National high school mascot bracket, Round 1: Vote for Key Obezags or Wai'anae Seariders
The bracket is set for High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to determine the best high school mascot in America, and Round 1 is underway.
Vote below for the No. 1-seeded Key Obezags (Maryland) or the No. 16-seeded Wai'anae Seariders (Hawaii) to advance to the second round.
The winner will face either the Harpeth Hall Honeybears (Tennessee) or Columbia Hickman Kewpies (Missouri).
The Obezags earned a 1 seed by winning our statewide Maryland contest with 32,143 votes, while the Seariders won Hawaii with two votes to earn a 16 seed.
Voting for this matchup will conclude Tuesday, March 25, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
1. Key Obezags (Maryland)
When the property on which the school was built was donated, it was filled with gazebos. The students voted and decided to spell gazebo backwards as their nickname. Not surprisingly, they’re the only Obezags in the country.
16. Wai’anae Seariders (Hawaii)
Wai’anae has one of the best high school logos in the country, with a mysterious, muscular, spear-toting warrior riding a shark. From the Wai’anae website: “The Searider is the official mascot of Wai'anae High School. A warrior of the ahupua'a, he is tasked with protecting the coastline."
