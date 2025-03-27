National high school mascot bracket, Round 2: Vote for Key Obezags or Harpeth Hall Honeybears
Round 1 is in the books, and High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to pick the best high school mascot in America is on to the second round.
Complete national high school mascot bracket
Vote below for the No. 1-seeded Key Obezags (Maryland) or the No. 8-seeded Harpeth Hall Honeybears (Tennessee) to advance to the Sweet 16.
The winner will face either the Bayfield Trollers (Wisconsin) or Frankfort Hot Dogs (Indiana).
The Obezags beat the Wai'anae Seariders (Hawaii) in Round 1, while the Honeybears eliminated the Columbia Hickman Kewpies (Missouri).
Voting for this matchup will conclude Thursday, April 3, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
1. Key Obezags (Maryland)
When the property on which the school was built was donated, it was filled with gazebos. The students voted and decided to spell gazebo backwards as their nickname. Not surprisingly, they’re the only Obezags in the country.
8. Harpeth Hall Honeybears (Tennessee)
“Honey” the Honeybear is this all-girls school’s mascot. From a Harpeth Hall Facebook post: “The honeybear mascot was first introduced at Harpeth Hall in the 1970s, coinciding with the passage of Title IX. The legislation opened up new opportunities in sports for women and girls and teams embraced mascots to represent them and bring them good luck in competition.”
