National high school boys basketball plays of the week: Vote for the best (2/4/2025)
From the rest of the regular season through the playoffs, High School on SI is publishing our national boys basketball plays of the week, with the weekly winners becoming eligible for national play of the year.
Our staff watched a bunch of highlights from last week's high school boys basketball action across the nation and picked our top 10 plays.
Check out the video (produced by MycKena Guerrero) below and vote for your favorite play from Jan. 26-Feb. 1, 2025.
The voting will conclude Wednesday, Feb. 12, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
The video and poll are below the descriptions of each play.
1. Zack Beals, Sacred Heart Prep (California)
Hits game-winning runner from half court at the buzzer.
2. Jordan Arellano, Santa Fe (New Mexico)
Grabs steal and hits amazing shot while falling out of bounds.
3. Braxton Landry, Frassati Catholic (Texas)
Pulls up and casually drills three-quarter-court jumper.
4. Billy Edelstein, Port Washington (New York)
Buzzer-beating 3-pointer rolls around the rim before falling in for the win.
5. Rodney Washington, McAlester (Oklahoma)
Freshman skies through the lane and throws down massive dunk.
6. Karter Koester, Toledo Christian (Ohio)
Grabs offensive rebound, hurries to corner and nails fadeaway 3-pointer to force OT.
7. Tysen Teixeira, Bishop Stang (Massachusetts)
Beats buzzer with a 3-pointer to win the game by one.
8. Ayden Cavinee, Arlington (Ohio)
Grabs steal and sinks quick-release prayer to beat the buzzer.
9. Skyler Holt, Stafford (Texas)
Jukes one defender and posterizes another with a thunderous dunk.
10. Brady Stacy, St. Pius X (Missouri)
Banks in half-court buzzer beater with a defender in his face.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW OF THE TOP 10 PLAYS FROM JAN. 26-FEB. 1:
—
