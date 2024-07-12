MLB Draft 2022: Tracking high school first-round picks' progress in 2024
The 2024 MLB Draft is this weekend, and SBLive Sports is taking another look back at how a recent high school draft class is faring in the pros.
Last month we checked in on the first-round picks from the high school baseball ranks in the 2023 draft.
Before that, we looked up how the top high school baseball prospects in the Class of 2024 fared in their final prep season.
Now we're turning the clock back to 2022 to provide an update on the first-round picks who went pro straight out of high school.
Here's how the 2022 MLB Draft high school first-round picks (including the compensatory and competitive balance rounds) are faring in 2024:
1. Orioles: Jackson Holliday, SS, Stillwater (Oklahoma)
The top prospect in all of MLB had a cup of coffee in the majors early in 2024, but it came out a bit sludgy. Holliday went 2 for 34 and headed back to AAA, where he's hitting .271 with a .443 on-base percentage and eight homers for the Norfolk Tides. He's still playing at a higher minor league level than any other high school player picked in the 2022 draft.
2. Diamondbacks: Druw Jones, OF, Wesleyan (Georgia)
Jones battled injuries shortly after being drafted and has had a slow start in the minors, but he's enjoying a solid 2024 playing for the Single-A Visalia Rawhide. He's hitting .275 with a .391 on-base percentage and five homers, four triples and nine stolen bases. Here are high school highlights of Druw doing a little bit of everything:
4. Pirates: Termarr Johnson, 2B, Mays (Georgia)
Johnson was viewed as one of the best pure hitters in the 2022 draft, but power was a concern for the 5-foot-8 infielder. He's assuaged those concerns so far, hitting 18 homers in A ball last year and nine this year in 279 at-bats with the High-A Greensboro Grasshoppers. He's hitting .244 with a .394 on-base percentage and 14 stolen bases.
5. Nationals: Elijah Green, OF, IMG Academy (Florida)
Green has shown some power and a ton of speed playing for the Single-A Fredericksburg Nationals, but he's striking out nearly half the time. He has 141 Ks in 306 plate appearances and is hitting just .173 with seven homers and 24 stolen bases.
14. Mets: Jett Williams, SS, Rockwall Heath (Texas)
Williams is out until August after having wrist surgery, but what he's shown in the minors so far has made him the Mets' top prospect and No. 30 in all of MLB. His outstanding 2023 drew him a promotion to the AA Binghamton Rumble Ponies, where the 5-foot-6 potential MLB leadoff man had a .360 on-base percentage in 11 games before getting hurt.
15. Padres: Dylan Lesko, P, Buford (Georgia)
Lesko entered his senior year as a potential No. 1 overall pick, but Tommy John surgery ended his high school career in April 2022. He returned to the field 14 months later. He's 1-7 this year with a 6.08 ERA playing for the High-A Fort Wayne TinCaps, striking out 67 batters in 60.2 innings.
17. Phillies: Justin Crawford, OF, Bishop Gorman (Nevada)
Yet another son of a former MLB star in the 2022 first round, Justin has shown speed similar to his dad Carl, stealing 47 bases in the minors last year and another 27 this year. He's hitting .301 with six home runs for the High-A Jersey Shore BlueClaws, making just one error in 107 chances playing center field.
20. Braves: Owen Murphy, P, Riverside Brookfield (Illinois)
Murphy was on his way to being promoted from the High-A Rome Emperors, but Tommy John surgery ended his season in May. He had a 1.54 ERA with 60 strikeouts in 41 innings, with batters hitting just .129 off of him.
21. Mariners: Cole Young, SS, North Allegheny (Pennsylvania)
Young is soaring through Seattle's minor league system and up MLB prospect rankings to No. 22 overall (No. 1 for the Mariners). He's showing speed and power for the AA Arkansas Travelers, stealing 14 bases and hitting seven homers, batting .262 with a .352 on-base percentage.
23. Blue Jays: Brandon Barriera, P, American Heritage (Florida)
After suffering two arm injuries in 2023, Barriera got the bad news in April 2024 that he needed Tommy John surgery. The lefty played only one game in 2024 after making just seven appearances in 2023.
24. Red Sox: Mikey Romero, SS, Orange Lutheran (California)
Back injuries stunted Romero's 2023 season, but he's back at full strength in 2024 after starting the year on the IL. He's hitting .234 with two homers, four triples and 12 doubles in 171 at-bats with the High-A Greenville Drive.
26. White Sox: Noah Schultz, P, Oswego East (Illinois)
Schultz earned a promotion to the AA Birmingham Barons this season after seven strong outings with the High-A Winston-Salem Dash. He's been even better in seven games with the Barons, holding a 2.30 ERA in 27.1 innings, striking out 33 with just four walks. The 6-foot-9 lefty is the No. 18-ranked prospect in MLB.
29. Rays: Xavier Isaac, 1B, East Forsyth (North Carolina)
Isaac hit 19 home runs in 361 at-bats in 2023, and the 6-foot-4, 240-pound lefty has kept it going for the High-A Bowling Green Hot Rods in 2024, slugging 14 in 234 at-bats. He's hitting .286 with a .375 on-base percentage and has stolen 13 bases. He's risen to become the No. 31-ranked prospect in baseball.
32. Reds: Sal Stewart, 3B, Westminster Christian (Florida)
Stewart earned a promotion last year to the High-A Dayton Dragons, and that's where he's remained in 2024. The 6-foot-1 third baseman has flashed speed and power, hitting eight home runs and stealing nine bases in 270 at-bats, batting .278 with a .390 on-base percentage.
35. Braves: JR Ritchie, P, Bainbridge (Washington)
Yet another pitcher on this list who's already undergone Tommy John surgery, but Ritchie had his in 2023 and is back pitching for the Braves' rookie affiliate, the FCL Braves. He's made three starts, pitched 7.1 innings, struck out eight, walked five and given up five earned runs.
39. Padres: Robby Snelling, P, McQueen (Nevada)
The last pick of the first round had a phenomenal 2023, being named Minor League Pitcher of the Year after going a combined 11-3 with a 1.84 ERA. The lefty has struggled this year after being promoted to the AA San Antonio Missions, striking out 63 in 70.1 innings with a 6.14 ERA. He's ranked No. 46 in the MLB prospect rankings and No. 2 on the Padres.
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports