Michigan High School Boys Basketball Final Scores, Results - December 2, 2025

See every Michigan high school boys basketball final scores

The Huron River Rats defeated Ypsilanti on Tuesday night with a final score of 64-21.
The 2025 Michigan boys high school basketball season continued on Tuesday, and High School On SI has a list of final scores from last night's slate of action.

Academy for Business & Tech 35, University Prep Science & Math 69

Adrian 60, Bedford 50

Airport 52, Ida 43

Allendale 44, Jenison 62

Allen Park 36, Roosevelt 46

Alma 49, Shepherd 39

Anchor Bay 39, Port Huron Northern 66

Anderson 39, Jefferson 53

Annapolis 54, Taylor Prep 19

Arbor Prep 39, Jonesville 64

Bangor 54, Saugatuck 25

Bath 46, Napoleon 39

Beaverton 52, Coleman 49

Bedford 50, Adrian 60

Beecher 60, All Saints Central 44

Belleville 50, Lincoln 51

Benton Harbor 55, Central 44

Benzie Central 55, St. Francis 66

Berrien Springs 46, St. Joseph 47

Bethany Christian 64, Faith Christian 51

Big Rapids 33, Kenowa Hills 60

Bishop Foley 49, Pontiac Academy for Excellence 58

Black River 38, Zion Christian 66

Blissfield 60, Erie-Mason 57

Bloomfield Christian School 43, FAITH HomeSchool 48

Bloomfield Hills 60, Walled Lake Western 49

Bloomingdale 69, Kellogg 55

Brandywine 64, Coloma 48

Bridgeport 72, Freeland 94

Bridgman 65, River Valley 15

Brimley 36, Harbor Light Christian 50

Bronson 64, St. Philip Catholic Central 70

Brother Rice 59, Ferndale 87

Buchanan 57, Eau Claire 22

Burr Oak 52, Camden-Frontier 21

Byron 75, CSPA 43

Byron Center 63, Covenant Christian 50

Cabrini 66, Roeper 61

Caledonia 71, Wyoming 62

Calvin Christian 48, Kalamazoo Christian 52

Calvary Baptist Academy 52, Michigan Lutheran Seminary 56

Camden-Frontier 21, Burr Oak 52

Canton 35, North Farmington 41

Cardinal Mooney Catholic 41, Our Lady of the Lakes 29

Carlson 40, Lincoln Park 51

Carman-Ainsworth 60, Swartz Creek 50

Cedar Springs 52, Grant 53

Center Line 78, Clawson 39

Central 44, Benton Harbor 55

Central Montcalm 70, Ithaca 37

Centreville 37, Sturgis 49

Charlevoix 50, Ellsworth 45

Chassell 75, Watersmeet 55

Charlotte 47, Fowlerville 37

Chavez Academy 33, Frontier International Academy 28

Cheboygan 68, Rudyard 30

Chesaning 49, Hemlock 58

Chippewa Valley 93, L'Anse Creuse 54

Christian 71, South Christian 75

Churchill 54, Garden City 40

Clarenceville 42, Everest Collegiate 61

Clarkston 77, Lake Orion 49

Clawson 39, Center Line 78

Clinton 48, Manchester 60

Clintondale 57, Mott 34

Cody 48, Oakside Prep Academy 44

Coldwater 62, Gull Lake 67

Coleman 49, Beaverton 52

Coloma 48, Brandywine 64

Columbia Central 55, Hillsdale 48

Communication Media Arts 28, University Prep Art & Design 66

Comstock Park 55, Orchard View 40

Constantine 39, Three Rivers 69

Coopersville 42, Grand Haven 65

Corunna 44, Pinckney 50

Cousino 53, L'Anse Creuse North 42

Covenant Christian 50, Byron Center 63

Crestwood 57, Huron 38

CSPA 43, Byron 75

Dakota 75, Sterling Heights Stevenson 29

