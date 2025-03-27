High School

National high school mascot bracket, Round 2: Vote for Key Obezags or Harpeth Hall Honeybears

Key (Maryland) is a 1 seed and Harpeth Hall (Tennessee) is an 8 seed in High School On SI's NCAA Tournament-style contest

Mike Swanson

The Key Obezags (Maryland) take on the Harpeth Hall Honeybears (Tennessee) in Round 2 of our national high school mascot tournament.
The Key Obezags (Maryland) take on the Harpeth Hall Honeybears (Tennessee) in Round 2 of our national high school mascot tournament. / Graphic by Jesus Baca

Round 1 is in the books, and High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to pick the best high school mascot in America is on to the second round.

Complete national high school mascot bracket

Vote below for the No. 1-seeded Key Obezags (Maryland) or the No. 8-seeded Harpeth Hall Honeybears (Tennessee) to advance to the Sweet 16.

The winner will face either the Bayfield Trollers (Wisconsin) or Frankfort Hot Dogs (Indiana).

The Obezags beat the Wai'anae Seariders (Hawaii) in Round 1, while the Honeybears eliminated the Columbia Hickman Kewpies (Missouri).

Voting for this matchup will conclude Thursday, April 3, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You are limited to one vote every 6 hours and are encouraged to share our polls with others.

1. Key Obezags (Maryland)

When the property on which the school was built was donated, it was filled with gazebos. The students voted and decided to spell gazebo backwards as their nickname. Not surprisingly, they’re the only Obezags in the country.

8. Harpeth Hall Honeybears (Tennessee)

“Honey” the Honeybear is this all-girls school’s mascot. From a Harpeth Hall Facebook post: “The honeybear mascot was first introduced at Harpeth Hall in the 1970s, coinciding with the passage of Title IX. The legislation opened up new opportunities in sports for women and girls and teams embraced mascots to represent them and bring them good luck in competition.”

