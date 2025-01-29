National high school girls basketball plays of the week: Vote for the best (1/29/2025)
The high school girls basketball postseason is less than a week away in some states, and from the regular season through the playoffs, High School on SI will publish our national plays of the week.
The staff watched a bunch of highlights from last week's high school girls basketball games across the nation and picked our top 10 plays.
Check out the video (produced by Myckena Guerrero) below and vote for your favorite play from Jan. 19-25, 2025.
The voting will conclude Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
The video and poll are below the descriptions of each play.
1. Mya Edwards, Eureka (Illinois)
Swishes half-court prayer at the buzzer for 42-41 win.
2. Kayla Beaudoin, Tamarac (New York)
Jukes defender with behind-the-back move and drains 3 to end the half.
3. Jaycelyn Nevitt, Meade County (Kentucky)
Casually swishes a half-court shot at the buzzer.
4. LeeAnn Downey, Ramapo (New Jersey)
Takes pass off a steal and drains half-court shot to beat third quarter buzzer.
5. Kennah Barringer, O’Fallon (Illinois)
Drills the game-winning 3-pointer from the corner.
6. Camille Dake, Rancho Buena Vista (California)
Beats buzzer with a running swish from beyond half court.
7. Marlee Embree, Bozeman (Montana)
Right-hander beats third quarter buzzer with a running left-handed shot.
8. Azy Jackson, Bonney Lake (Washington)
Beats third quarter buzzer with a swish from half court.
9. Reaghan Gavin, St. Laurence (Illinois)
Takes pass off a steal and hits quick-release 3-pointer to win the game.
10. Tatum Soehner, Idalia (Colorado)
Down 1, she takes a kick-out pass and drains winning 3-pointer.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW OF THE TOP 10 PLAYS FROM JAN. 19-25:
—