Davis Aerospace Tech 63, Hope Christian Academy 33

Dearborn 66, Howell 70

Decatur 35, Gobles 52

Detroit Cristo Rey 39, Oakland International Academy 59

Detroit Country Day 83, Inter-City Baptist 76

Detroit Leadership Academy 36, Star International Academy 54

Dexter 39, Williamston 43

Divine Child 56, Loyola 62

Dowagiac 29, Vicksburg 64

Eaton Rapids 67, Potterville 70

Eau Claire 22, Buchanan 57

Ecorse 50, Osborn 47

Edsel Ford 63, Trenton 71

Elk Rapids 64, Glen Lake 44

Ellsworth 45, Charlevoix 50

Erie-Mason 57, Blissfield 60

Escanaba 35, Negaunee 54

Etowah 50, Norcross 43

Evart 22, Sacred Heart Academy 48

Everest Collegiate 61, Clarenceville 42

Everett 71, Traverse City Central 67

Ewen-Trout Creek 52, Lake Linden-Hubbell 59

Faith Christian 51, Bethany Christian 64

FAITH HomeSchool 48, Bloomfield Christian School 43

Fenton 39, Saline 72

Ferndale 87, Brother Rice 59

FJA 58, Landmark Academy 22

Flat Rock 54, Salem 75

Fordson 49, Riverview 57

Forest Hills Central 61, Holland 56

Forest Hills Northern 34, Rockford 69

Fowlerville 37, Charlotte 47

Franklin 73, Melvindale 38

Fraser 57, St. Clair 45

Freeland 94, Bridgeport 72

Fremont 85, Shelby 47

Frontier International Academy 28, Chavez Academy 33

Fruitport 48, Western Michigan Christian 35

Fulton 60, Merrill 23

Garden City 40, Churchill 54

Garber 66, Nouvel Catholic Central 49

Gaylord 67, St. Ignace 33

Genesee Christian 54, Lake Fenton 57

Gladstone 51, Iron Mountain 38

Glen Lake 44, Elk Rapids 64

Glenn 66, Midland 46

Gobles 52, Decatur 35

Gorham Fayette 54, Hudson 51

Grand Haven 65, Coopersville 42

Grand Traverse Academy 51, TCBAA 44

Grandville 70, Lowell 54

Grant 53, Cedar Springs 52

Greenhills 58, Lutheran 37

Greenville 74, Hastings 34

Grosse Pointe North 51, Warren Woods-Tower 55

Grosse Pointe South 84, Romeo 49

Groves 53, Oxford 54

Gull Lake 67, Coldwater 62

Gwinn 37, Munising 54

Hackett Catholic Prep 71, Portage Central 74

Hamady 65, Mt. Morris 23

Hamilton 54, Wayland 58

Hancock 20, Westwood 63

Hanover-Horton 73, Onsted 75

Harbor Light Christian 50, Brimley 36

Harper Creek 42, Mattawan 72

Hart 74, Montague 41

Hartland 58, Walled Lake Central 47

Hartford 25, Lawton 69

Haslett 68, Ionia 44

Hastings 34, Greenville 74

Hazel Park 56, Eastpointe 51

Hemlock 58, Chesaning 49

Hillman 48, Oscoda 28

Hillsdale 48, Columbia Central 55

Holland 56, Forest Hills Central 61

Holly 59, Royal Oak 67

Hope Christian Academy 33, Davis Aerospace Tech 63

Howardsville Christian 40, Watervliet 51

Howell 70, Dearborn 66

Hudson 51, Gorham Fayette 54

Hudsonville 63, Mona Shores 55

Huron 38, Crestwood 57

Huron 64, Ypsilanti 21

Ida 43, Airport 52

Inter-City Baptist 76, Detroit Country Day 83

Ionia 44, Haslett 68

Iron Mountain 38, Gladstone 51

Ithaca 37, Central Montcalm 70

Jackson 58, Advanced Tech Academy 53

Jefferson 53, Anderson 39

Jenison 62, Allendale 44

Jonesville 64, Arbor Prep 39

Kalamazoo Christian 52, Calvin Christian 48

