National high school girls basketball plays of the week: Vote for the best (1/21/2025)
The high school girls basketball postseason is less than two weeks away in some states, and every week from the regular season through the playoffs, High School on SI will publish our national plays of the week.
The staff watched a bunch of highlights from the past week of high school girls basketball across the nation and picked our top 10 plays.
Check out the video (produced by Myckena Guerrero) below and vote for your favorite play from Jan. 12-18, 2025.
The voting will conclude Wednesday, Jan. 29, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
The video and poll are below the descriptions of each play.
1. Anna Lohman, Delta (Ohio)
Freshman blocks 3-point attempt with authority.
2. Kiera Cooper, Concord Christian (Tennessee)
Hits corner 3-pointer to break tie and win the game.
3. Betty-Lynn Osceola, Western (Florida)
Nails an off-balance 3-pointer off the glass to send game into OT.
4. Zion Smith, Tyler Legacy (Texas)
Draws foul and sinks no-look layup with her left hand.
5. Jaeda Wilson, Cathedral (Indiana)
Beats halftime buzzer with a 3-point swish.
6. Cam Carter, Heritage (Georgia)
Nails a running half-court heave at the buzzer.
7. Kaleena Smith, Ontario Christian (California)
Delivers no-look, over-the-head pass for an easy bucket.
8. Brooke Faunce, North Kingstown (Rhode Island)
Drills a quick-release 3-pointer to beat the buzzer and win the game.
9. Liz Dunmire, VASJ (Ohio)
Grabs steal and then bullies her way into the lane for a layup.
10. Deniya Prawl, IMG Academy (Florida)
Does her Michael Jordan impression with fadeaway baseline jumper.
WATCH VIDEO BELOW OF THE TOP 10 PLAYS FROM JAN. 12-18:
—
