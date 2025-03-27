National high school mascot bracket, Round 2: Vote for Morse Shipbuilders or Hutto Hippos
Round 1 is in the books, and High School on SI's 2025 NCAA Tournament-style contest to pick the best high school mascot in America is on to the second round.
Complete national high school mascot bracket
Vote below for the No. 7-seeded Morse Shipbuilders (Maine) or the No. 15-seeded Hutto Hippos (Texas) to advance to the Sweet 16.
The winner will face either the Crisfield Crabbers (Maryland) or Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds (Kentucky).
The Shipbuilders beat the Clay-Battelle Cee Bees (West Virginia) in Round 1, while the Hippos toppled the Choate Rosemary Hall Wild Boars (Connecticut).
Voting for this matchup will conclude Thursday, April 3, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.
7. Morse Shipbuilders (Maine)
Bath, Maine, home of Morse High School, became a haven for shipbuilding in the early 1600s, so the choice of Shipbuilders for Morse's mascot was an easy one.
15. Hutto Hippos (Texas)
Local legend traces the origins of the Hutto hippo to 1915, when a circus train carrying animals stopped to fill up with water. The hippo escaped, walked to Cottonwood Creek and stayed there so long that it delayed the train until its handlers were able to get it out.