Kellogg 55, Bloomingdale 69

Kenowa Hills 60, Big Rapids 33

Kent City 52, Pine River Area 53

Kettering 63, North Branch 53

L'Anse Creuse 54, Chippewa Valley 93

L'Anse Creuse North 42, Cousino 53

Laingsburg 31, Olivet 57

Lake Fenton 57, Genesee Christian 54

Lake Linden-Hubbell 59, Ewen-Trout Creek 52

Lake Orion 49, Clarkston 77

Lake Shore 25, Utica 68

Lakeshore 59, Otsego 47

Lakeview 37, Tri County Area 73

Lakeview 39, Marshall 49

Lamphere 75, Marysville 60

Landmark Academy 22, FJA 58

Lawton 69, Hartford 25

Leland 41, Traverse City Christian 81

Lenawee Christian 42, Michigan Center 60

Lincoln 51, Belleville 50

Lincoln Park 51, Carlson 40

Linden 72, Richmond 31

Lowell 54, Grandville 70

Loyola 62, Divine Child 56

Ludington 85, Reed City 51

Lutheran 37, Greenhills 58

Lutheran North 46, Yale 53

Lutheran Northwest 76, Parkway Christian 48

Madison 53, Northwest 65

Manchester 60, Clinton 48

Manistee 45, Mason County Central 42

Marshall 49, Lakeview 39

Marshall Academy 79, Tekonsha 13

Martin 45, Parchment 54

Marysville 60, Lamphere 75

Mason County Central 42, Manistee 45

Mattawan 72, Harper Creek 42

Melvindale 38, Franklin 73

Mendon 74, Union City 61

Merrill 23, Fulton 60

Michigan Center 60, Lenawee Christian 42

Michigan Lutheran Seminary 56, Calvary Baptist Academy 52

Mid Peninsula 18, North Dickinson 57

Midland 46, Glenn 66

Milford 49, Stevenson 54

Monroe 45, Woodward 41

Mona Shores 55, Hudsonville 63

Montague 41, Hart 74

Montrose 65, SASA 32

Morenci 40, Waldron 38

Mott 34, Clintondale 57

Mott 63, Stoney Creek 53

Mt. Clemens 37, Varsity Opponent 36

Mt. Morris 23, Hamady 65

Munising 54, Gwinn 37

Napoleon 39, Bath 46

Negaunee 54, Escanaba 35

NMCA 74, Wolverine 20

Norcross 43, Etowah 50

North Branch 53, Kettering 63

North Dickinson 57, Mid Peninsula 18

North Farmington 41, Canton 35

Northville 56, Pioneer 58

Northwest 65, Madison 53

Nouvel Catholic Central 49, Garber 66

Novi 43, South Lyon East 49

Oakland International Academy 59, Detroit Cristo Rey 39

Oakside Prep Academy 44, Cody 48

Okemos 48, Portage Northern 65

Olivet 57, Laingsburg 31

Onsted 75, Hanover-Horton 73

Orchard View 40, Comstock Park 55

Oscoda 28, Hillman 48

Osborn 47, Ecorse 50

Otsego 47, Lakeshore 59

Our Lady of the Lakes 29, Cardinal Mooney Catholic 41

Oxford 54, Groves 53

Parchment 54, Martin 45

Parkway Christian 48, Lutheran Northwest 76

Pennfield 80, Galesburg-Augusta 30

Phoenix 76, New Buffalo 50

Pinckney 50, Corunna 44

Pine River Area 53, Kent City 52

Pioneer 58, Northville 56

Plainwell 35, Thornapple Kellogg 32

Plymouth 64, South Lyon 50

Plymouth Christian Academy 68, St. Mary Catholic Central 66

Pontiac Academy for Excellence 58, Bishop Foley 49

Port Huron 39, Utica Ford 56

Port Huron Northern 66, Anchor Bay 39

Portage Central 74, Hackett Catholic Prep 71

Portage Northern 65, Okemos 48

Potter's House Christian 52, Allegan 47

Potterville 70, Eaton Rapids 67

Powers Catholic 77, Bendle 55

Reeths-Puffer 48, Zeeland East 44

