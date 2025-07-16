High School

Every High School Player Selected on Day 2 of the 2025 MLB Draft

Former HS stars were picked between the 4th and 20th rounds of the draft

Kevin L. Smith

Peter Kussow, a former pitcher for Arrowhead High School (Wisconsin), was selected by the New York Mets in the fourth round of the MLB Draft on Monday.
The second and final day of the 2025 MLB Draft took place on Monday, and a handful of former high school stars were selected.

Here’s where each former high school players went in rounds four through 20 of the draft: 

Fourth Round

Landon Hodge, C, Crespi Carmelite HS (California)

MLB Team: Chicago White Sox

Pick No. Overall: 106

Miguel Sime Jr., P, Poly Prep Country Day School (New York)

MLB Team: Washington Nationals

Pick No. Overall: 111

Kaleb Wing, P, Scotts Valley HS (N.Y.)

MLB Team: Chicago Cubs

Pick No. Overall: 121

Dean Livingston, P, Hebron Christian Academy (Georgia)

MLB Team: Arizona Diamondbacks

Pick No. Overall: 123

Joshua Flores, P, Lake Central HS (Indiana)

MLB Team: Milwaukee Brewers

Pick No. Overall: 125

Briggs McKenzie, P, Corinth Holders HS (North Carolina)

MLB Team: Atlanta Braves

Pick No. Overall: 127

Peter Kussow, P, Arrowhead Union HS (Wisconsin)

MLB Team: New York Mets

Pick No. Overall: 133

Aidan West, SS, Long Reach HS (Maryland)

MLB Team: Los Angeles Dodgers

Pick No. Overall: 135

Fifth Round

CJ Gray, P, A.L. Brown HS (N.C.)

MLB Team: Dodgers

Pick No. Overall: 140

Coy James, SS, Davie HS (N.C.)

MLB Team: Nationals

Pick No. Overall: 142

Tim Piasentin, 3B, Foothills Composite HS (Arizona)

MLB Team: Toronto Blue Jays

Pick No. Overall: 143

Eli Pitts, OF, North Atlanta HS (Ga.)

MLB Team: Cincinnati Reds

Pick No. Overall: 145

Jaiden Lo Re, SS, Corona Del Sol HS (Ariz.)

MLB Team: Baltimore Orioles

Pick No. Overall: 154

Conor Essenburg, OF, Lincoln-Way West HS (Illinois)

MLB Team: Braves

Pick No. Overall: 157

Ryan Hall, P, North Gwinnett HS (Ga.)

MLB Team: Detroit Tigers

Pick No. Overall: 159

Ty Harvey, C, Inspiration Academy (Florida)

MLB Team: San Diego Padres

Pick No. Overall: 160

Sixth Round

Luke Lacourse P, Bay City Western HS (Mich.)

MLB Team: Los Angeles Angels

Pick No. Overall: 169

Bruin Agbayani, SS, Saint Louis School (Hawaii)

MLB Team: Minnesota Twins

Pick No. Overall: 179

Josiah Hartshorn, OF, Orange Lutheran HS (Calif.)

MLB Team: Cubs

Pick No. Overall: 181

Mason Ligenza, OF, Tamaqua Area HS (Pennsylvania)

MLB Team: Dodgers

Pick No. Overall: 195

Seventh Round

Jase Mitchell, C, Cape Henlopen HS (Delaware)

MLB Team: Houston Astros

Pick No. Overall: 216

Matthew Fisher, P, Memorial HS (Ind.)

MLB Team: Philadelphia Phillies

Pick No. Overall: 221

Eighth Round

Hayden Vucinovich, P, Bloomington Jefferson HS (Minnesota)

MLB Team: Brewers

Pick No. Overall: 245

Camden Lohman, P, Ft. Zumwalt North HS (Missouri)

MLB Team: New York Mets

Pick No. Overall: 253

Ninth Round

Reid Worley, P, Cherokee HS (Georgia)

MLB Team: San Francisco Giants

Pick No. Overall: 266

Trevor Heishman, P, St. John Bosco HS (Calif.)

MLB Team: Tigers

Pick No. Overall: 279

Matthew Ferrara, SS, Toms River HS East (N.J.)

MLB Team: Phillies

Pick No. Overall: 281

Anthony Frobose, SS, Lakeland HS (N.Y.)

MLB Team: Mets

Pick No. Overall: 283

11th Round

Matthew Boughton, SS, Covenant HS (Texas)

MLB Team: White Sox

Pick No. Overall: 316

CJ Hughes, SS, Junipero Serra HS (CA)

MLB Team: Brewers

Pick No. Overall: 335

River Hamilton, P, Sam Barlow HS (Oregon)

MLB Team: Tigers

Pick No. Overall: 339

Truitt Madonna, C, Ballard HS (Washington)

MLB Team: Padres

Pick No. Overall: 340

Wyatt Vincent OF, Nixa HS (Mo.)

MLB Team: Mets

Pick No. Overall: 343

12th Round

Talon Haley, P, Lewisburg HS (Mississippi)

MLB Team: Angels

Pick No. Overall: 349

Alex Barr, P, Kankakee Valley HS (Ind.)

MLB Team: Athletics

Pick No. Overall: 350

Blaine Bullard, OF, Klein Cain HS (Texas)

MLB Team: Blue Jays

Pick No. Overall: 352

Jake Barbee, P, Jay M. Robinson HS (N.C.)

