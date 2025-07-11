Top Northeast region high school baseball prospects to watch in the 2025 MLB Draft
The Major League Baseball amateur draft is this weekend, and the Northeast region has some high school prospects who could have their names called during the two-day event.
The MLB Draft is July 13–14 at Coca-Cola Roxy in Cumberland, Georgia, coinciding with MLB All-Star festivities in Atlanta.
Here are some Northeast region-based high school standouts who could potentially go pro:
Pennsylvania
Ethan Grim, RHP/2B, Governor Mifflin
Grim has cracked into the top-200 prospect list as the draft draws closer.
In his senior season for Governor Mifflin, Grim went 8-0 with a 1.06 earned-run average and 90 strikeouts in 52.2 innings of work.
Grim—a Virginia Tech commit—averages a fastball between 91-92 mph, which reaches 94 mph on occasion. He throws two breaking balls—a slider and a curve—with a changeup in his back pocket.
At the dish for the Mustangs, Grim batted .422 with 27 runs batted in, 35 hits, nine extra-base hits, a .490 on-base percentage, a .566 slugging percentage and a 1.056 OPS.
Mason Ligenza, OF/LHP, Tamaqua Area
Standing tall at 6-foot-5, Ligenza has the potential to extend a streak where Pennsylvania has had a high school hitter selected in the top-four rounds of the draft for seven-straight years.
Ligenza is a raw power hitter with plenty of strength, and a southpaw with potential on the mound.
At the dish for Tamaqua in 2025, Ligenza batted .448 with 11 home runs, 44 runs, 16 RBI, 27 stolen bases, a .644 OBP, a 1.086 slugging percentage and a 1.730 OPS.
Ligenza, a University of Pittsburgh baseball commit, compiled a 7-1 record with a 0.25 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 55.1 innings pitched.
New Jersey
Nick Becker, SS, Don Bosco Prep
Becker, the 2025 Gatorade New Jersey Player of the Year, could be taken in the early rounds of the draft as a top-50 prospect.
A native of Thiells, New York, Becker batted .394 with five home runs, 27 RBI, 25 runs, 15 stolen bases and a .773 slugging percentage for the Ironmen this year.
Becker is a right-hand hitter that is 6-foot-4 tall with a good arm in the infield and solid speed on the basepaths.
A Virginia commit, Becker could join his brother, Eric, on the Cavaliers’ baseball squad if he decides to not take the pro route.
Marcelo Harsch, RHP, Seton Hall Prep
Harsch, a 6-foot-4 right-handed pitcher, could be Seton Hall Prep’s first draft pick since former MLB pitcher Rick Porcello was taken in the first round by the Detroit Tigers in 2007.
The tall righty can bring his fastball up to 96 mph, and take it down to 92-93 mph. Harsch can also throw a sweeping mid-80s slider and a low-80s power curve.
Harsch went 7-1 with a 0.32 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 44 innings of work in his senior season for the Pirates.
A Wake Forest commit, Harsch could weigh his options between college and pro baseball.
Massachusetts
John Paone, RHP, Lawrence Academy
Paone, a hard-throwing righty, could be selected in the early rounds of the draft.
In his senior campaign for the Spartans, Paone had a 6-1 record with a 0.94 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 37.1 innings of work. Opposing batters hit just .121 against him.
Paone uses a low-to-mid 90s fastball as his main pitch, with a slider around 80 mph and changeup between 84-85 mph.
Teams could vie for Paone in the draft, but he currently has a strong commitment to Duke.
Delaware
Jase Mitchell, C, Cape Henlopen
Mitchell, the 2025 Gatorade Delaware Player of the Year, just cracked MLB.com’s top-250 draft prospect list.
The strong-throwing catcher is in line to be Delaware’s first draft pick in the top-10 rounds since 2013. Mitchell threw out six baserunners for Cape Henlopen in 2025, and stole 10 bases on 11 attempts of his own.
Mitchell batted .500 with five homers, 29 RBI and 28 runs scored for the Vikings.
A Kentucky signee, Mitchell could be Cape Henlopen’s second draft pick in four years. Vikings alum Zack Gelof, currently an infielder for the Athletics, was picked in the second round of the 2021 draft.
Maryland
Aidan West, SS, Long Reach
West is the top-ranked shortstop in the state of Maryland. The previous high school shortstop out of Maryland nabbed in the first round was Jackson Merrill, an All-Star for the San Diego Padres, in the 2021 draft.
A solid hitter with compact left-handed swing and good bat speed, West is also a speedy baserunner. He was 34-for-34 on stolen base attempts for the Lightning this past season.
West is committed to North Carolina State, but he has a strong chance of being taken in the first few rounds of the draft.
Virginia
Noah Yoder, RHP, Atlee
Yoder is a solid right-handed pitcher at 6-foot-6 and 230 pounds.
Virginia has had its fair share of draft picks, including Brenan Hanifee. The Turner Ashby alum, now a reliever for the Tigers, was a top-five selection by the Baltimore Orioles in the 2016 draft.
Yoder could take his talents from the state of Virginia to the pros. He throws a blazing fastball at 98 mph, with a low-80s curve and mid-80s changeup as options.
He is, however, a Duke signee and could reconsider taking a shot at the major leagues.
Washington, D.C.
Myles Upchurch, RHP, St. Albans
Upchurch enters the draft with a handful of pitches in his arsenal. He throws a fastball at 95-96 mph, but typically drops it to 91-93, along with a low-80s slider and a high-70s curve.
In his senior season for the Bulldogs, Upchurch sported a 2.36 ERA with 44 strikeouts in 29.2 innings pitched. His junior season saw him finish with a 1.17 ERA, recorded 74 strikeouts in 47.2 innings and held opposing batters to a .169 average.
With the pros potentially looming for Upchurch, he is fully committed to play baseball at Alabama.
