Cardinal Mooney Catholic 41
Oxford 54, Groves 53
Parchment 54, Martin 45
Parkway Christian 48, Lutheran Northwest 76
Pennfield 80, Galesburg-Augusta 30
Phoenix 76, New Buffalo 50
Pinckney 50, Corunna 44
Pine River Area 53, Kent City 52
Pioneer 58, Northville 56
Plainwell 35, Thornapple Kellogg 32
Plymouth 64, South Lyon 50
Plymouth Christian Academy 68, St. Mary Catholic Central 66
Pontiac Academy for Excellence 58, Bishop Foley 49
Port Huron 39, Utica Ford 56
Port Huron Northern 66, Anchor Bay 39
Portage Central 74, Hackett Catholic Prep 71
Portage Northern 65, Okemos 48
Potter's House Christian 52, Allegan 47
Potterville 70, Eaton Rapids 67
Powers Catholic 77, Bendle 55
Reeths-Puffer 48, Zeeland East 44
Reed City 51, Ludington 85
Richmond 31, Linden 72
River Valley 15, Bridgman 65
Riverview 57, Fordson 49
Rockford 69, Forest Hills Northern 34
Roeper 61, Cabrini 66
Romeo 49, Grosse Pointe South 84
Romulus 18, Summit Academy 71
Roosevelt 46, Allen Park 36
Roseville 85, University of Detroit Jesuit 75
Royal Oak 67, Holly 59
Rudyard 30, Cheboygan 68
Sacred Heart Academy 24, Wellspring Prep 32
Sacred Heart Academy 48, Evart 22
Saginaw 54, SASA 38
Saginaw United 67, Catholic Central 57
Salem 75, Flat Rock 54
Saline 72, Fenton 39
SASA 32, Montrose 65
SASA 38, Saginaw 54
Saugatuck 25, Bangor 54
Shepherd 39, Alma 49
Shelby 47, Fremont 85
Shrine Catholic 50, Southfield Christian 54
South Christian 75, Christian 71
South Lake 62, Sterling Heights 65
South Lyon 50, Plymouth 64
South Lyon East 49, Novi 43
Southfield Arts & Tech 58, East English Village Prep 47
Southfield Christian 54, Shrine Catholic 50
Spring Lake 62, Whitehall 46
Star International Academy 54, Detroit Leadership Academy 36
St. Clair 45, Fraser 57
Sterling Heights 65, South Lake 62
Sterling Heights Stevenson 29, Dakota 75
Stevenson 54, Milford 49
St. Francis 66, Benzie Central 55
St. Ignace 33, Gaylord 67
St. Joseph 47, Berrien Springs 46
Stoney Creek 53, Mott 63
St. Mary Catholic Central 66, Plymouth Christian Academy 68
St. Philip Catholic Central 70, Bronson 64
Sturgis 49, Centreville 37
Summit Academy 71, Romulus 18
Swartz Creek 50, Carman-Ainsworth 60
TCBAA 44, Grand Traverse Academy 51
Tecumseh 48, Western 38
Tekonsha 13, Marshall Academy 79
Thornapple Kellogg 32, Plainwell 35
Three Rivers 69, Constantine 39
Thurston 53, Southeastern 41
Traverse City Central 67, Everett 71
Traverse City Christian 81, Leland 41
Trenton 71, Edsel Ford 63
Tri County Area 73, Lakeview 37
Tri-Unity Christian 59, NorthPointe Christian 57
Trillium Academy 91, Universal Academy 33
Union City 61, Mendon 74
Universal Academy 33, Trillium Academy 91
University of Detroit Jesuit 75, Roseville 85
University Prep Art & Design 66, Communication Media Arts 28
University Prep Science & Math 69, Academy for Business & Tech 35
Utica 68, Lake Shore 25
Utica Ford 56, Port Huron 39
Varsity Opponent 36, Mt. Clemens 37
Vestaburg 81, Walkerville 6
Vicksburg 64, Dowagiac 29
Waldron 38, Morenci 40
Walkerville 6, Vestaburg 81
Walled Lake Central 47, Hartland 58
Walled Lake Western 49, Bloomfield Hills 60
Warren Woods-Tower 55, Grosse Pointe North 51
Watersmeet 55, Chassell 75
Watervliet 51, Howardsville Christian 40
Wayland 58, Hamilton 54
Wellspring Prep 32, Sacred Heart Academy 24
Western 38, Tecumseh 48
Western Michigan Christian 35, Fruitport 48
Westwood 63, Hancock 20
White Cloud 41, Baldwin 63
Whitehall 46, Spring Lake 62
Williamston 43, Dexter 39
Wolverine 20, NMCA 74
Woodward 41, Monroe 45
Wyoming 62, Caledonia 71
Yale 53, Lutheran North 46
Ypsilanti 21, Huron 64
Zeeland East 44, Reeths-Puffer 48
Zion Christian 66, Black River 38
