National high school boys basketball plays of the month in December: Vote for the best
Holiday tournament time is over, league play is underway in some states, and the playoffs are nearly upon us in others in high school boys basketball.
As the winter season wages on in 2025, High School on SI took a look back at December to find the top 10 plays of the month in high school boys basketball.
Check out the video (produced by Myckena Guerrero) below and vote for your favorite play from the final month of 2024.
The voting will conclude Wednesday, Jan. 15, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
The video and poll are below the descriptions of each play.
Colton Adair, Copley (Ohio)
Banks in a 3-pointer at the buzzer to secure a one-point win.
Michael Reeves, Valparaiso (Indiana)
Hits corner 3 for the win to break a 40-40 tie at the buzzer.
Ethan Killough, Kossuth (Mississippi)
Beats first quarter buzzer from the opposing 3-point line.
Darrion Lilly, Weston Ranch (California)
Forces overtime with a three-quarter-court-length heave.
Eliezer Pena, Naugatuck (Connecticut)
Put-back at the buzzer earns one-point win for first victory of the season.
Jeremiah Harshman, Annie Wright (Washington)
Nails corner 3 at the buzzer to earn 3rd place at Les Schwab Invitational.
Lane Allison, West Greene (Pennsylvania)
Hits full-court, baseball-style shot at the buzzer for the win.
Coby Lane, Maroa-Forsyth (Illinois)
Hits catch-and-shoot game-winning shot off a long inbound pass.
Ethan Morgan, Pine Lake Prep (North Carolina)
Puts his body on the line —and the floor — after alley-oop dunk
Luke Zuffelato, Santa Barbara (California)
Upsets Sierra Canyon with a game-winning 3-point runner.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW OF THE TOP 10 PLAYS FROM DECEMBER:
