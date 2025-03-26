National high school mascot bracket, Round 2: Vote for Center Point-Urbana Stormin' Pointers or Annandale Atoms
Round 1 is in the books, and High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to pick the best high school mascot in America is on to the second round.
Vote below for the No. 7-seeded Center Point-Urbana Stormin' Pointers (Iowa) or the No. 15-seeded Annandale Atoms (Virginia) to advance to the Sweet 16.
The winner will face either the William Allen Canaries (Pennsylvania) or Green Mountain Valley Gumbies (Vermont).
The Stormin' Pointers beat the Somers Tuskers (New York) in Round 1, while the Atoms toppled the Westminster Martlets (Connecticut).
Voting for this matchup will conclude Wednesday, April 2, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
7. Center Point-Urbana Stormin' Pointers (Iowa)
Would they be in this position simply as the Pointers? Probably not. But Stormin’ Pointers wielding lightning bolts are an out-of-this-world force to be reckoned with in the mascot universe. According to Urbana resident Kristy Bruce, "the schools in the towns of Center Point and Urbana merged several years ago. Center Point's mascot was a Pointer and Urbana was the Cyclones. There was a strong desire to retain both mascots in some way, which led to the Pointer within the tornado, and a very unique mascot. It was a great way to promote unity during the transition." The phyical mascot's name is Stormin' Norman.
15. Annandale Atoms (Virginia)
When Annandale opened in 1954 during the Cold War, students were inspired by President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s “Atoms for Peace” speech when they adopted the Atoms mascot, according to WUSA 9. The opening came nine years after the U.S. dropped atomic bombs on Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan.