MLB Team: Rangers

Pick No. Overall: 355

Cooper Underwood P, Allatoona HS (Ga.)

MLB Team: Brewers

Pick No. Overall: 365

Elijah Farley OF, Navarro HS (Texas)

MLB Team: Astros

Pick No. Overall: 366

13th Round

Xavier Mitchell, P, Prestonwood Christian Academy (Texas)

MLB Team: Angels

Pick No. Overall: 379

Gavin Lauridsen, P, Foothill HS (Calif.)

MLB Team: Brewers

Pick No. Overall: 395

14th Round

TJ Ford, OF, Trinity Christian School (GA)

MLB Team: Angels

Pick No. Overall: 409

Connor Hamilton, P, Montgomery Bell Academy (Tennessee)

MLB Team: Pirates

Pick No. Overall: 413

Landon Manzi, P, Killingly HS (Connecticut)

MLB Team: Rangers

Pick No. Overall: 415

Blake Fields, OF, The First Academy (Florida)

MLB Team: Diamondbacks

Pick No. Overall: 423

15th Round

McLane Moody, P, Northside Senior HS (Ark.)

MLB Team: Pirates

Pick No. Overall: 443

Dominic Cadiz, 3B, Notre Dame HS (Calif.)

MLB Team: Brewers

Pick No. Overall: 455

16th Round

Logan Dawson, SS, Eastern HS

MLB Team: Phillies

Pick No. Overall: 491

17th Round

Cole Raymond, P, Avon Old Farms School (Conn.)

MLB Team: Angels

Pick No. Overall: 499

Jordan Rich, OF, American Heritage HS (Fla.)

MLB Team: Blue Jays

Pick No. Overall: 502

Carter Gwost, OF, Little Falls HS (Minn.)

MLB Team: Pirates

Pick No. Overall: 503

Luke Mensik, P, Lincoln-Way Central HS (Ill.)

MLB Team: San Francisco Giants

Pick No. Overall: 506

Luke Roupe P, Grace Christian School (N.C.)

MLB Team: Brewers

Pick No. Overall: 515

18th Round

Ethan Moore SS, Oak Park and River Forest HS (Ill.)

MLB Team: Reds

Pick No. Overall: 534

Cole Johnson OF, Oconee County HS (Ga.)

MLB Team: Orioles

Pick No. Overall: 544

Rylan Mills C, Oran HS (Mo.)

MLB Team: Brewers

Pick No. Overall: 545

Landon Arroyos, SS, Grayson HS (Ga.)

MLB Team: Astros

Pick No. Overall: 546

Grayson Boles, P, St. Augustine HS (Calif.)

MLB Team: Kansas City Royals

Pick No. Overall: 548

Ethan Rogers, P, Lone Jack HS (Mo.)

MLB Team: Tigers

Pick No. Overall: 549

Dillon Stiltner P, Trinity Christian School (Fla.)

MLB Team: Mets

Pick No. Overall: 553

19th Round

Mason Pike, P, Puyallup HS (Wash.)

MLB Team: Nationals

Pick No. Overall: 561

Myles Upchurch, P, St. Albans HS (D.C.)

MLB Team: Reds

Caleb Barnett, 3B, Mountain Brook HS

MLB Team: Cubs

Pick No. Overall: 571

Cameron Appenzeller, P, Glenwood HS (Ill.)

MLB Team: Seattle Mariners

Pick No. Overall: 572

Jacob Parker OF, Purvis HS (Miss.)

MLB Team: Diamondbacks

Pick No. Overall: 573

Chase Bentley. P, IMG Academy (Fla.)

MLB Team: Brewers

Pick No. Overall: 575

Joey McLaughlin, OF, Harrah HS (Okla.)

MLB Team: Astros

Pick No. Overall: 576

Dylan Wood, P, Franklin HS (Calif.)

MLB Team: Royals

Pick No. Overall: 578

Meridian Leffew, SS, Gaston Christian School (N.C.)

MLB Team: Tigers

Pick No. Overall: 579

Derek Munoz, Miami Christian School (Fla.)

MLB Team: Guardians

Pick No. Overall: 582

20th Round

Ty Peeples, OF, Franklin County HS (Ga.)

MLB Team: Blue Jays

Pick No. Overall: 592

Nick Frusco, P, Miller Place HS (N.Y.)

MLB Team: Pirates

Pick No. Overall: 593

Jay McQueen, OF, Brandon HS (Miss.)

MLB Team: Rangers

Pick No. Overall: 595

Elijah McNeal, SS, Dublin HS (Calif.)

MLB Team: Giants

Pick No. Overall: 596

Ike Young, P, Monticello HS (Ill.)

MLB Team: Rays

Pick No. Overall: 597

Ethin Bingaman, P, Corona HS (Calif.)

MLB Team: Diamondbacks

Pick No. Overall: 603

Ma'Kale Holden, P, Thompson HS (Ala.)

MLB Team: Brewers

Pick No. Overall: 605

Landon Schaefer, SS, Fayetteville Sr HS (Ark.)

MLB Team: Phillies

Pick No. Overall: 611

Vaughn Neckar, P, Vista Murrieta HS (Calif.)

MLB Team: Guardians

Pick No. Overall: 612

