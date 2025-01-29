National high school boys basketball plays of the week: Vote for the best (1/29/2025)
From the rest of the regular season through the playoffs, High School on SI is publishing our national boys basketball plays of the week, with the weekly winners becoming eligible for play of the year.
Our staff watched a bunch of highlights from last week's high school boys basketball action across the nation and picked our top 10 plays.
Check out the video (produced by Myckena Guerrero) below and vote for your favorite play from Jan. 19-25, 2025.
The voting will conclude Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
The video and poll are below the descriptions of each play.
1. Isaiah Carroll, Harvard-Westlake (California)
Beats the halftime buzzer with put-back off the glass.
2. Cristian Rios, Cypress Bay (Florida)
Hits 3-point runner off one foot to win the game.
3. Dean Rueckert, Timpview (Utah)
Finishes flawless fast break with an emphatic dunk off two perfect passes from teammates.
4. Evan Gentile, Fairmont (Ohio)
Swishes a three-quarter-court-length prayer to beat first quarter buzzer.
5. Jack Meyerkorth, Rock Port (Missouri)
Banks in buzzer beater from beyond the opposing team’s 3-point line.
6. Lucas Thompson, Triad (Missouri)
Rattles home 3-pointer to send game into OT, and his team wins in double OT.
7. Jacob Lamb, Brother Rice (Michigan)
Comes out of rebound scrum with the ball and hits game-winning layup.
8. Race Anvelink, Bonduel (Wisconsin)
Banks in quick-release half-court shot to beat the buzzer and win the game.
9. Jared Dolimpio, Cumberland Valley (Pennsylvania)
Breaks tie with game-winning 3-pointer in the corner.
10. Alijah Arenas, Chatsworth (California)
Posterizes defender with a dunk in overtime.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW OF THE TOP 10 PLAYS FROM JAN. 19-25:
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports