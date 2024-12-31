Virginia Tech signee helps Gonzaga College make national waves in high school basketball
PORTLAND, Oregon — Christian Gurdak enjoyed spent some of his cross-country trip to Portland for the 2024 Les Schwab Invitational daydreaming about one-day buying property in the city.
"I’ve never been here before," he said. "It’s a great state."
It isn't lost on the towering 6-foot-9 Virginia Tech signee, Washington D.C. area resident and self-described Nirvana fan (who will tell you he saw Dave Grohl in concert over the summer) the city's proximity to the band's Washington state roots.
And that was all before he leveled a dominant showing in the four-day showcase that ended with a 20-point win over La Lumiere, High School on SI's No. 7 ranked team in the nation.
On Monday night, Gurdak posed for cameras while sporting a gold-plated championship belt as he was named MVP of the Pacific Northwest's prestigious showcase after leading nationally ranked Gonzaga College to a blowout win over prep power La Lumiere, 64-44, in the final.
What did Gonzaga College return home with after going 4-0 in as many days? Wins over the defending Idaho (Owyhee) and Oregon (Central Catholic) big-school state champions, a blowout of an EYBL Scholastic prep school power, a title trophy and a sense of assuredness.
"We can compete with the best," Gurdak said. "Even earlier in the season against Columbus, we hung with them for three overtimes. I think we have unlimited confidence going forward the rest of the season."
The Purple Eagles held off a Lakers roster starring a big, versatile backcourt of five-stars Darius Adams (UConn signee) and Jalen Haralson (Notre Dame), as well as Loyola-Chicago signee Chuck Love III.
Gonzaga College boasts its own long, athletic lineup of four-year contributors Derek Dixon (UNC) and Nykolas Lewis (Xavier), and bring combination four-star edge rusher/post presence Carter Meadows off the bench.
Lewis finished with 15 points and seven assists, Dixon chipped in 13 points, five boards and three assists and Meadows, who head coach Steve Turner said "was huge for us" off the bench, added nine points, six rebounds and three blocks.
Gurdak, who presented the game's most glaring mismatch down low, scored a game-high 18 points, pulled down 12 boards (five offensive) and recorded two blocks in the championship.
And what did he do when asked to describe his performance? Deflect.
"All I try to do every game is play hard and help my team win," Gurdak said. "I don’t focus on how many touches I get. All I try to do is get rebounds and play solid defense and today we were fortunate to get it done."
Turner has relished coaching Gurdak, who he calls his first "true center" the longtime D.C.-area coach has rostered.
"He’s a winner, and he’s going to do the things he needs to do to get his team where they’re supposed to be, call them out, hold them accountable," Turner said. "When our teams are player-led, we’re really good and this team is starting to figure it out."
La Lumiere leapt out to a three-point lead by the end of the first quarter and Gonzaga College pulled within one by halftime. After the Lakers hit 8 of 14 first quarter shots, the Purple Eagles held them to 26 percent shooting the rest of the way.
The road doesn't get easier from here. Gonzaga College heads to play in Hoophall West on Friday and Saturday before returning to start Washington Catholic Athletic Conference play.
Aside from its complete roster and depth, Turner cited his team's cohesion and chemistry as a separator between past groups — intangibles he said are a byproduct of years playing with one another.
"They understand and know what each other wants, when to score the ball, when they need to be uplifted and pushed and I think it’s unbelievable," Turner said. "Fun for me to coach. I’m trying to hold onto them as long as I can because I’m going to miss them when they’re gone."
