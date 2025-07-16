Every High School Player Selected on Day 2 of the 2025 MLB Draft
The second and final day of the 2025 MLB Draft took place on Monday, and a handful of former high school stars were selected.
Here’s where each former high school players went in rounds four through 20 of the draft:
Fourth Round
Landon Hodge, C, Crespi Carmelite HS (California)
MLB Team: Chicago White Sox
Pick No. Overall: 106
Miguel Sime Jr., P, Poly Prep Country Day School (New York)
MLB Team: Washington Nationals
Pick No. Overall: 111
Kaleb Wing, P, Scotts Valley HS (N.Y.)
MLB Team: Chicago Cubs
Pick No. Overall: 121
Dean Livingston, P, Hebron Christian Academy (Georgia)
MLB Team: Arizona Diamondbacks
Pick No. Overall: 123
Joshua Flores, P, Lake Central HS (Indiana)
MLB Team: Milwaukee Brewers
Pick No. Overall: 125
Briggs McKenzie, P, Corinth Holders HS (North Carolina)
MLB Team: Atlanta Braves
Pick No. Overall: 127
Peter Kussow, P, Arrowhead Union HS (Wisconsin)
MLB Team: New York Mets
Pick No. Overall: 133
Aidan West, SS, Long Reach HS (Maryland)
MLB Team: Los Angeles Dodgers
Pick No. Overall: 135
Fifth Round
CJ Gray, P, A.L. Brown HS (N.C.)
MLB Team: Dodgers
Pick No. Overall: 140
Coy James, SS, Davie HS (N.C.)
MLB Team: Nationals
Pick No. Overall: 142
Tim Piasentin, 3B, Foothills Composite HS (Arizona)
MLB Team: Toronto Blue Jays
Pick No. Overall: 143
Eli Pitts, OF, North Atlanta HS (Ga.)
MLB Team: Cincinnati Reds
Pick No. Overall: 145
Jaiden Lo Re, SS, Corona Del Sol HS (Ariz.)
MLB Team: Baltimore Orioles
Pick No. Overall: 154
Conor Essenburg, OF, Lincoln-Way West HS (Illinois)
MLB Team: Braves
Pick No. Overall: 157
Ryan Hall, P, North Gwinnett HS (Ga.)
MLB Team: Detroit Tigers
Pick No. Overall: 159
Ty Harvey, C, Inspiration Academy (Florida)
MLB Team: San Diego Padres
Pick No. Overall: 160
Sixth Round
Luke Lacourse P, Bay City Western HS (Mich.)
MLB Team: Los Angeles Angels
Pick No. Overall: 169
Bruin Agbayani, SS, Saint Louis School (Hawaii)
MLB Team: Minnesota Twins
Pick No. Overall: 179
Josiah Hartshorn, OF, Orange Lutheran HS (Calif.)
MLB Team: Cubs
Pick No. Overall: 181
Mason Ligenza, OF, Tamaqua Area HS (Pennsylvania)
MLB Team: Dodgers
Pick No. Overall: 195
Seventh Round
Jase Mitchell, C, Cape Henlopen HS (Delaware)
MLB Team: Houston Astros
Pick No. Overall: 216
Matthew Fisher, P, Memorial HS (Ind.)
MLB Team: Philadelphia Phillies
Pick No. Overall: 221
Eighth Round
Hayden Vucinovich, P, Bloomington Jefferson HS (Minnesota)
MLB Team: Brewers
Pick No. Overall: 245
Camden Lohman, P, Ft. Zumwalt North HS (Missouri)
MLB Team: New York Mets
Pick No. Overall: 253
Ninth Round
Reid Worley, P, Cherokee HS (Georgia)
MLB Team: San Francisco Giants
Pick No. Overall: 266
Trevor Heishman, P, St. John Bosco HS (Calif.)
MLB Team: Tigers
Pick No. Overall: 279
Matthew Ferrara, SS, Toms River HS East (N.J.)
MLB Team: Phillies
Pick No. Overall: 281
Anthony Frobose, SS, Lakeland HS (N.Y.)
MLB Team: Mets
Pick No. Overall: 283
11th Round
Matthew Boughton, SS, Covenant HS (Texas)
MLB Team: White Sox
Pick No. Overall: 316
CJ Hughes, SS, Junipero Serra HS (CA)
MLB Team: Brewers
Pick No. Overall: 335
River Hamilton, P, Sam Barlow HS (Oregon)
MLB Team: Tigers
Pick No. Overall: 339
Truitt Madonna, C, Ballard HS (Washington)
MLB Team: Padres
Pick No. Overall: 340
Wyatt Vincent OF, Nixa HS (Mo.)
MLB Team: Mets
Pick No. Overall: 343
12th Round
Talon Haley, P, Lewisburg HS (Mississippi)
MLB Team: Angels
Pick No. Overall: 349
Alex Barr, P, Kankakee Valley HS (Ind.)
MLB Team: Athletics
Pick No. Overall: 350
Blaine Bullard, OF, Klein Cain HS (Texas)
MLB Team: Blue Jays
Pick No. Overall: 352
Jake Barbee, P, Jay M. Robinson HS (N.C.)