Reed City 51, Ludington 85

Richmond 31, Linden 72

River Valley 15, Bridgman 65

Riverview 57, Fordson 49

Rockford 69, Forest Hills Northern 34

Roeper 61, Cabrini 66

Romeo 49, Grosse Pointe South 84

Romulus 18, Summit Academy 71

Roosevelt 46, Allen Park 36

Roseville 85, University of Detroit Jesuit 75

Royal Oak 67, Holly 59

Rudyard 30, Cheboygan 68

Sacred Heart Academy 24, Wellspring Prep 32

Sacred Heart Academy 48, Evart 22

Saginaw 54, SASA 38

Saginaw United 67, Catholic Central 57

Salem 75, Flat Rock 54

Saline 72, Fenton 39

SASA 32, Montrose 65

SASA 38, Saginaw 54

Saugatuck 25, Bangor 54

Shepherd 39, Alma 49

Shelby 47, Fremont 85

Shrine Catholic 50, Southfield Christian 54

South Christian 75, Christian 71

South Lake 62, Sterling Heights 65

South Lyon 50, Plymouth 64

South Lyon East 49, Novi 43

Southfield Arts & Tech 58, East English Village Prep 47

Southfield Christian 54, Shrine Catholic 50

Spring Lake 62, Whitehall 46

Star International Academy 54, Detroit Leadership Academy 36

St. Clair 45, Fraser 57

Sterling Heights 65, South Lake 62

Sterling Heights Stevenson 29, Dakota 75

Stevenson 54, Milford 49

St. Francis 66, Benzie Central 55

St. Ignace 33, Gaylord 67

St. Joseph 47, Berrien Springs 46

Stoney Creek 53, Mott 63

St. Mary Catholic Central 66, Plymouth Christian Academy 68

St. Philip Catholic Central 70, Bronson 64

Sturgis 49, Centreville 37

Summit Academy 71, Romulus 18

Swartz Creek 50, Carman-Ainsworth 60

TCBAA 44, Grand Traverse Academy 51

Tecumseh 48, Western 38

Tekonsha 13, Marshall Academy 79

Thornapple Kellogg 32, Plainwell 35

Three Rivers 69, Constantine 39

Thurston 53, Southeastern 41

Traverse City Central 67, Everett 71

Traverse City Christian 81, Leland 41

Trenton 71, Edsel Ford 63

Tri County Area 73, Lakeview 37

Tri-Unity Christian 59, NorthPointe Christian 57

Trillium Academy 91, Universal Academy 33

Union City 61, Mendon 74

Universal Academy 33, Trillium Academy 91

University of Detroit Jesuit 75, Roseville 85

University Prep Art & Design 66, Communication Media Arts 28

University Prep Science & Math 69, Academy for Business & Tech 35

Utica 68, Lake Shore 25

Utica Ford 56, Port Huron 39

Varsity Opponent 36, Mt. Clemens 37

Vestaburg 81, Walkerville 6

Vicksburg 64, Dowagiac 29

Waldron 38, Morenci 40

Walkerville 6, Vestaburg 81

Walled Lake Central 47, Hartland 58

Walled Lake Western 49, Bloomfield Hills 60

Warren Woods-Tower 55, Grosse Pointe North 51

Watersmeet 55, Chassell 75

Watervliet 51, Howardsville Christian 40

Wayland 58, Hamilton 54

Wellspring Prep 32, Sacred Heart Academy 24

Western 38, Tecumseh 48

Western Michigan Christian 35, Fruitport 48

Westwood 63, Hancock 20

White Cloud 41, Baldwin 63

Whitehall 46, Spring Lake 62

Williamston 43, Dexter 39

Wolverine 20, NMCA 74

Woodward 41, Monroe 45

Wyoming 62, Caledonia 71

Yale 53, Lutheran North 46

Ypsilanti 21, Huron 64

Zeeland East 44, Reeths-Puffer 48

Zion Christian 66, Black River 38

