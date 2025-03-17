National high school mascot bracket, Round 1: Vote for Center Point-Urbana Stormin' Pointers or Somers Tuskers
The bracket is set for High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to determine the best high school mascot in America, and Round 1 is underway.
Vote below for the No. 7-seeded Center Point-Urbana Stormin' Pointers (Iowa) or the No. 10-seeded Somers Tuskers (New York) to advance to the second round.
The winner will face either the Westminster Martlets (Connecticut) or Annandale Atoms (Virginia).
The Stormin' Pointers earned a 7 seed by winning our statewide Iowa contest with 515 votes, while the Tuskers won New York with 76 votes to earn a 10 seed.
Follow along: National Mascot Tournament 2025 Bracket
Voting for this matchup will conclude Monday, March 24, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.
7. Center Point-Urbana Stormin’ Pointers (Iowa)
Would they be in this position simply as the Pointers? Probably not. But Stormin’ Pointers wielding lightning bolts are an out-of-this-world force to be reckoned with in the mascot universe.
10. Somers Tuskers (New York)
The town of Somers is known for hosting the first American circus, so the high school chose an elephant as its physical mascot and called its teams the Tuskers. Highschoolfootballamerica.com has a fascinating story on Somers’ elephant- and circus-filled history.
—
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone — as well as follow your favorite teams and top games — you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive.com | @sblivesports