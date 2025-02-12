National high school boys basketball plays of the week: Vote for the best (2/12/2025)
From the rest of the regular season through the playoffs, High School on SI is publishing our national boys basketball plays of the week, with the weekly winners becoming eligible for national play of the year.
>>National high school boys basketball plays of the week: Vote for the best (2/4/2025)<<
Our staff watched a bunch of highlights from last week's high school boys basketball action across the nation and picked our top 10 plays.
Check out the video (produced by MycKena Guerrero) below and vote for your favorite play from Feb. 2-8, 2025.
The voting will conclude Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
The video and poll are below the descriptions of each play.
1. Trent Schladweiler, Campbellsport (Wisconsin)
Buzzer-beating layup caps 7-0 run in final 40 seconds for the win.
2. Aiden Bolden, Providence Christian Academy (Tennessee)
Posterizes defender on a baseline jam.
3. Marshall Hopkins, Jefferson Christian Academy (Virginia)
Hits incredible 3-pointer while falling out of bounds.
4. Samson Hightower, Logan County (Kentucky)
Nails half-court shot to beat the halftime buzzer.
5. Jordan Pierce, Bunnell (Connecticut)
Hits reverse layup for his 1,000th career point.
6. Hunter Villa, Fort LeBoeuf (Pennsylvania)
Swishes a bullet of a nearly full-court shot.
7. Max Breitenbach, Kohler (Wisconsin)
Hits volleyball-style shot to beat buzzer for the win.
8. Reed Silver, Osage City (Kansas)
Uses every trick in his bag before hitting game-winning layup.
9. Chase Huggard, Eastern (New Jersey)
Buries baseline jumper at the buzzer to secure one-point win.
10. Trey Thompson, Greeneville (Tennessee)
Goes between his legs on breakaway dunk.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW OF THE TOP 10 PLAYS FROM FEB. 2-8:
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports