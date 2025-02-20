National high school boys basketball plays of the week: Vote for the best (2/20/2025)
From the regular season through the playoffs, High School on SI has been publishing our national boys basketball plays of the week, with the weekly winners becoming eligible for national play of the year.
Our staff watched a bunch of highlights from last week's high school boys basketball action across the nation and picked our top 10 plays.
Check out the video (produced by MycKena Guerrero) below and vote for your favorite play from Feb. 9-15, 2025.
The voting will conclude Thursday, Feb. 27, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
The video and poll are below the descriptions of each play.
1. Tripp McMillen, Surry Central (North Carolina)
Jams home a pass off the glass from Eli Snow.
2. Cason Faulk, Bridgewater-Raynham (Massachusetts)
Volleyball setter-style put-back scores the win at the buzzer.
3. Tayvin Zephier-Murphy, Omaha Westview (Nebraska)
Skies high for a steal and then even higher on the ensuing jam.
4. Jaylen Cross, Caldwell Academy (North Carolina)
Posterizes defender on a two-handed baseline jam.
5. Kaiden Wilson, Seton Catholic (Washington)
Scores two alley-oop dunks in about 10 seconds.
6. Nicky Rodgers, Holy Spirit (New Jersey)
Hits Bryce Drew-esque buzzer beater to win the game.
7. Dante Carr, Minersville (Pennsylvania)
This dunk didn’t count on the scoreboard, but it counts here thanks to creativity.
8. Kamauri Hunter, Heathwood Hall (South Carolina)
Hits double-clutching half-court shot to beat the halftime buzzer.
9. Will Mayzes, Southview (Ohio)
With his team leading by 2, he blocks a 3-point attempt to seal the win.
10. Jace Merz, Mason County (Kentucky)
The camera angle misses it, but you can tell from the reactions that his full-court shot went in.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW OF THE TOP 10 PLAYS FROM FEB. 9-15:
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports