National high school mascot bracket, Round 1: Vote for Bayfield Trollers or Caesar Rodney Riders
The bracket is set for High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to determine the best high school mascot in America, and Round 1 is underway.
Vote below for the No. 5-seeded Bayfield Trollers (Wisconsin) or the No. 12-seeded Caesar Rodney Riders (Delaware) to advance to the second round.
The winner will face either the Perry-Lecompton Kaws (Kansas) or Frankfort Hot Dogs (Indiana).
The Trollers earned a 5 seed as an at-large bid by finishing third in our statewide Wisconsin contest with 2,360 votes, while the Riders won Delaware with 10 votes to earn a 12 seed.
Follow along: National Mascot Tournament 2025 Bracket
Voting for this matchup will conclude Tuesday, March 25, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
5. Bayfield Trollers (Wisconsin)
Bayfield is a Northern Wisconsin community on Lake Superior steeped in fishing tradition, and trolling is one way to fish. Bayfield High School honors that tradition by calling its teams the Trollers.
12. Caesar Rodney Riders (Delaware)
There are three other "Riders" among U.S. high schools (and a whole bunch of Roughriders and Rough Riders), but these Riders have the most interesting back story. U.S. Founding Father Caesar Rodney rode 70 miles through a thunderstorm in 1776 to Philadelphia so he could break a deadlock at the Continental Congress when it was debating American independence. The wording of the Declaration of Independence was approved two days later.
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports