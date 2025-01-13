Top 10 high school mascots in New York: Vote for the best
Are you well-versed in the Legend of Sleepy Hollow but a little hazy on the legend of the Doane Stuart Thunderchicken?
High school mascot fans can confirm New York is the state for you to make that shift.
Over the next couple of months, SBLive/SI will be featuring the best high school mascots in every state, giving readers a chance to vote for No. 1 in all 50.
The winners and highest vote-getters will make up the field for our NCAA Tournament-style March Mascot Madness bracket in 2025. The Coalinga Horned Toads (California) are the defending national champions.
Here are High School on SI's top 10 high school mascots in New York (vote in the poll below to pick your favorite):
The poll will close at 11:59 p.m. ET Tuesday, Jan. 21.
1. Bonackers (East Hampton HS)
According to an article titled Bonackers: Meaning and Origin: “Traditionally, Bonackers referred to families in Springs, the north side of East Hampton town, who were among the early settlers of the town in the 17th and 18th century. Of recent past, however, the name has come to signify anyone who is born and raised in East Hampton. Further testament to this is the fact that the East Hampton High School mascot is none other than, you guessed it, a Bonacker. Which of course, prompts the question, what does a Bonacker look like? Well a Bonacker mascot resembles a man (or woman) wearing waders complete with suspenders carrying a clamming rake!”
2. Burghers (Warrensburg HS)
Indiana has the Frankfort Hot Dogs, and New York has the Warrensburg Burghers. Warrensburg used to be called the Warriors, same nickname as nearby Lake George. The two decided on a winner-take-nickname game, and Lake George prevailed. Warrensburg then became the Burghermeisters, which has since been shortened to the Burghers, so we’d say Warrensburg was the true winner of that matchup.
3. Flying Forts (Fort Edward HS)
Kids love building forts. But a flying fort? You have to go to high school in Upstate New York to learn to build one of those. In all seriousness, the origin of the Flying Forts mascot is the B-17 Flying Fortress bomber.
4. Hambletonians (Chester HS)
A hambletonian is a strain of American trotting horses, so if you’re more of a trotter than a runner, Chester High School spirit gear might be for you.
5. Headless Horsemen (Sleepy Hollow HS)
Sleepy Hollow High School has a pregame tradition where its mascot, a literal headless horseman, leads the team onto the gridiron before home football games. It brings the early 19th century hyperlocal lore to life in the name of school spirit, and there's nothing like it anywhere else in the country.
6. Jugglers (Notre Dame HS)
Long story from the school's website that's totally worth it: “Once there was a very talented juggler named Barnabe who had tired of wandering up and down the roads of France and decided that it would be better if he were to dedicate his life to God, as a monk. He entered the monastery with which he was familiar and quite happy. Now, it was the custom of the monastery to do things in honor of the Blessed Mother. One monk would write poetry, another would sculpt, another would paint, and so on. The Juggler could do nothing like this and became quite despondent. Then suddenly he was happy again. Soon the Prior began to notice that Barnabe would disappear every day for about an hour. He wondered what the Juggler was doing and followed him. The Juggler went into the chapel and proceeded to do all of his juggling tricks in front of the statue of Our Lady and before the horrified eyes of the Prior. He ran and got the Abbot to see the sacrilege that was being committed in the chapel. But when they both started up the aisle to stop the Juggler they saw the statue come to life and Our Lady wipe the sweat off the brow of the Juggler.”
7. Sandstoners (Potsdam HS)
The Potsdam Sandstone lies uncomfortably on a surface of Precambrian metamorphic rock primarily north and west of the Adirondack Mountains. The Potsdam Sandstoners — located right near the Canada border — have a comfortably strong ice hockey program.
8. Stanners (Archbishop Molloy HS)
Archbishop Molloy used to be called St. Ann’s Academy, and the students were known as "St. Ann-ers,” which evolved into the easier-to-say Stanners. And since Stanners is definitely easier to say than “Molloyers,” it stuck.
9. Thunderchickens (Doane Stuart HS)
Founded in 1975, Doane Stuart didn’t have a nickname until the 1990s, and it didn’t go over too well at first. Students wanted to become the Thunderchickens, but alumni and administrators shot it down. Teams started unofficially calling themselves the Thunderchickens anyway, a student started dressing up as a chicken at sporting events, and eventually the one-of-a-kind mascot officially stuck.
10. Tuskers (Somers HS)
The town of Somers is known for hosting the first American circus, so the high school chose an elephant as its physical mascot and called its teams the Tuskers. Highschoolfootballamerica.com has a fascinating story on Somers’ elephant- and circus-filled history.