MLB Team: Rangers
Pick No. Overall: 355
Cooper Underwood P, Allatoona HS (Ga.)
MLB Team: Brewers
Pick No. Overall: 365
Elijah Farley OF, Navarro HS (Texas)
MLB Team: Astros
Pick No. Overall: 366
13th Round
Xavier Mitchell, P, Prestonwood Christian Academy (Texas)
MLB Team: Angels
Pick No. Overall: 379
Gavin Lauridsen, P, Foothill HS (Calif.)
MLB Team: Brewers
Pick No. Overall: 395
14th Round
TJ Ford, OF, Trinity Christian School (GA)
MLB Team: Angels
Pick No. Overall: 409
Connor Hamilton, P, Montgomery Bell Academy (Tennessee)
MLB Team: Pirates
Pick No. Overall: 413
Landon Manzi, P, Killingly HS (Connecticut)
MLB Team: Rangers
Pick No. Overall: 415
Blake Fields, OF, The First Academy (Florida)
MLB Team: Diamondbacks
Pick No. Overall: 423
15th Round
McLane Moody, P, Northside Senior HS (Ark.)
MLB Team: Pirates
Pick No. Overall: 443
Dominic Cadiz, 3B, Notre Dame HS (Calif.)
MLB Team: Brewers
Pick No. Overall: 455
16th Round
Logan Dawson, SS, Eastern HS
MLB Team: Phillies
Pick No. Overall: 491
17th Round
Cole Raymond, P, Avon Old Farms School (Conn.)
MLB Team: Angels
Pick No. Overall: 499
Jordan Rich, OF, American Heritage HS (Fla.)
MLB Team: Blue Jays
Pick No. Overall: 502
Carter Gwost, OF, Little Falls HS (Minn.)
MLB Team: Pirates
Pick No. Overall: 503
Luke Mensik, P, Lincoln-Way Central HS (Ill.)
MLB Team: San Francisco Giants
Pick No. Overall: 506
Luke Roupe P, Grace Christian School (N.C.)
MLB Team: Brewers
Pick No. Overall: 515
18th Round
Ethan Moore SS, Oak Park and River Forest HS (Ill.)
MLB Team: Reds
Pick No. Overall: 534
Cole Johnson OF, Oconee County HS (Ga.)
MLB Team: Orioles
Pick No. Overall: 544
Rylan Mills C, Oran HS (Mo.)
MLB Team: Brewers
Pick No. Overall: 545
Landon Arroyos, SS, Grayson HS (Ga.)
MLB Team: Astros
Pick No. Overall: 546
Grayson Boles, P, St. Augustine HS (Calif.)
MLB Team: Kansas City Royals
Pick No. Overall: 548
Ethan Rogers, P, Lone Jack HS (Mo.)
MLB Team: Tigers
Pick No. Overall: 549
Dillon Stiltner P, Trinity Christian School (Fla.)
MLB Team: Mets
Pick No. Overall: 553
19th Round
Mason Pike, P, Puyallup HS (Wash.)
MLB Team: Nationals
Pick No. Overall: 561
Myles Upchurch, P, St. Albans HS (D.C.)
MLB Team: Reds
Caleb Barnett, 3B, Mountain Brook HS
MLB Team: Cubs
Pick No. Overall: 571
Cameron Appenzeller, P, Glenwood HS (Ill.)
MLB Team: Seattle Mariners
Pick No. Overall: 572
Jacob Parker OF, Purvis HS (Miss.)
MLB Team: Diamondbacks
Pick No. Overall: 573
Chase Bentley. P, IMG Academy (Fla.)
MLB Team: Brewers
Pick No. Overall: 575
Joey McLaughlin, OF, Harrah HS (Okla.)
MLB Team: Astros
Pick No. Overall: 576
Dylan Wood, P, Franklin HS (Calif.)
MLB Team: Royals
Pick No. Overall: 578
Meridian Leffew, SS, Gaston Christian School (N.C.)
MLB Team: Tigers
Pick No. Overall: 579
Derek Munoz, Miami Christian School (Fla.)
MLB Team: Guardians
Pick No. Overall: 582
20th Round
Ty Peeples, OF, Franklin County HS (Ga.)
MLB Team: Blue Jays
Pick No. Overall: 592
Nick Frusco, P, Miller Place HS (N.Y.)
MLB Team: Pirates
Pick No. Overall: 593
Jay McQueen, OF, Brandon HS (Miss.)
MLB Team: Rangers
Pick No. Overall: 595
Elijah McNeal, SS, Dublin HS (Calif.)
MLB Team: Giants
Pick No. Overall: 596
Ike Young, P, Monticello HS (Ill.)
MLB Team: Rays
Pick No. Overall: 597
Ethin Bingaman, P, Corona HS (Calif.)
MLB Team: Diamondbacks
Pick No. Overall: 603
Ma'Kale Holden, P, Thompson HS (Ala.)
MLB Team: Brewers
Pick No. Overall: 605
Landon Schaefer, SS, Fayetteville Sr HS (Ark.)
MLB Team: Phillies
Pick No. Overall: 611
Vaughn Neckar, P, Vista Murrieta HS (Calif.)
MLB Team: Guardians
Pick No. Overall: 612
